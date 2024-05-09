See photos of the devastating flooding to hit Brazil. More than 130 people are still missing

Powerful rains struck Brazil this week, triggering massive floods and major landslides, killing at least 100 people.
More than 130 people are still missing, and more than 164,000 people were displaced by the disaster, BBC reported.
Storms heavily impact Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
Storms most heavily impacted the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where entire neighborhoods have been swept up by water.
The disaster marks “one of its worst floods in recent history,” The New York Times reported.
Capital city Porto Alegre resident, Suzan, told BBC they had “never experienced anything like it.” Porto Alegre was one of the most impacted regions.
She added, “There are thousands of people who lost their houses. Now we don’t have water anywhere.”
CNN attributes the levels of “record rainfall” to “El Niño, a natural climate phenomenon that warms waters in the Pacific and tends to bring heavy rainfall to southern Brazil.”