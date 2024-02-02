U.S. launches airstrikes on Iraq and Syria

In response to the deaths of three American soldiers in Jordan at the hands of an Iran-backed militant group, the Biden administration greenlighted a multipronged attack on Iraq and Syria on Friday.

“Our response began today,” a statement from President Joe Biden said. “It will continue at times and places of our choosing.”

“The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin echoed the administration's lack of desire for a war in the region but added that attacks against U.S. forces won't be tolerated.

The three American soldiers were killed by a drone attack, which also left at least 30 injured. These soldiers were stationed at Tower 22, a military base in northeast Jordan,

According to U.S. Central Command, airstrikes were launched against at least seven facilities that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and other affiliated militants used as “command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, rockets, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicle storage, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities.”

Prior to the airstrikes, Biden and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base to honor the Americans who were killed and meet with grieving families, as The Associated Press reported.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration indicated that a U.S. response to Iran is imminent without giving any details about the planned attack. Although Biden told reporters he holds Iran “responsible in the sense that they’re supplying the weapons to the people who did it,” Iran denies any involvement.

U.S. facilities in Iraq and Syria have been attacked more than 150 times since October. The most recent one was on Feb. 1, when defense forces shot down an unmanned aircraft over the Gulf of Aden, between Yemen and Djibouti. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said Biden should ask for congressional authorization before launching any broader attacks. This “ensures that decisions to go to war will be made public with input from the people,” wrote Lee in a social media post Monday.