Mattel announces plans to release limited-edition ‘Weird Barbie’ doll

If you thought the Barbie hype was ever going to decline, now Mattel has announced plans to sell a limited-edition “Weird Barbie” doll.

CNN reported that the doll is “based on the character played by Kate McKinnon in the hit movie.”

Mattel unveils Weird Barbie from the #BarbieMovie as its latest doll.



When can you buy the new “Weird Barbie” doll? KSBY reported that preorders for the limited-edition doll are currently being accepted until 12:59 p.m. MDT on Aug. 18.

The dolls are reportedly planned be shipped on or before May 31, 2024, and customers will be notified through their email address with updates about when the doll should be arriving.

Business Insider reported that the dolls will be “made-to-order” with features such as “a bright pink dress with colorful artwork and puffy sleeves, green snakeskin boots, and markings on her face ‘to emulate a doll that’s been played with a little too much.’”

Where can I order “Weird Barbie”? The doll is available to preorder from Mattel’s website beginning today for $50.

Mattel’s website also details that the company “may shorten or extend the sale window at its sole discretion. A charge will be placed on your payment account and will be processed on the date you place your order.”

Customers can also cancel their order during the sale and as soon as the sale closes, all purchases are reportedly final.

Mattel Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Lisa McKnight said in a news release according to USA Today, “We are thrilled to see how much love and excitement Barbie the Movie has already sparked among fans.”

McKnight continued, “Barbie continues to be the cultural event of the summer, and as we chart Mattel’s path forward, she will continue to serve as an icon of empowerment and inspiration for generations to come.”