People comfort each other on Florida State University’s campus in Tallahassee, where law enforcement responded to a reported active shooter incident Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Two people were killed and six were wounded on Thursday at Florida State University when a student opened fire near the student union building.

The shooter has been identified as the son of a sheriff’s deputy, and the two people killed in the attack were not students, law enforcement said in a news conference, according to The New York Times.

Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil reported that the suspect, a 20-year-old man named Phoenix Ikner, was shot and wounded by responding officers after he failed to obey their commands. The suspect has been hospitalized, per CNN.

Ikner is believed to be a student at FSU.

When Ikner was taken into custody, he was armed with a handgun that used to be his mother’s service weapon and a shotgun. Chief Lawrence E. Revell from the Tallahassee Police Department said Ikner appeared to be acting alone and that it was unclear whether the shotgun was used in the attack, per The New York Times.

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 | Kate Payne, Associated Press

Shortly before noon on Thursday, gunshots were reported at the student union building; then, the university issued a shelter-in-place alert.

Even after the alert was lifted at 3:20 p.m., students were advised to avoid the student union and eight other buildings, which the university said were “still an active crime scene.”

According to The New York Times, university officials have canceled all classes, events and business operations for the rest of the week. All athletic events are also canceled through the weekend.

The last day of classes for the semester at FSU is next Friday.