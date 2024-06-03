A space-age tower, left, and a giant metal globe called the Unisphere, right, structures remaining from the 1964 World's Fair, stand in Flushing Meadows Corona Park above a passing LIRR train on Tuesday April 1, 2014 in the Queens borough of New York. James Kane and Barbie Agostini told Spectrum News NY1 they discovered a muddy safe and opened it up to find $100,000 by way of stacked hundred-dollar bills near Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

A couple in New York reeled in much more than expected while magnet fishing at a pond in Queens Friday.

James Kane and Barbie Agostini share their finds on their YouTube channel and told Spectrum News NY1 they discovered a muddy safe and opened it up to find $100,000 by way of stacked hundred-dollar bills.

“I said ‘Babe, this is not possible,” Kane told Spectrum News NY1. “... and we pulled it out and it was like two stacks of freaking hundreds. Big stacks.”

It wasn’t the first time the couple found a safe before, but it was the first time they discovered one with this much.

“There were no IDs, no way to find the original person, in the safe,” Agostini told Spectrum News NY1. “(The police) were like: ‘well, congratulations!’”

What is magnet fishing?

According to BBC, “Magnet fishing involves trailing a line with a strong magnet through lakes and rivers and seeing what is pulled up.”

The pair began magnet fishing during the COVID-19 pandemic and have since found World War II-era grenades, guns and a full-size motorbike.

Fishing Booker recommends getting the right equipment before attempting this quirky sport, including a pair of gloves to protect your hands from rusty and sharp finds.

