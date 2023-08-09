Devastating wildfire fueled by hurricane winds destroys large portions of historic Hawaii town

Wildfires on Tuesday spread quickly on the island of Maui, fueled by Hurricane Dora’s winds and spurring many to evacuate their homes.

Blazes erupted on the west side of the island in Lahaina, a popular tourist destination, and another inland mountainous region, officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday night. An estimated 400 homes in four different communities were evacuated.

One video on social media shows a group of people fleeing the fires. The person taking the video is clearly breathing heavily with panic as the windows of the car are illuminated with houses and cars burning just outside. The driver comments that he can’t see because of the thick smoke.

Closest to the coast, at least a dozen people were forced into the water to avoid the flames and were rescued by about 11 p.m., when the Coast Guard was activated by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Hawaii News Now reported.

Not just homes, but several businesses were set ablaze along the “most important business street on Maui,” as one resident described it to Hawaii News Now.

“Buildings on both sides were engulfed,” he told the news station. “There were no fire trucks at that point; I think the fire department was overwhelmed.”

Because of high wind gusts from Hurricane Dora, helicopters weren’t cleared for takeoff and weren’t able to extinguish fires from the sky, AP reported. Firefighters were having a hard time maneuvering on the roads because of road blockages.

Winds as strong as 60 mph from the storm made the situation extremely dangerous, Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea told AP.

“The fire can be a mile or more from your house, but in a minute or two, it can be at your house,” Giesea said.

Winds are expected to die down late Wednesday and allow officials to better assess the damage and injuries.

“It’s definitely one of the more challenging days for our island,” County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin told AP.