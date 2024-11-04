Civil Guards walk in a flooded indoor car park to check cars for bodies after floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

Since devastating floods hit Spain last Wednesday, people have thrown objects at government officials, heavy rains continue to hamper the country’s rail service and Real Madrid manager says soccer games should have been suspended.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, a storm hit the Mediterranean coast of Spain, covering the area in torrential rain that caused flash flooding in the La Alcudia region.

Heavy rains are still hitting country, causing floods to occur in Barcelona on Monday, per the BBC.

Here is a look into some developments in Spain since the floods first happened.

Flood survivors throw mud at royals and government officials

According to The Associated Press, Spanish King Felipe IV and Queen Letizia were visiting Valencia, an area damaged by the floods, when residents began pelting them with mud and muck left over from the floods.

Along with mud, other objects and rocks were thrown at the royals, per The Associated Press. Two bodyguards had to be treated for injuries, and one had a bloody wound on his forehead.

“Spanish fury has been unleashed against a state that appears overwhelmed and unable to meet the needs of people used to living under an effective government,” according to The Associated Press.

It wasn’t just the royal couple who received this treatment as they visited the the town of Paiporta. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and regional governor Carlos Mazon were also rushed from the area for protection, per CNN.

Along with pelting the officials with various objects, residents also booed and yelled “Get out!” as well as insults such as “Killers,” per The Associated Press.

Even as the local residents yelled at the royals, forcing them to seek protection, the king remained calm and continued to make efforts to speak to and comfort individual residents.

As bodyguards protected the officials and held up umbrellas to deflect the muck being thrown, police also stepped in to keep back the crowds, per The Associated Press.

The floods had already hit Paiporta when the alert of flooding was sent out two hours late last week, but residents are more angry over the officials’ inability to quickly respond to the aftermath.

Heavy rains disrupt trains and other transportation

As heavy rains continue to hit Spain, transportation around the country has been affected.

On Monday, Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente, on request from civil protection officials, suspended all the commuter trains in the region of northeast Catalonia, per The Associated Press.

The region is home to 8 million people.

It is not just trains that have been affected, as the heavy rains caused 15 flights out of Barcelona’s airport to change course.

According to the BBC, there were more than 60 flights at El Prat Airport, which were canceled, diverted or delayed.

There are also several highways which have closed due to flooding, per the Associated Press.

Real Madrid manager said soccer should have been suspended due to floods

According to the BBC, Real Madrid soccer club manager Carlo Ancelotti said that all soccer games should have been suspended in Spain due to the flooding.

“Football is a party and you can only celebrate and party when you, your family and everybody is well. When people are not well, you don’t party,” Ancelotti said according to the BBC.

There were a few games that got postponed, but six top-flight games still took place after the floods occurred.

Other coaches and managers have spoken out in agreement with Ancelotti saying the games should have been canceled and that it made no sense to go ahead with the games, per the BBC.

According to the BBC, Ancelotti said “There are many ways to help. Football had to stop and then help. Everyone has been clear about it — nobody wanted to play.”