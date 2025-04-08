Clouds hang over the North Sentinel Island in India's southeastern Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nov. 14, 2005.

An American YouTuber is facing a possible five-year prison sentence in India after allegedly leaving a Diet Coke can and a coconut on an isolated island in the Bay of Bengal.

Indian police claim Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, a 24-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, violated a law protecting aboriginal tribes when he recorded himself visiting North Sentinel Island on March 29.

“Visitors are banned from traveling within 3 miles (5 kilometres) of the island, whose population has been isolated from the rest of the world for thousands of years,” The Associated Press reported.

North Sentinel Island made international news in 2018 when an American missionary was killed there while attempting to proselytize to the local tribe.

Then, as now, authorities emphasized the importance of respecting travel restrictions, which are designed to keep both island residents and potential visitors safe.

“Indian officials have limited contacts to rare ‘gift-giving’ encounters, with small teams of officials and scientists leaving coconuts and bananas for the islanders. Indian ships also monitor the waters around the island, trying to ensure outsiders do not go near the Sentinelese, who have repeatedly made clear they want to be left alone,” per the AP.

North Sentinel Island

According to Indian police, Polyakov used a GPS device, binoculars and other travel gear to make his way to North Sentinel Island in late March.

He allegedly made it to the beach and stayed for about an hour but had no interaction with islanders.

Authorities believe Polyakov has tried to reach North Sentinel Island twice before.

“The police said that during their questioning of Mr. Polyakov, he disclosed that he was drawn to the island out of a ‘passion for adventure and his desire to undertake extreme challenges,‘” The New York Times reported.

Polyakov was arrested two days after his time on the island when he returned to a more populated area. His next court date is April 17.

The U.S. Embassy and U.S. State Department have been made aware of the situation, per the Times.

Consequences of social media stunts

Several social media influencers have faced significant consequences for a planned stunt or posted video in recent years.

In 2018, influencer Logan Paul lost business opportunities with YouTube after recording himself with a dead body in Japan, according to the BBC.

Other social media stars have been arrested for recording themselves vandalizing products in stores, breaking into amusement park attractions or speeding.

Last year, skier Dallas LeBeau died while recording himself attempting a jump over a highway in Colorado. He had hoped to enter the footage in a GoPro contest, per The Washington Post.