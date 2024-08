Cities along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts are still dealing with the deluge of rain from Tropical Storm Debby Wednesday afternoon, with some areas picking up as much as 25 inches of water.

Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, each recorded over a foot of water falling in a 24-hour period according to The Associated Press.

Here’s a look at some of the most interesting photos capturing Debby’s destruction in the Southeast over the last two days.

Keon Johnson and his wife Zyla Johnson, left, talk about how to get to work since his house on Tappan Zee Drive that was flooded on Monday from Tropical Storm Debby, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Pooler, Ga. | Stephen B. Morton

A resident measures the depth of the flooded street with storm water from Tropical Storm Debby, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 Pooler, Ga. | Stephen B. Morton

A surfer takes advantage of the large surf as Tropical Storm Debby approaches, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Isle of Palms, S.C. | Mic Smith

Charles Grainger cleans up around his house in the historic district of French Quarter Creek as flood waters recede from Tropical Storm Debby, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Huger, S.C. | Mic Smith

Tremont Park Joe Farley tests the depth of the water in his West Savannah neighborhood after stormwater from Tropical Storm Debby flooded his street with up to three feet of water, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. | Stephen B. Morton

Savannah Fire Advanced Firefighters Ron Strauss, top, and Andrew Stevenson, below, carry food to residents in the Tremont Park neighborhood that where stranded in stormwater from Tropical Storm Debby, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. | Stephen B. Morton

Kurt McAnly, 56, of Riverview, Fla., wades around the front of his flooded home, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, following Tropical Storm Debby. | Dylan Townsend

A neighborhood a half-mile from the Alafia River is inundated with waist-high water after rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby swelled the river, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Alafia, Fla. | Max Chesnes

Bullfrog Creek, a tributary of the Alafie River, left some creekside homes inundated with floodwaters following Tropical Storm Debby, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Alafia, Fla. | Max Chesnes

Residents repair their roof as high winds from an outer band from Tropical Storm Debby passed over the Isle of Palms, S.C., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. | Mic Smith

Trip Hamilton, from Charleston, S.C., canoes down Ashley Ave in Charleston as Tropical Storm Debby approaches, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. | Mic Smith

A car sits in flood waters along Spruill Ave in North Charleston, S.C., as Tropical Storm Debby approaches, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. | Mic Smith

Debris covers the ground in Moncks Corner, S.C., from a possible tornado as Tropical Storm Debby settles over this region of South Carolina, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 | Megan Fernandes

Trip Hamilton paddles his friends Brandin Gates, second from left, Mallie Taylor, second from right, and Ellie Combs, right, all from Charleston, S.C., in a canoe down Ashley Ave in Charleston as Tropical Storm Debby approaches, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. | Mic Smith