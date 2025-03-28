A Kansas arrest on Tuesday may lead parents and babysitters alike to think twice before dismissing children’s worries of monsters hiding under their beds.

On Monday night, a little outside of Great Bend, Kansas, the Barton County police were dispatched to a home on Patton Road in response to a reported disturbance call.

After being put to bed, one of the children told the babysitter they were afraid of a “monster” hiding under their bed. To prove to the child there was nothing to be scared of, the babysitter crouched down and came “face-to-face with a male suspect who was hiding there,” the Barton County Sheriff’s office reported.

The sheriff’s office added that “an altercation ensued” between the babysitter and the man, and “one child was knocked over in the struggle.”

The man was identified as 27-year-old Martin Villalobos Jr., who used to live at the residence but had since been issued a protection from abuse order, demanding he stay away from the property.

Villalobos fled the scene before officers arrived. That night, the police were unable to locate him in Great Bend, which has a population of around 14,000.

As the search for Villalobos continued the next morning, he was spotted near the house, and proceeded to run from law enforcement.

“After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was captured,” the sheriff’s office reported.

Soon afterward, Villalobos was admitted to the Barton County Jail on requested charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order.

He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.