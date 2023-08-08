Russian strike on residential building in Ukraine kills at least 7 people

Russian missiles attacked a popular hotel and apartment buildings, and damaged a restaurant, Monday night in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, killing at least seven people and wounding at least 80 others. Five of the people killed were civilians.

“We are resuming clearing the rubble,” Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram, per Reuters. “At night, we were forced to suspend work due to the high threat of repeated shelling.”

Two missiles struck the city within 40 minutes of each other, directly hitting the hotel, “with several floors missing,” per Reuters. Fallout from the strikes “littered a children’s playground,” The New York Times reported.

Pokrovsk is located about 30 miles away from the front line of the war. Officials learned of the strike 10 minutes before the second missile strike, preventing even more deaths and injuries, per the Times.

One of the people killed in the strike was Andrii Omelchenko, a rescuer who was the deputy chief of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in the area and “gave half of his life to service,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, per the Times.

Plot to assassinate Zelenskyy overthrown

Also on Monday, the Secret Service of Ukraine reported arresting a woman “in connection with an alleged assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” according to CBS News.

“Primarily, the woman tried to establish time and list of locations of the Head of State’s tentative itinerary in the region,” read a statement from the Secret Service of Ukraine, per CBS News.

The reports claim that she had been gathering intel on the time and locations Zelenskyy would be in the southern region. He consistently travels throughout the country, even making stops at the front lines, “under strict security,” NBC News reported.

When security forces apprehended the woman, she was caught “red-handed” attempting to share information with Russia, per NBC News.

