See photos of the impacts of the heat wave around the world

Temperatures across the globe reached record highs this week.
Las Vegas heat wave
Las Vegas was notably affected by the sweltering heat this week, with a 120 degree temperature reading at Harry Reid International Airport — a temperature “that crushed the city’s all-time record of 117 degrees,” according to The Weather Channel.
Record-high temps hit California cities
In California, eight places tied or broke all-time record highs during the current heat wave, per The Weather Channel.
Heat alerts remain in effect in multiple US states, European cities
More than 70 million people are still under heat alerts in the West, ABC News reported. There were “at least four suspected heat-related deaths” in Oregon since July 5, amid a state of emergency in Multnomah County.
According to NBC News, “at least 38 people are suspected to have died across six states as a result of the unrelenting heat.”