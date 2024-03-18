This undated photo provided by Chris Whiteid show Riley Strain on Jan. 2, 2024. Police in Tennessee are searching for Strain, a University of Missouri student who was last seen by friends at a Nashville bar Friday night, March 8, 2024. (Chris Whiteid via AP)

On Mar. 8, Riley Strain disappeared during a night out with his fraternity brothers. The 22-year-old student was asked to leave Luke’s 32 Bridge bar in Nashville, Tennessee, and thereby separated from his friends. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since, the only clue to his whereabouts is a recovered bank card.

What happened on Mar. 8?

According to Newsweek, he left the bar at approximately 9:35 p.m. without any of his friends. He told them he’d meet them at their hotel, but police later found he’d never made it back. Later in the night they made multiple attempts at contacting him — all unsuccessful. With no sign of Strain the next morning, his friends reported him missing.

Police have conducted ground and air searches of the downtown Nashville area by helicopter. Investigators have also searched the Cumberland River for signs of Strain by boat, to no avail. CCTV footage released by police shows Strain walking around Nashville alone, stumbling. The last footage of him is timestamped at 9:52 p.m., NBC News reports. Police are still searching through footage for any sightings they may have missed.

Authorities continue to focus their attention on finding the missing student and have found no signs of foul play at this time. For Strain’s parents, however, that’s of little comfort.

His mother, Michelle Whiteid, said, “We talk every day, multiple times a day. This is the longest I’ve ever gone without talking to him. It’s devastating. I just want to find him. And hug him. ... He’s such a great kid — such a great kid,” per Newsweek.

His stepfather, Chris Whiteid, echoed her statements, “For him to go this long without talking is not normal by any means,” per the Independent.

Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission communications director Aaron Rummage said his agency looked into whether Strain was over served alcohol, NBC News reported. The bar cooperated with this investigation, which found that Strain had only been served one alcoholic drink and two waters.

Has there been progress in the case?

Until Mar. 17, there had been little movement in the case. On Sunday, however, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced in a post to X that they had found Strain’s bank card “on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River.”

As police continue to investigate, Strain’s family has expressed gratitude to the people and organizations involved in bringing their son home.

“We’ve had some really good volunteer organizations that have reached out to us, helped us,” his stepfather said, per NBC News.

His outlook, too, remains optimistic. “We’re very hopeful and we’re moving forward as, you know, he’s coming home and we’re graduating in May and life goes on just as normal,” Whiteid said.

Strain’s mother echoes his positivity, saying, “We’re all leaning on each other. We’re just a really close family — all of us are.”

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information as to Strain’s whereabouts to contact them at 615-862-8600.