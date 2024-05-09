See photos of the devastating flooding to hit Brazil. More than 130 people are still missing

Powerful rains struck Brazil this week, triggering massive floods and major landslides, killing at least 100 people.

More than 130 people are still missing, and more than 164,000 people were displaced by the disaster, BBC reported.

Storms heavily impact Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Storms most heavily impacted the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where entire neighborhoods have been swept up by water.

The disaster marks “one of its worst floods in recent history,” The New York Times reported.

1 of 11 A firefighter carries a girl rescued from an area flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Carlos Macedo, Associated Press 2 of 11 Residents are evacuated in a military vehicle from an area flooded by heavy rains, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. | Andre Penner, Associated Press 3 of 11 A volunteer reacts during a search and rescue operation from an area flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. | Andre Penner, Associated Press 4 of 11 The Gremio Arena and surrounding area are flooded after heavy rain in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. | Andre Penner, Associated Press 5 of 11 People rest in a shelter after their homes were flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Saturday, May 4, 2024. | Carlos Macedo, Associated Press 6 of 11 A woman cradling a dog wades through a street flooded after heavy rain in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Monday, May 6, 2024. | Carlos Macedo, Associated Press 7 of 11 A man rows a makeshift boat through an inundated street flooded by heavy rains, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. | Andre Penner, Associated Press 8 of 11 A man on a surfboard paddles through an inundated street flooded by heavy rains, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. | Andre Penner, Associated Press 9 of 11 Streets are flooded after heavy rain in Sao Sebastiao do Cai, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Thursday, May 2, 2024. | Carlos Macedo, Associated Press 10 of 11 Cars sit on a submerged road in an area flooded by heavy rain in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. | Andre Penner, Associated Press 11 of 11 Residents and their pets evacuate a flooded area after heavy rain in Sao Sebastiao do Cai, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Thursday, May 2, 2024. | Carlos Macedo, Associated Press

Capital city Porto Alegre resident, Suzan, told BBC they had “never experienced anything like it.” Porto Alegre was one of the most impacted regions.

She added, “There are thousands of people who lost their houses. Now we don’t have water anywhere.”

CNN attributes the levels of “record rainfall” to “El Niño, a natural climate phenomenon that warms waters in the Pacific and tends to bring heavy rainfall to southern Brazil.”