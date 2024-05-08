Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava has resigned from her position just days after Miss USA Noelia Voigt stepped down from hers.

In a statement published to Instagram, Srivastava wrote, “After careful consideration, I’ve decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.”

Srivastava won Miss NJ Teen USA in March 2023 and went on to compete in and win Miss Teen USA in September. She said the decision to step down comes after months of consideration.

“While this was certainly not how I saw my reign coming to a close, I am excited to continue my advocacy for education and acceptance, start applying to colleges, and share some exciting new projects on That’s Fan Behavior with those of you who plan to stick around,” she wrote in the Instagram caption for her statement.

What Miss Teen USA said about resigning and her future

In her statement, she expressed her gratitude for the experience she’s had as Miss NJ Teen USA and the support she’s received from her state directors, family, “sister queens” and fans.

While she did not comment directly on her experience as Miss Teen USA, she said, “The experience of representing my state as a first generation, Mexican-Indian American was fulfilling in itself.”

Srivastava did not clarify what differences between her and the Miss USA organization caused her to depart the role. She said that her advocacy work for organizations such as The Lotus Petal Foundation and the Bridge of Books Foundation were her “TRUE purpose” and shared her plans to continue such work.

Miss USA also resigned earlier this week

The Miss Teen USA and Miss USA pageants are both affiliated with the Miss Universe organization. Miss Teen USA contestants must be between 14 and 19 years old and cannot be married or have children, while Miss USA is open to contestants over age 18 regardless of marital or parental status. Although Miss Teen USA and Miss USA are separate pageants, the winners often work together.

Srivastava’s announcement comes days after Voigt posted a similar statement to declare her own resignation, in which she expressed her gratitude for Srivastava’s love and support. Voigt’s statement indicated that she had chosen to step down from the Miss USA title for her mental health.

Voigt’s mother, Jackie Voigt–Briceño, posted a comment on Voigt’s announcement applauding her for the move.

“As your mother, it has been a huge relief to see my Noelia’s personality restored,” she wrote. “We are extremely proud of you for your selflessness in standing up for what is right while also prioritizing what is best for you. I observed how your personality changed and how your light faded. It broke our hearts. We are so happy today to see you being you again. Welcome home.”

Did Miss USA sign an NDA?

Several commenters noticed that the first letter of each sentence of Voigt’s statement spelled out the phrase “I AM SILENCED,” although Voigt could not be reached for comment to address whether that was purposeful.

Miss Florida USA Caroline Dixon, who competed in the Miss USA 2023 pageant, posted a statement to Instagram Wednesday supporting Voigt’s decision to resign. In her statement, she also asked the Miss USA organization to release Voigt from the NDA clause of her contract “so that she is free to speak on her experiences and time as Miss USA.”

Voigt posted Dixon’s statement to her Instagram but did not directly comment on it.

Representatives from Miss USA and Miss Utah USA could not immediately be reached for comment.