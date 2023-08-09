‘Apocalyptic’ Maui wildfires kill at least 53

Wildfires started by Hurricane Dora’s winds in Hawaii continue to ravage western Maui, requiring extensive firefighting efforts and affecting local communities. The fires continue to threaten homes and businesses, putting Hawaiians and visitors to the island at risk.

6:30 p.m., Aug. 10, 2023

As search and rescue operations continued on Thursday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced in a press conference that the death toll had risen to 53, per The Associated Press.

Green also expressed his fear that the death toll from the wildfires would raise significantly and surpass that of the 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people, USA Today reported.

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Green estimated that 1,700 buildings perished in the fires and said, “about 80% of Lahaina is gone.”

Earlier in the day, President Biden Joe Biden declared the Maui fires a major disaster, paving the way for federal aid to support affected communities.

Among other uses, “assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” a White House press release said.

According to the Hawaiian Tourism Authority, tourists are still being moved off-island, with 14,500 visitors estimated to be transported off the island by the end of Thursday. That’s in addition to the 14,000 visitors moved off of Maui on Wednesday.

8:00 a.m., Aug. 10, 2023

As of Wednesday night, the death count for the Maui fires has risen to at least 36, with 30 more wounded, reported Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

More than 11,000 travelers were evacuated from the popular vacation destination and the airport is fully operational, Reuters reported.

Damage is extensive to the island, especially the west side, which has been blocked off and restricted to emergency personnel only, Reuters reported. Only a single highway is accessible for evacuees to leave the area.

“We just had the worst disaster I’ve ever seen. All of Lahaina is burnt to a crisp. It’s like an apocalypse,” Lahaina resident Mason Jarvi, who escaped from the city, told Reuters.

Helicopters have since been able to get into the air to assess the damage more fully. It was reported by the Star-Advertiser that 271 structures have been destroyed or damaged on the Valley Isle.

Richard Olstein of Air Maui Helicopters shared footage of the damage from the air, where smoke rises and burnt structures are prominent, especially in the harbor.

“Local people have lost everything. They’ve lost their house. They’ve lost their animals. It’s devastating,” said Jimmy Tokioka, director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, per Reuters.

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said in a Wednesday update that “it will be a long road to recovery.”

Emergency personnel are still working to rescue people and control the fires.

4:19 p.m., Aug. 9, 2023

Six people have been confirmed dead with search-and-rescue efforts continuing on the island, per NBC News.

Due to burn risks and catastrophic damage to homes and businesses in western Maui, over 2,000 people have been admitted to shelters, per CNN. Some of those at the shelters remain unaccounted for.

The wildfires in Lahaina, Pūlehu, Kihei and Kula have also negatively impacted local cellphone service. According to CNN, strong winds felled 29 utility poles and, with the fires, damaged fiber optic cables.

Amid the devastation, U.S. officials are discouraging nonessential travel to the island, with American and United Airlines canceling flights to Maui’s Kahului Airport. Per CNN, flights will still be operational out of Maui in order to help evacuate people.

Maui hospitals are seeing an influx of patients injured by the fires, so those who suffered severe injuries from the fires aren’t able to be treated on the island.

“We are already in communication with other hospital systems about relieving the burden — the reality is that we need to fly people out of Maui to give them burn support because Maui hospital cannot do extensive burn treatment,” acting Gov. Sylvia Luke told USA Today.

Rounding out the rescue and firefighting effort, the Hawaii Military and National Guard have committed two Blackhawk helicopters and one Chinook helicopter, reports NBC News.

CNN also has reports of a “special unit that is trained in search and rescue operations” being sent to the island as well.

9:07 a.m., Aug. 9, 2023

Wildfires on Tuesday spread quickly on the island of Maui, fueled by Hurricane Dora’s winds and spurring many to evacuate their homes.

Blazes erupted on the west side of the island in Lahaina, a popular tourist destination, and another inland mountainous region, officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday night. An estimated 400 homes in four different communities were evacuated.

One video on social media shows a group of people fleeing the fires. The person taking the video is clearly breathing heavily with panic as the windows of the car are illuminated with houses and cars burning just outside. The driver comments that he can’t see because of the thick smoke.

Closest to the coast, at least a dozen people were forced into the water to avoid the flames and were rescued by about 11 p.m., when the Coast Guard was activated by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, Hawaii News Now reported.

Not just homes, but several businesses were set ablaze along the “most important business street on Maui,” as one resident described it to Hawaii News Now.

“Buildings on both sides were engulfed,” he told the news station. “There were no fire trucks at that point; I think the fire department was overwhelmed.”

Because of high wind gusts from Hurricane Dora, helicopters weren’t cleared for takeoff and weren’t able to extinguish fires from the sky, AP reported. Firefighters were having a hard time maneuvering on the roads because of road blockages.

Winds as strong as 60 mph from the storm made the situation extremely dangerous, Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea told AP.

“The fire can be a mile or more from your house, but in a minute or two, it can be at your house,” Giesea said.

Winds are expected to die down late Wednesday and allow officials to better assess the damage and injuries.

“It’s definitely one of the more challenging days for our island,” County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin told AP.

This story will be updated.