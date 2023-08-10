Aerial photos show devastation of Hawaii wildfires that have killed 53

Wildfires in Hawaii continued to ravage western Maui on Thursday, with officials reporting at least 53 people had died in the Lahaina fire.

Aerial photos from the Associated Press showed the extent of the devastation.

Wildfire destruction is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

