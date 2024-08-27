A couple sit in front of their house destroyed by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

In the wake of Ukraine’s march into Kursk, Russia launched a massive air attack on various regions of Ukraine, killing at least seven people and injuring more. According to Reuters, this is the largest air attack Russia has launched since the start of the war in 2022.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk called it Russia’s “most massive attack,” per CNN.

The Russian defense ministry denied targeting Ukrainian civilians and called the attacks a “high-precision weapon strike,” Reuters reported.

The first attack began Monday morning, with 15 regions targeted by drones, cruise missiles and hypersonic missiles, according to CNN. More strikes were launched Tuesday morning.

“Like most previous Russian strikes, this one was just as vile, targeting critical civilian infrastructure,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, per The Associated Press.

The aerial attack fell on the same day the Kremlin publicly addressed potential ceasefire talks and vowed retaliation for Kursk. “Such hostile actions cannot remain without an appropriate response,” a Kremlin Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said according to Reuters.

In response, Ukraine shot down some of the drones and missiles, while also launching dozens of drones aimed at western Russia.

Zelenskyy also asked allies to “consider joint air defence operations and provide long-range capabilities,” Reuters reported.