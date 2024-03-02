Areal view of beautiful mist covered Magod waterfalls, Yellapur, Karnataka, India. A frog in India was pictured with a mushroom growing on it.

Scientists in India were not prepared to discover a frog sprouting a mushroom from its body. CNN reports that a golden-backed frog was found in a pond in Karnataka, India, with a small white mushroom sticking out of its side, noting that it’s the first such discovery ever made.

Scientists are still unsure about how the situation came to be.

Why would a mushroom grow on a frog?

The frog was first spotted by a river and wetlands specialist during a normal survey of the pond, according to Business Insider, and a report on the discovery was then published in the journal Reptiles and Amphibians.

The report notes that a mushroom was growing on a Rao Intermediate golden-backed frog that is only found in the regions of Karnataka and Kerala, India. This type of frog is known to grow up to 2.9 inches long, per CNN. The golden-backed frog was perched on a stick when the team noticed it had a mushroom on its side.

The team took several photos of the frog, but did not attempt to capture it.

In an email to CNN, co-author of the report Lohit Y. T. shared, “My thought was to document it, as this phenomenon is something we have never heard of. We just wanted this to be a rare incident and not a dangerous phenomenon for the frog.”

A fungal biologist from the University of Florida shared with The New York Times that he hadn’t heard of a mushroom growing out of an animal before.

The frog report states that the mushroom was determined to be a sort of bonnet mushroom, known to grow on decaying wood. According to CNN, the bonnet mushroom normally gets nutrients from decaying plants, although there has been research suggesting it could survive on live plants.

CNN contacted Alyssa Kaganer from the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, who shared that frogs are prone to fungal infections and that a “healthy frog may be able to withstand mild colonization of its skin by this fungus without any adverse health effects.”

What surprised the team the most was the fact that this golden-backed frog was able to move freely without any abnormal interference from the mushroom, per CNN.

CNN also interviewed a chief scientist from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in India, who shared, “It is indeed the case of a live mushroom on a live frog. But one of the possibilities is that there is a small piece of woody debris under the skin of the frog after it got lodged in the skin and it has sprouted a mushroom from it.”

Since the frog was not captured, scientists won’t know for sure how or why the mushroom came to grow on the frog, but knowing it exists fascinates scientists.



