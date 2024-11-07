Social media apps are pictured on an iPhone in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The Australian government wants to ban young people under the age of 16 from using social media.

Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia, said at a news conference Thursday that he has spoken to Australian families and they are worried about the safety of kids online.

“We have laws such as people can’t buy alcohol if they’re under 18, and from time to time that can be broken. But those laws set what the parameters are for our society and they assist in ensuring the right outcomes,” said Albanese. He said the government landed on age 16 for social media.

Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, one of the architects behind Utah’s social media legislation, was interviewed by a member of the Australian press in September about the proposed law — he said it made sense.

“Right now, we don’t think that with the way our laws are structured … that we could do an all-out ban at a certain age,” Teuscher told the Herald Sun. “But if that were allowed under the Australian Constitution, I would think banning all use of social media for those under 16 makes a lot of sense.”

The Australian legislation wouldn’t have penalties for users, Albanese said. Instead, it would place the burden on social media companies and require them to show they are taking steps to prevent young people from accessing their platforms.

If the law passes, it would take effect in a year. There would not be exceptions for young people under 16 even if they have parental consent.

Michelle Rowland, minister for communications, said what Australia was doing was world leading.

“We know that social media offers many benefits to Australians, including to young people, as a way of keeping connected, of finding their tribe, of making sure that young people who may otherwise be isolated by geography or other factors have that connection,” said Rowland.

She said social media platforms have a responsibility and they are falling short on it.

“We’ve consulted widely with experts, with parents, with youth organizations, with advocacy groups, with academics and of course, our state and territory colleagues,” said Rowland, adding the approach balances connection with minimizing harms young people experience.

When asked whether or not Australia consulted social media companies, Rowland said they were consulted and they would be given a year to figure out how to comply with the law. If they do not comply with the law, there would be consequences for the platforms.

In October, there was an open letter opposing the proposed law.

An open letter on Australian Child Rights Taskforce letterhead was sent to the Australian Prime Minister about the proposed law. The letter said there are real risks social poses for children and young people, but the online world gives children opportunities to learn more and build up skills.

“Any restrictions in the digital world must therefore be designed with care and we are concerned that a ‘ban’ is too blunt an instrument to address risks effectively,” said the letter.

Whether or not law passes remains to be seen.