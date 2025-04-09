A rescue worker comforts a woman during the search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed two nights prior during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

KEY POINTS At least 124 people were killed after the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed early Tuesday.

The jet set is one of the country's most famous venues, featuring local and international performers.

Two former MLB players and the governor of the Montecristi province were killed.

The roof of one of the Dominican Republic’s most well-known and iconic nightclubs collapsed early Tuesday, killing at least 124 people.

The roof collapsed around 1 a.m. during the performance of merengue artist Rubby Pérez and his orchestra. There were at least 300 people inside the Jet Set nightclub at the time, according to CNN.

Pérez died in the collapse, officials said.

It is still unclear what caused the massive collapse as rescue efforts continue into their second day.

The Jet Set club shared a statement Tuesday: “We are collaborating fully and transparently with the competent authorities to help the victims and clarify what happened,” according to CBS.

According to NBC, there were at least 155 ambulance transfers to local hospitals.

It was reported that 145 people of those who were rescued on Tuesday were alive, per CNN. It is unknown how many people are still buried under the rubble.

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed two nights prior during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. | Ricardo Hernandez, Associated Press

What is the Jet Set?

The Jet Set, in southern Santo Domingo, is one of the Dominican Republic’s most famous venues. The club often featured artists of national and international renown.

According to The Associated Press, the nightclub was especially known for its “Jet Set Mondays,” which featured local and international merengue artists. These Monday events were popular and typically well attended.

The club, which also had a restaurant, opened in 1973 and later moved locations.

In 2010 and 2015, the club underwent renovations, and there was a fire at the club in 2023 after a lightning strike, per the AP.

The price for general admission tickets for Monday’s show with Pérez was $32 while VIP tickets cost $40.

Who was killed in the collapse?

According to NBC, Pérez, who was performing at the time of the collapse, was among those who were killed by the tragic event. Pérez’s manager said that the group’s saxophonist also died.

Two former Major League Baseball players were also killed in the collapse, Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera.

Another victim was Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the Montecristi province and sister of former MLB player Nelson Cruz. While trapped in the rubble, the governor called President Luis Abinader to tell him about the disaster. She later died in the hospital.

New York-based fashion designer Martín Polanco was also killed, along with an Army captain, three employees at Grupo Popular and the president of AFP Popular Bank and his wife, according to the AP.

The owner of Terra Luna Cafe in Massachusetts, Fray Luis Rosario, was also killed, according to NBC.