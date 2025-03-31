French far-right leader Marine Le Pen arrives at a Paris court expected to deliver a verdict in an embezzlement case that could shake up French politics and derail far-right leader Marine Le Pen's career, Monday, March 31, 2025 in Paris.

KEY POINTS Marine Le Pen, a French far-right leader was found guilty of embezzlement. She has said she will appeal the ruling.

Le Pen is the frontrunner in the 2027 presidential elections and she has been barred from running for public office for five years.

Le Pen has received a four-year prison sentence but will serve two years with an electronic tag in place of custody.

On Monday, French far right leader Marine Le Pen, was found guilty of embezzlement by a criminal court and has been immediately barred from running for public office for five years.

Le Pen is the current front-runner for France’s 2027 presidential race and, pending a reversal in appeal, this verdict takes her out of the race, per The New York Times. The anti-immigrant, nationalist politician has already launched three failed presidential bids.

Her lawyer called the verdict a “blow to democracy” and said she will be appealing the sentence, per BBC.

Le Pen has denied any wrongdoing in the case, which accused her party, the National Rally, of illegally using several million euros of European Parliament funds for expenses between 2004 and 2016, per The New York Times.

She was also given a four-year prison sentence, two of the years have been suspended and the other two will be spent with an electronic tag instead of her being placed in custody, per BBC.

Bénédicte de Perthuis, the court’s presiding judge said Le Pen’s actions were a “serious and lasting attack on the rules of democratic life in Europe, but especially in France,” according to CNN. The judge added that the ban on running for office was based on “democratic public unrest” that would come from the election of someone convicted of embezzlement.

De Perthuis said her fellow judges also considered the “major risk to public order” of banning a likely presidential candidate from running when deciding the sentencing.

Le Pen received a fine of 100,000 euros, about $108,000, and her party was ordered to pay 2 million euros, around $2.1 million, per CNN.

According to The New York Times, Jordan Bardella, Le Pen’s protégé and a likely presidential candidate in her absence wrote on X, “Not only has Marine Le Pen been unjustly convicted, French democracy has been executed.”

Le Pen’s right-wing allies across Europe, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, have also come to her defense, per CNN.

According to The New York Times, a poll published on Sunday had Le Pen with 34% to 37% of the vote, over 10 points ahead of her closest competition. Current French president Emmanuel Macron has reached his term limit and cannot run again.

Le Pen was infuriated by the verdict and walked out of the courtroom before the judges had finished reading her sentence.