KEY POINTS Trump said on Friday he would take away Harvard's tax-exempt status.

The statement comes after Harvard sued the Trump administration and has refused to comply with its demands, even as a recent report documents antisemitism on campus.

A president is prohibited from asking the IRS to audit or investigate an institution's tax-exempt status.

Harvard is preparing for its upcoming legal battle by hiring a group of Republican-aligned lawyers.

President Donald Trump renewed on Friday a previous threat to take away Harvard University‘s tax-exempt status, after the school refused to adhere to the administration’s demands and instead filed a lawsuit.

“We are going to be taking away Harvard‘s Tax Exempt Status. It‘s what they deserve,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. He had first brought up the idea in mid-April.

According to ABC News, a Harvard spokesperson said there is no “legal basis” to revoke the university’s tax-exempt status, adding that it would endanger the ability for the school to carry out its mission.

“Such an unprecedented action would endanger our ability to carry out our educational mission,” the spokesperson said, per ABC News. “It would result in diminished financial aid for students, abandonment of critical medical research programs, and lost opportunities for innovation. The unlawful use of this instrument more broadly would have grave consequences for the future of higher education in America.”

The White House didn’t comment any further on Trump’s post, per The Wall Street Journal.

Trump’s post comes after the school filed a lawsuit last month against the Trump administration, setting the stage for a legal showdown between the country’s most prominent university and the White House. Harvard‘s lawsuit argues the government violated the university’s constitutional rights by freezing billions of dollars in federal funding and putting its academic independence in peril.

The president put a pause or freeze on billions of dollars in federal grants and contracts to Harvard and other universities following reports of increasing antisemitic incidents on campuses following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel.

Harvard President Alan Garber apologized after a report was issued that documented the rise in antisemitic incidents on campus.

There is a new federal government task force that is investigating schools the administration feels have failed to protect Jewish students during pro-Palestinian protests on campuses last year.

The Trump administration is also working to exert greater control over Harvard and other universities as it seeks to increase ideological diversity and eradicate diversity, equity and inclusion policies, per The Wall Street Journal.

What would it mean to rid Harvard of tax-exempt status?

According to The Wall Street Journal, Harvard‘s 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status as an educational institution means it doesn’t pay income taxes on any net earnings, and its donors also can get income-tax deductions.

There are many public and private colleges in the U.S. with this tax-exempt status because of their educational mission, research and public service.

“The government has long exempted universities from taxes in order to support their educational mission,” the Harvard spokesperson said, per ABC News.

A school’s tax exempt status can be revoked following an audit that examines whether a tax-exempt entity violates the rules. Harvard would be able to challenge the revocation of its tax-exempt status in court.

According to The Wall Street Journal, under the tax code, the president and other senior officials are prohibited from directly or indirectly asking the Internal Revenue Service to conduct or stop an audit or other types of investigations.

After Trump’s earlier comments about removing Harvard‘s status, the White House said that any decision to investigate the school’s tax-exempt status was independent of the president, adding that any inquires began before Trump’s statements.

David French, a columnist for The New York Times and a former attorney, posted on X, saying that it is “blatantly illegal” for Trump to try to take away Harvard‘s tax-exempt status.

Under law, federal employees are also prohibited from disclosing any internal IRS information about taxpayers, including tax-exempt groups. It is unclear whether Trump’s comment was based on actual information about the status of an IRS inquiry into Harvard, per The Wall Street Journal.

Political interference in audits is a crime punishable with a fine and prison time, but it would require federal prosecutors to bring a case, and a Supreme Court decision about presidential immunity and executive power could make it more difficult.

On Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asked the IRS inspector general to investigate whether the president has violated the law and if the agency has begun auditing nonprofits based on requests from the White House, per The Wall Street Journal.

Harvard hires team of conservative lawyers

The New York Times reported that Harvard has hired a group of “conservative legal heavyweights” to help win the lawsuit filed against the Trump administration.

There are 17 lawyers officially registered for the team, and there are likely more working behind the scenes. The group includes two lawyers who clerked for conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

This lineup of Republican-aligned lawyers is a change in strategy from the last time Harvard had a major legal battle. In 2022, the school was defending affirmative action and used WilmerHale, a law firm long associated with the university.

But the legal landscape has changed since then and WilmerHale has been fighting its own battle with the administration.

This time, unlike last time, there are billions of dollars in federal funds on the line if Harvard loses.

According to The New York Times, legal observers say the school has a good chance of winning on legal merits but could face challenges if it reaches the Supreme Court.

“This fits with a long tradition of clients trying to signal to the Supreme Court through the counsel that they hire that this is not Harvard liberal versus conservative administration,” said Aaron Tang, a law professor at the University of California, Davis, per The New York Times.

“This is academic freedom. It ought to appeal to someone across the political spectrum.”