Deseret News Publisher Burke Olsen at the Deseret News offices in Salt Lake City on Aug. 6, 2019. Olsen has been appointed to serve on the board of directors of the Pew Research Center.

Burke Olsen, publisher of the Deseret News, has been appointed to serve on the board of directors of the Pew Research Center.

“I’m honored by this appointment and thrilled to be working with the Pew Research Center again,” Olsen said. “This is not only an opportunity to contribute, but also to learn and grow. And it’s recognition of the Deseret News and our growing voice in the national media landscape. We rely on Pew’s indispensable research as we report on and add context to issues that are central to the American experience, especially faith and family. "

Earlier in his career, Olsen worked for three years as a communications associate at the Pew Research Center’s Religion & Public Life Project.

“I’m excited to welcome Burke Olsen to Pew Research Center’s board of directors,” wrote Pew Research Center President Michael Dimock in a LinkedIn post. “To meet our mission, the Center must engage our audiences with relevant analysis presented in accessible formats while adapting to fast-changing research and communications landscapes. Burke’s experience as publisher of the Deseret News and his extensive background in communications and marketing (including 3 years, early in his career, with the Center’s own religion team!) adds invaluable expertise and new perspectives. I am confident that his contributions to our board will be essential as we plan for the future of the Center. Welcome back, Burke!”

Olsen was named publisher of the Deseret News in 2023, having previously served in other roles at the company, including head digital officer, general manager and content director. Other previous roles include vice president of communications and marketing at Southern Virginia University, his previous role at Pew in Washington, D.C., and stints at two public relations agencies.

Olsen also serves on the board of directors for the News/Media Alliance, the advisory board for the Salt Lake Chamber’s Utah Community Builders initiative and the advisory board for Silicon Slopes.

The Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan “fact tank” that informs the public about the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world. It’s polling data is respected throughout the world.

The Deseret News is Utah’s oldest newspaper and the Beehive State’s longest continuously operating business. It now reaches millions of people each month and continues to innovate to provide news, opinion and perspective by reimagining print offerings, including publication of acclaimed Deseret magazine and increasing the visibility and reach of its award-winning website.