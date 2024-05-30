Protesters holding placards march on a street as they take part in a rally against the proposed amendments to extradition law in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 9, 2019. The amendments have been widely criticized as eroding the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's judicial independence by making it easier to send criminal suspects to mainland China, where they could face vague national security charges and unfair trials.

A guilty verdict was handed down to 14 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Thursday in the Chinese territory’s largest national security case, coming more than three years after the defendants’ arrests.

The charges

In Hong Kong, 47 activists, including politicians and academics, were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion for their involvement in an unofficial primary election. The government accused the activists of trying to subvert state power by planning to use their legislative positions to force the city leader to resign and create a political crisis, per NBC News.

The charges fall under the Beijing Hong Kong National Security Law, imposed in 2020, which aims to prevent and punish activities that are considered threats to China’s national security within Hong Kong.

“The legislation targets political offenses like treason and insurrection with penalties as harsh as life imprisonment and expands the scope of what can be considered criminal behavior,” The New York Times said.

NBC news reported that 14 of the 47 were convicted while two former district councilors, Lawrence Lau and Lee Yueshun, were acquitted. The convicted sentences range from three years to life in prison.

Many of these activists have been detained since their arrest back in 2021.

The Washington Post reported that the trial was conducted by three judges who have been strategically selected, bypassing Hong Kong’s usual common law system of trial by jury. These judges have been picked by the government specifically to try national security cases.

Who are the 47 activists?

The 47 activists consist of some of Hong Kong’s most prestigious and well-known pro-democracy advocates, ranging from 20 to 60 years old, according to The Associated Press.

According to the AP, among the activists are legal scholar Benny Tai, around a dozen pro-democracy lawmakers and well-known activists Josua Wong and Lester Shum.

“The 16 people were the only ones to plead not guilty from a group of 47 charged in early 2021 after mass dawn raids on their homes and offices by national security police. The 31 who pleaded guilty, including four who testified for the prosecution, are still awaiting the outcome of their cases,” The Guardian reported.

The controversy

Critics argue the law severely limits freedoms that previously protected Hong Kong. Freedom of speech, assembly and the press have been tainted.

NBC news stated, “The trial symbolizes the decline of freedoms in the international financial hub amid a crackdown on dissent following mass anti-government protests in 2019.”

According to The Washington Post, “the defendants represented the full gamut of Hong Kong’s once-thriving pro-democracy opposition — from students to lawyers, veteran activists and relative newcomers, their views ranging from moderate to more radical.”

“‘This is a very significant moment for the history of Hong Kong,’ a man surnamed Wong, 26, told NBC News outside the courthouse after the ruling. ‘This trial is one of the landmark trials that will dictate the future of Hong Kong,’” per NBC News.