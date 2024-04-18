The icon for TikTok is seen, Feb. 25, 2020, in New York. TikTok has launched its new app called Notes in Canada and Australia.

TikTok launched its new app called Notes this week in Canada and Australia, according to The Guardian.

The app can be found in Apple’s App Store, where it currently ranks at No. 11 in the Social Networking category. TikTok reported on its X account that the app is only available in Canada and Australia for beta testing.

What’s TikTok Notes?

TikTok users noticed “a pop-up notification informing them photos will also be posted on a ‘coming soon’ platform called TikTok Notes,” per Forbes. The app currently has a live website, where it will redirect users to open the app.

The Guardian reports that TikTok Notes will look similar to Instagram, with a still-image feed full of captions, and you can use your existing TikTok account to log into it. Users will have the option to add a headline aside from the average caption to their posts, but it does not have a story feature.

This new app is another copycat that has become common among social media platforms, according to BBC. Instagram in previous years released its own Stories and Reels features, both of which were copies of Snapchat’s disappearing stories and TikTok videos.

Karen North, a professor from the University of Southern California and a social media expert, told Forbes that “a move toward photo sharing does not necessarily mean video isn’t still the biggest thing in content creation, but that TikTok is also looking to engage the large percentage of people who aren’t comfortable on video or being filmed.”

TikTok Notes does not have a current release date for the United States, per The Guardian.

But TikTok does have plans to create a Twitter-like app and a longer video app similar to YouTube, according to TechCrunch.