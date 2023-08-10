Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 10, 2023 
AP23222683377559.jpg

Wildfire damage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze, which is the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

U.S. & World Environment

Aerial photos show devastation of Hawaii wildfires that have killed 53

Wildfires in Hawaii continued to ravage western Maui on Thursday, with officials reporting at least 53 people had died in the Lahaina fire.

Aerial photos from the Associated Press showed the extent of the devastation.

AP23222699929339.jpg

Wildfire destruction is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23222702367462.jpg

Wildfire devastation is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23222693773742.jpg

The burnt wildfire wreckage of a boat is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui is revealing a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities.

Rick Bowmer. Associated Press

AP23222708859644.jpg

Wildfire destruction is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23222688773226.jpg

The burnt wildfire wreckage of a boat is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23222745465139.jpg

Wildfire destruction is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23222715045433.jpg

Wildfire devastation is seen outside the city Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23222745569746.jpg

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

AP23222696311187.jpg

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press