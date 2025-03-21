Travelers are waiting as Britain's Heathrow Airport has closed for the full day Friday after an electrical substation fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe's biggest travel hubs in London, Friday, March 21, 2025.

KEY POINTS 1,149 flights were canceled after the London Heathrow Airport closed due to a complete power outage.

One direct flight from Salt Lake City to Heathrow, scheduled for Friday evening, is still expected to depart when planned.

The power outage was caused by a fire at a nearby substation.

Europe’s busiest airport experienced a complete closure on Friday after a substation fire caused a full power outage at the London Heathrow Airport.

Thousands of passengers flying to and from London were impacted by the closure, with over a thousand flights canceled, more than a hundred diverted and others delayed, according to BBC.

Related Passengers evacuate onto wing of plane after engine catches fire at Denver Airport

Did the Heathrow Airport closure impact flights out of Salt Lake City?

The Salt Lake City International Airport has one direct flight to Heathrow through Delta Airlines. The flight is scheduled to depart from Salt Lake City at 6:15 p.m. on Friday and will land at 10 a.m. in London on Saturday.

As of Friday morning, that flight is expected to depart as scheduled on Friday evening.

Empty seats and a board with canceled flights is seen as Britain's Heathrow Airport has closed for the full day Friday after an electrical substation fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe's biggest travel hubs in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. | Kin Cheung, Associated Press

How many flights were impacted by Heathrow’s closure?

According to BBC, as of Friday morning, there were 1,149 flights canceled, with 119 flights diverted. The most diverted flights went to Amsterdam, London Gatwick, Frankfurt and Paris.

British Airways was the most affected airline, with 329 departing flights and 328 arriving flights into Heathrow canceled.

“We have flight and cabin crew colleagues and planes that are currently at locations where we weren’t planning on them to be,” said the airline’s chief executive Sean Doyle, according to The New York Times.

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City had eight flights scheduled to depart for Heathrow on Friday; of those eight, five have been canceled. All eight flights arriving at JFK from Heathrow have been canceled, according to The New York Times.

Firefighters extinguish the fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and led to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. | Kirsty Wigglesworth, Associated Press

What happened to the airport?

A fire began at the North Hyde electricity substation at around 6:30 a.m. local time on Friday. The fire to the substation caused power outages to about 4,900 customers in the area, including the Heathrow Airport, per The New York Times.

Originally, airport officials said it would remain closed until midnight, but disruptions to travel would last throughout the weekend.

According to The New York Times, the London Fire Brigade reported that the fire was under control with only 10% left burning.

When will the airport reopen?

According to BBC, the airport announced that it is able to safely restart flights, but it will begin by prioritizing “repatriation and relocation of aircraft.”

Along with that announcement, airport officials shared that they hope to restart full operations on Saturday.