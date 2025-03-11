On Monday, the Seminole County Fire Department responded to 2100 Block of Blue Iris in Longwood to a collapsed home due to weather impacts.

On Monday, a Florida meteorologist was spot-on with his weather report — because the tornado he was describing was hitting his news station, according to Fox Weather.

During a live broadcast for Fox 35 Orlando, meteorologist Brooks Garner highlighted torrential rain moving across I-4 and towards the studio camera, then explained that debris was hitting the station’s roof.

“Take shelter. Everyone in the Fox 35 building get to your safe space,” Garner said in the video. “Under your desk if you’re not in a designated area.”

Garner continued to help his coworkers and warn the public to get to a safe place as the tornado moved over the station, remaining on air the whole time.

“I’ve been doing this for a very long time and that is the first time a tornado has hit me while I am doing the weather,” Garner said in the video after catching his breath. “Thank goodness for our facilities here at FOX 35 to keep us on the air and apprised of the situation.”

According to Fox Weather, the staff could hear the debris hitting the roof and feel the building shake as the tornado passed over the station.

The article also said the tornado lasted 15 minutes, traveled 4 miles and briefly reached 115 mph, causing it to be an EF-2 rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

There have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the tornado in Florida, but two homes were found collapsed, according to The Weather Channel.

Florida averages 46 tornadoes per year, but Hurricane Milton caused that many to spin up over the course of two days, The Weather Channel reported.

How are tornados rated?

According to Fox Weather, tornadoes are assigned a number from zero to five based on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which is named after the meteorologist and severe storm scientist Tetsuya “Ted” Fujita.

Fujita developed the first Fujita Scale in 1971, which was then adjusted by a team of wind engineers and meteorologists to become the Enhanced Fujita Scale and implemented in 2007, Fox Weather reported.

Here is the breakdown of the EF Scale — including the damage that occurs at each rating: