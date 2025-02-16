Shoppers walk through the City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

It’s Presidents Day on Monday, which means it’s time to look out for shopping deals.

Here are 20 of the Presidents Day deals happening this weekend.

Big names

Amazon

From discounts on Apple products and Ring cameras to Dyson vacuums and hair appliances, the Amazon Presidents Day deals offer up to 40% off select items.

Walmart

You can find thousands of saving opportunities at Walmart, including $250 on the Dyson cordless vacuum and over $100 on a NapQueen mattress, according to the company’s website.

Home Depot

Looking to start a new DIY project? Check out Home Depot as it will have up to 35% off select appliances throughout the rest of this month.

Target

During its four-day sale, you can find countless deals on clothing, home, toys and more at Target, per the company’s website.

Macy’s

Macy’s has many deals going on during the long weekend, including up to 70% off on jewelry and up to 65% off on things for a “home refresh,” according to the company’s official website.

Home and Kitchen

Ninja

This appliance company is offering numerous deals up to 33% off on select products including blenders and air fryers, according to Good Housekeeping.

Shark

If you’re in need of a new vacuum or looking to get the Shark FlexStyle hair tool, now is the time to get it. Shark is offering up to $300 off on select products through Presidents Day, according to its official website.

Dyson

According to WMTW8, Dyson has various deals happening during the Presidents Day weekend, including $150 off its wet floor cleaner, the Dyson V15s Detect.

Ruggable

According to their website, Ruggable is offering up to 20% off on its various different washable rugs.

Mattresses

Purple

Get up to $900 off on a mattress and base with Purple’s Presidents Day sale. You can also find various other deals on pillows and more, according to the company’s official website.

Avocado

Save up to 20% on mattresses on the Avocado website along with 50% off bedding and more.

Clothing

Old Navy

Old Navy is offering countless deals including jeans for women for $35 and 50% kids and baby’s products, according to its website.

Gap

Gap is holding its “Long Weekend” sale with up to 60% off on various clothing items that can be found on the company’s official website.

Lululemon

According to Good Housekeeping, you can find deals on Lululemon’s Align collection, crewnecks and accessories in its “We Made Too Much” selection.

DSW

Need some new shoes? You can get up to $60 off your order at DSW. You can also find various different savings on all your favorite brands, according to DSW’s official website.

Nordstrom

According to the Nordstrom website, you can get up to 70% off from Hoka sneakers to various beauty products.

Tech

Best Buy

Best Buy is the place to go for countless deals on TVs, Apple products, laptops and so much more, according to the company’s website.

Sony

On the Sony website, the company is offering numerous deals that give you tons of ways to save on TVs, cameras, headphones and more during Presidents Day weekend.

Samsung

Samsung is offering $1,200 on the new Galaxy S25 Ultra as well as more savings on laptops, TVs and so much more, according to the company’s website.

LG

LG’s Presidents Day deals are another great way to save, especially on TVs as the company is offering up to 40% off on its OLED TVs as well as $1,000 off on its LG OLED evo C4, according to Good Housekeeping.