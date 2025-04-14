President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance pause near the Oval Office after and event to welcome the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team,on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington.

A teenager in Wisconsin who was recently charged with killing his mother and stepfather has also been accused of plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump in a plot to overthrow the U.S. government.

Last month, Nikita Casap, 17, was arrested for the deaths of Tatiana Casap, 35, his mother, and Donald Mayer, 51, his stepfather.

The teen is facing nine felony charges in Wisconsin, including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of hiding a corpse, according to CNN. Federal investigators are also pursuing three charges against him: presidential assassination, conspiracy and use of weapons of mass destruction.

Nikita Casap’s murder charges

The bodies of Tatiana Casap and Mayer were found in their home on Feb. 28 when officers were conducting a welfare check, per The New York Times.

It is believed that the two were killed on Feb. 11. They both died from gunshot wounds.

The welfare check was performed in response to a call from Mayer’s mother who said she had been unable to contact the family. Nikita also had not been at school in two weeks.

Casap was not home when the bodies were found, and authorities listed his stepfather’s car as stolen. Later that same day in Kansas, police officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, and they found the suspect driving.

According to CNN, authorities also found $14,000 in $100 bills and over $14,000 worth of jewelry and Mayer’s .357 Magnum revolver in the vehicle.

When Casap appeared in court on March 27, it was revealed that his mother was found in a hallway covered with blankets and a towel, while his stepfather was found covered in a pile of clothing in a first-floor office, per NBC.

Nikita Casap’s plot to assassinate Trump

While investigating Casap for the murder charges, authorities found written documents and text messages indicating that the teen had been plotting to assassinate Trump as part of a plan to overthrow the U.S. government, per CNN.

The documents and messages show that the alleged killing of his parents was an effort for Casap to gain the “financial means and autonomy” to carry out the assassination plot.

Authorities found material on Casap’s phone that related to “The Order of Nine Angles” which is “a network of individuals holding neo-Nazi racially motivated extremist views,” according to CNN. They also found communications and photos that referenced “a self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the president, making bombs and terrorist attacks.”

According to Fox News, a document titled “Accelerate the Collapse,” was found by authorities. It called for Trump’s assassination, saying “getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president” is “guaranteed to bring in some chaos. … Point being this manifesto is specifically for the attack that targets Trump.”

There were also descriptions in the so-called manifesto of creating a political revolution in the U.S. “to save the white race” from “Jewish controlled” lawmakers. The document also included images of Adolf Hitler with the text “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.”

Casap had paid, at least in part, for a drone and explosives to use for an attack, per BBC. He also was in contact with someone in Russia and had plans to escape to Ukraine.

“He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the president and overthrow the government of the United States,” investigators wrote, according to BBC.

Casap had told a classmate that he was planning on killing his parents but didn’t have a gun, per CNN. He also told the classmate that he and someone he was in contact with in Russia were planning to overthrow the government and assassinate Trump.

When is Casap going to court?

On April 9, Casap had a preliminary court hearing. He has not entered any plea to the charges, per BBC.

He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment, where the charges against him will be formally given, on May 7.

Casap is being held on a $1 million bond.