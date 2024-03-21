Homes burn as wildfires rip through a development Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. Wildfires are destroying more homes than before, especially in grassy areas, according to a new study.

Wildfires are a common occurrence in the West and in areas with dry environments. Some have devastating consequences. But scientists have shared in a study that current wildfires are destroying more homes than before, especially in grassy areas. Here’s what you should know.

What causes grass wildfires?

The study, published in the journal Science in November 2023, shared, “The number of homes destroyed by wildfires has doubled over the past 30 years, and most of them were in grasslands and shrublands, not near forests.”

The lead researcher of the study, Volker Radeloff from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and his team created datasets from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Forest Service and NASA to see where past wildfires had burned down homes, per University of Wisconsin-Madison. The study found that over the last 30 years, more than two-thirds of houses that burned down were located in the West and primarily in grass fires, per CNN.

Grasslands are a deadly force with wildfires. When grass fires start, they can spread much faster than forest fires and, due to the grass’s quick recovery, it can burn over and over again in the same area, per University of Wisconsin-Madison. Grass is very flammable when compared to forests, according to CNN. They can dry up in as quickly as an hour and become tinder for wild fires.

Grasslands are more widespread than forests, according to University of Wisconsin-Madison, and due to their fast rate of burning can reach more homes than forest fires. The study found that more homes are being built near wildland vegetation and this rise of housing increases wildfire risks to houses.

How to prevent wildfires near homes

Radeloff told the University of Wisconsin-Madison that there are several ways homeowners can prepare for wildfires.

Communities can have formal evacuation plans.

A notification system to warn citizens about evacuations.

If rebuilding a home, learning about homes that didn’t burn down, and why that was, can be helpful.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho has a more detailed list of ways homeowners can protect their homes and prevent damage in the scenario a wildfire occurs.

The roof and outer walls of your home should be made out of noncombustible material, but if they’re made of material such as wood, they should be covered with fire-retardant chemicals.

Roofs and gutters should be regularly cleaned of leaves, branches and other similar debris.

Dispose ashes and charcoal briquettes after they have been soaked in water.

Structures that can burn easily, such as tables and firewood, should be kept away from the house.

Gasoline and propane tanks should be closed properly and kept away from the home.

Avoid burning organic material in the yard.

Chimneys and stovetops should be covered with mesh.

Trees should be pruned and vegetation properly spaced out as to avoid fire spreading.

A garden hose should be connected to a water outlet.

Tools such as rakes, shovels and buckets can help bring water and clear debris.