This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles funestus mosquito. Eastern equine encephalitis, a deadly mosquito-born disease which can cause meningitis, has affected Plymouth and Worcester counties in Massachusetts.

After-Bite is proving futile in the counties of Plymouth and Worcester, Massachusetts, where a deadly mosquito-born virus has towns on high alert.

Eastern equine encephalitis, also known as EEE, takes the lives of about 30% of its hosts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many EEE survivors develop neurological issues, such as encephalitis and meningitis. There is no vaccine for EEE, so the CDC recommends taking necessary measures to prevent mosquito bites.

Three human cases of EEE on the East Coast have been reported to the CDC this year: one in Massachusetts, one in Vermont and one in New Jersey.

Several Massachusetts towns are closing their parks from dusk to dawn, as that’s the most common time of day for mosquitoes to be active. Towns are also spraying parks, schools and private residences with pesticides to limit the number of mosquitoes in the area.

According to a state press release, the Massachusetts case — the first one in the state since 2020 — is a man in his 80s from Worcester County.

Oxford Town Manager Jennifer Callahan told NBC that the man’s family “(wants) people to be aware this is an extremely serious disease with terrible physical and emotional consequences, regardless if the person manages to live.”

Symptoms and treatment of Eastern equine encephalitis

According to the CDC, most people infected with EEE never develop symptoms. Those who do can get either a fever or a neurological disease.

Fever symptoms can include fevers, chills, body aches and joint pain. Neurological disease symptoms can include fevers, headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness and comas.

Death most commonly occurs between two and 10 days of the onset of symptoms, though it can occur much later. People who recover often develop long-term mental problems, including intellectual disabilities, personality disorders, seizures, paralysis and cranial nerve dysfunction.

Treatment options are limited. The CDC recommends over-the-counter pain medicines for pain relief, in addition to rest and fluids. For severe cases, patients may receive IV fluids, prescribed pain medications and nursing care. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses.

How to prevent Eastern equine encephalitis

With the lack of vaccine and limited treatment options for EEE, Massachusetts officials recommend three measures to stay safe during the outbreak:

Avoid mosquito bites

Mosquito-proof your home

Protect your animals

People can avoid mosquito bites by wearing insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants and avoiding the outdoors from dusk to dawn.

Mosquito-proofing a home can be done by installing bug screens on doors and windows and draining standing water, which is where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

Protecting animals can include keeping them indoors overnight and seeking animal-appropriate insect repellent from veterinarians.