This image provided by Blue Origin shows, first row, seated, from left: Lauren Sanchez and Kerianne Flynn and standing in back from left: Amanda Nguyen, Katy Perry, Gayle King and Aisha Bowe in West Texas.

On Monday, the private space company Blue Origin took its first all-female crew to space and back in it’s New Shepard spacecraft, according to Deseret News.

The six women on board included pop star Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn and journalist Lauren Sánchez, as Deseret News previously reported.

This image taken from video provided by Blue Origin shows the New Shepard rocket blasting off in West Texas, Monday, April 14, 2025. | Blue Origin via Associated Press

According to ABC News, the women were invited on the flight by Sánchez — who is also the fiancée to Blue Origin’s owner, Jeff Bezos.

Here are some viral moments from the women’s trip into space.

The Launch

The New Shepard tradition

Blue Origin shared a video on X showing the women taking a moment to participate in the New Shepard tradition of ringing the bell.

The video also shares that each crew gets the chance to name themselves and, as for Perry and her fellow crew members, they decided to give themselves the name of “the six taking up space.”

Oprah Winfrey

In attendance during the launch was King’s longtime friend, Oprah Winfrey, according to a video posted by ABC News on X.

In the video Winfrey becomes emotional, as tears come to her eyes while watching the Blue Origin rocket launches.

In space

A weightless moment

The crew was able to share a weightless moment while they admired the view from the windows of the capsule, according to a video shared by 2000s on X.

The pop star can be seen showing a live daisy to one of the cameras in the spacecraft at the beginning of the video and then again at the end with a butterfly shaped object that showed the set list for her upcoming “LIFETIMES” tour.

‘What a Wonderful World’

While this moment was shared after the women had touched down, King shared with reporters that “the best part” of the trip was when Perry sang the Louis Armstrong song “What a Wonderful World,” according to a video on Instagram shared by Today.

“It’s not about me. It’s not about singing my songs,” Perry explained, according to a post from Variety on X. “It’s about a collective energy and making space for future women. It’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.”

Touching down

The descent and landing

As the crew made their descent, the spacecraft was full of screaming and giggling until it eventually made it’s soft landing on the ground, according to a video shared on X.

Kissing the ground

According to a video posted by The Daily Mail on Instagram, after exiting the capsule, the former “American Idol” judge held a daisy up to the sky — which was “in honor of her daughter Daisy” — before walking down the steps, kneeling and then kissing the ground.

Love and Daisy

“I feel super connected to love,” said Perry to reports after touching down, according to a video on Instagram. “I think this experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you, like, how much love you have to give and how loved you are until the day you launch.”

The pop star also shares the reason behind why she brought a daisy with her on the mission and the reminder it is to her of “our beautiful Earth.”