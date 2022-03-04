Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Payson’s Aaron Garcia, shown here at last year’s 5A state championships, was among the winners at Tuesday’s Utah All-Star Duals at UVU.
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Uintah boys, Maple Mountain girls cling to narrow first day leads at 5A state tournament
By James Edward
Feb 16, 2022 9:38 p.m. MST
Swimmers dive into the pool
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships
By James Edward
Feb 8, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Uintah, Payson boys, Uintah, Springville girls prevail at 5A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 9:51 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 22 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 10, 2022 6:25 p.m. MST
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 17 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Dec 6, 2021 10:09 p.m. MST
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 4A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:33 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
Sports
A closer at 2021 high school wrestling championships
Pleasant Grove (6A), Payson (5A), Uintah (4A), Juab (3A), Beaver (2A) and Panguitch (1A) won titles in the boys classifications, while Westlake (6A), Mountain Crest (4A) and Maple Mountain (combined) were crowned girls champs
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 5:32 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys wrestling: Uintah breaks 22-year drought with 4A state championship
By David Anderson
Feb 20, 2021 11:55 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:31 p.m. MST
Sports
Park City and Stansbury once again expected to be the class of Region 10
By Trent Wood
July 30, 2020 3:51 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Uintah Utes 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Uintah Utes football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Trent Wood
July 28, 2020 9:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:03 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school wrestling: Traditional powerhouses and rising programs alike to contend for state titles
By Trent Wood
Feb 10, 2020 3:49 p.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 4A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:03 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 4A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches’ votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
