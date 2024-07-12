See photos of the impacts of the heat wave around the world

Temperatures across the globe reached record highs this week.

Las Vegas heat wave

Las Vegas was notably affected by the sweltering heat this week, with a 120 degree temperature reading at Harry Reid International Airport — a temperature “that crushed the city’s all-time record of 117 degrees,” according to The Weather Channel.

Record-high temps hit California cities

In California, eight places tied or broke all-time record highs during the current heat wave, per The Weather Channel.

Heat alerts remain in effect in multiple US states, European cities

More than 70 million people are still under heat alerts in the West, ABC News reported. There were “at least four suspected heat-related deaths” in Oregon since July 5, amid a state of emergency in Multnomah County.

According to NBC News, “at least 38 people are suspected to have died across six states as a result of the unrelenting heat.”

Related Record heatwave slams Las Vegas

Warnings were also issued in multiple southern European countries, including Croatia, Italy and Romania, per The Associated Press.

“More people die from extreme heat than floods, hurricanes and tornadoes combined,” President Joe Biden said at the DC Emergency Operations Centers Tuesday, per PBS.

Photos from the week’s current heat wave

Here’s a look at some of the places impacted by the heat this week:

A person floats to cool off at Castaic Lake as temperatures rise, Monday, July 8, 2024, in Castaic, Calif. | Damian Dovarganes

Mark Paulson, a Public Response and Code Enforcement officer, hands out cold water, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, during a heat emergency in Henderson, Nev. | John Locher

A man shields from the sun with a paper umbrella in front of Rome's Pantheon during a heat wave, Thursday, July 11, 2024. Italian authorities declared a red weather alert in seven cities on Thursday, mostly in the central parts of the country but also the capital Rome and Trieste in the northeast, near the border with Slovenia and Croatia. | Andrew Medichini

A municipal worker cools off standing next to a city fountain in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, July 11, 2024, as temperatures exceeded 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 Fahrenheit). The national weather forecaster issued a red warning for the coming week, as temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). | Vadim Ghirda

Tourists take photographs with the thermometer at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center during a dangerous heat wave, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Death Valley, Calif. The thermostat is imprecise, registering the temperature anywhere from 1 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit higher than more precise instruments and providing a more impressive reading for pictures. | Ty ONeil

A child dressed in traditional costume reacts to the heat as he takes rest outside the Forbidden City on a sweltering day in Beijing, Monday, July 8, 2024. | Andy Wong

Members of the Henderson Fire Department prepare to take Deb Billet, 66, to the hospital for heat-related symptoms, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. Billet has been living on the street. | John Locher

Members of the Henderson Fire Department load Deb Billet, 66, into an ambulance before transporting her to the hospital for heat-related symptoms, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. Billet has been living on the streets. | John Locher

With temperatures breaking records in many areas of Southern California this week, people cool off at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Monday, July 8, 2024. | Hans Gutknecht