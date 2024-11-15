A bronze sculpture of "Ad Astra," a Native American Kansa warrior, perched atop the Kansas Capitol dome, is silhouetted against the nearly full moon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, on the eve of the final supermoon of the year in Topeka, Kan.

The fourth and final supermoon of 2024 will peak on Friday ahead of a Leonid meteor shower display that will be at its most active Saturday night into Sunday.

The November supermoon, also known as the Beaver, Frost, Frosty or Snow moon, will be in full phase at 2:29 p.m. MST on Friday. The event also marks the fourth consecutive supermoon, where the moon’s full phase aligns with the satellite’s perigee, the point in its orbit closest to Earth. The October supermoon saw the nearest perigee of the four monthly events to end the year and Friday’s version is slightly further away and won’t be quite as spectacular.

The convergence of these celestial events will diminish Earth-bound views of the Leonid meteorites, debris from the Temple-Tuttle comet that burns bright when entering the atmosphere of Terra Prime, thanks to the brightness of the waning supermoon over the weekend. According to the American Meteor Society, the Leonid display will peak with about 18 “shooting stars” per hour and will be best viewed in the eastern sky early Sunday morning when the moon is nearing the horizon.

“Unfortunately this year, the viewing conditions will be affected” by a nearly full moon, Shyam Balaji of King’s College London, told The Associated Press. “Watching during the early morning hours, when the moon is lower in the sky, can improve your chances of seeing more meteors.”

Per a report from NASA, the Maine Farmers’ Almanac began publishing Native American names for full moons in the 1930s and some of them remain in wide use. According to that almanac, November is known as the Beaver Moon, the Frost or Frosty Moon or the Snow Moon.

One interpretation of the origin of the Beaver Moon name is that mid-fall was the time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs, according to NASA. Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon came from how active the beavers are in this season as they prepare for winter. The Frost, Frosty, or Snow Moon names come from the frosts and early snows that begin this time of year, particularly in northeastern North America.

The next supermoon will occur on March 29, 2025. The next big meteor shower event will be the Geminid display which peaks in mid-December.