A new study published in the journal Current Biology suggests that leprosy in the middle ages could have been circulating between pet squirrels and humans, using a never-before seen approach in archaeology known as One Health.

The team took samples from squirrels and people found in Winchester, both dating to almost 1000 years old, according to The Guardian. Winchester was chosen by the team because it was an important city during the middle ages and had a strong presence in the fur trade, while also having a leper hospital that disposed of corpses.

The squirrel samples came from a pit used by the medieval fur traders while the human samples were taken from remains found at the Winchester leprosarium, a leprosy hospital, per BBC.

The team behind the new study wanted to find out if the leprosy strains they found in modern red squirrels could also be found in medieval squirrels, The Atlantic reports. The leprosy strain found in modern squirrels closely resembled the strain found in medieval human remains. If they could find leprosy in medieval squirrel remains, then the illness would have been spreading between humans and squirrels.

And the team did find leprosy in the medieval squirrels. But the leprosy found in the medieval squirrels more closely resembled the leprosy strain found in the human remains than did the modern squirrel’s leprosy strain, according to their study, suggesting that there seemed to be some sort of transmission between humans and squirrels back then.

Squirrels were important in the middle ages

Squirrels, especially red squirrels, were hunted for their pelts that would be used in floor-length capes and clothing among the elite, while others would keep live squirrels as pets, per The Atlantic.

Winchester, where the study was focused on, was a hot spot for fur traders to create their fur products and sell it to customers, The Guardian reports.

The study explains that squirrel fur was used as trim in the High and Late Middle Ages, but most squirrel fur came from Eastern Europe, with some coming from countries such as Ireland, Italy and Scotland.

It was a year-long trade, with hunters capturing squirrels daily. A customs record from 1384 reported that over 377,000 individual squirrel skins were imported into England alone.

What is the One Health approach?

In the health field, the transmission of diseases between animals and humans is poorly understood, the study reports, but approaches known as One Health could help us understand that relationship better.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes One Health as “a collaborative, multisectoral, and transdisciplinary approach — working at the local, regional, national, and global levels — with the goal of achieving optimal health outcomes recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment.”

In this study, researchers used the One Health approach to create the first “deep-time One Health pilot study” that studied the archaeological and historical context of ancient leprosy cases found in medieval squirrels and humans.