Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Cody Greenland watches body camera video of his arrest in 2020 from his attorney’s office in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Utah
Utah man files lawsuit, saying officer tackled him, beat him as he was kneeling
A West Jordan man who said he was injured after being tackled from behind by an American Fork police officer running at him in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit against the department.
By Pat Reavy
March 2, 2022 11:05 a.m. MST
Latter-day Saint missionaries no longer need to wear masks at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.
Faith
Missionaries at Provo MTC no longer need COVID-19 vaccination, testing; masks now optional
“You will now determine for yourself whether to use a facemask in all settings at the Provo MTC ... We encourage all to extend love and respect to others and their decisions.”
By Tad Walch
March 1, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
A snow-covered dock at the Saratoga Springs Marina at Utah Lake is pictured&nbsp;on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Utah
2 bills lawmakers say will steer Utah Lake toward a cleaner future gaining steam in legislature
Although it might be the year of the Great Salt Lake in the legislature, two bills that lawmakers say will help Utah Lake have moved through the Utah House and are headed for the Senate.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 26, 2022 5:20 p.m. MST
Gail Halvorsen, the Berlin Candy Bomber, poses for a photo in the backyard of his Provo home.
Utah
Gail S. Halvorsen, the Berlin Candy Bomber, dies at 101
By Lee Benson
Feb 17, 2022 7:58 a.m. MST
Ice climbers check out frozen waterfalls near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.
Utah
Should Bridal Veil falls in Provo Canyon become a state monument?
Fueled by concerns over a development proposal, scenic Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon may be designated a state monument with a legislative committee’s endorsement of a resolution. The measure still needs full approval of the House and the Senate.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 16, 2022 1:56 p.m. MST
28637619.jpeg
Utah
Provo pop-up Valentine’s Day museum tries to rebrand the holiday
A pop-up Valentine’s Day museum in Provo encourages people to explore the idea of Valentine’s Day with an open mind and to try to create more love.
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 14, 2022 1:36 p.m. MST
A DoorDash driver who police say refused to wear a mask in a restaurant was arrested in American Fork.
Utah
Screaming DoorDash driver who refused to wear mask arrested in Utah County
Provo man, 21, “began yelling at the restaurant staff causing a big scene” after being asked to put on a mask. After learning his identity, police said they discovered officers from other agencies have had recent similar encounters with the man, all of them in relation to disturbances at restaurants similar to the incident in American Fork.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 13, 2022 2:07 p.m. MST
Hundreds rally against a proposed Utah Lake development plan outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Opposition mounting against Utah Lake project, developers say ‘trust is gained over time’
Simply put, “it’s big,” says Jon Benson, president of Lake Restoration Solutions. “The problem is big.” But there’s increasing criticism coming from the public, Utah County towns and lawmakers.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 12, 2022 9 p.m. MST
The 4th District Courthouse in Provo is pictured on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Utah
Trial ordered for Orem man charged with killing 2 BYU students in crash
Three women were in a Chevy Malibu making a left turn onto State Street when a Jeep Cherokee tried to speed through the intersection after the traffic light turned yellow and hit their car, according to police who testified at a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Hailee York and Ashlyn Hanzon, both passengers in the car that turned left, died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to autopsies that were presented at the hearing.
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 11, 2022 11:41 p.m. MST
merlin_2907764.jpg
Utah
Why the deputy secretary of Interior says these federal funds are ‘coming at just the right time’ to help Utah drought
“To be able to actually get these projects across the finish line, couldn’t be more urgent or more critical,” says Tommy Beaudreau, Interior deputy secretary
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 10, 2022 4:57 p.m. MST
28261144.jpeg
Utah
Lehi man arrested yet again for voyeurism terrifying children, police say
By Pat Reavy
Feb 5, 2022 4:56 p.m. MST
28614544.jpeg
Utah
Utah County police group issues ‘no confidence’ declaration for county’s top prosecutor
The Utah County Fraternal Order of Police has issued a scathing open letter denouncing Utah County Attorney David Leavitt while encouraging the public not to reelect him.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 4, 2022 10:32 p.m. MST
Thick haze shrouds the Capitol and downtown Salt Lake City.
Utah
How Utah lawmakers propose to fight dirty air
Tax credits for electric cars, free public transit among the proposals
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 3, 2022 4:40 p.m. MST
Whit Krogue, an attorney with Ray, Quinney &amp; Nebeker, speaks at a press conference on the shores of Utah Lake in Lindon.
Utah
BYU professor pushes back on allegations of defamation from Utah Lake developers
The heart of BYU professor Ben Abbott’s argument is that the lawsuit violates the First Amendment. Developers say public feedback is welcomed.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 1, 2022 8:52 p.m. MST
Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, speaks during the Utah legislative session at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Utah lawmaker scraps controversial school curriculum ‘transparency’ bill amid pushback
HB234, sponsored Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would have required all Utah public school teachers to post all learning materials and syllabi for each day of instruction for parents to review. The decision to scrap the bill comes after the bill prompted outcry in the education community.
By Ashley Imlay
Jan 28, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
Ducks swim in Spring Lake in Payson on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
Utah
Draining Spring Lake in Utah County for repairs sparks concern for feathered residents
By Arianne Brown
Jan 28, 2022 12:22 p.m. MST
merlin_2821572.jpg
Utah
New charges: BYU professor engaged in ‘ecclesiastical abuse’ to sexually abuse 3 students
Michael James Clay, 47, is now charged with seven counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, involving three students between 2017 and 2020. He had originally faced only two counts until the charges were amended earlier this month.
By Emily Ashcraft
Jan 26, 2022 11:37 a.m. MST
merlin_2903304.jpg
Utah
The contentious debate over the future of Utah Lake heats up as developers sue critic
The Utah Lake Restoration Project is being touted as a solution to the toxic algal blooms, and invasive plants and fish contributing to the lake’s declining health. But the proposal has been met with stiff opposition.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 20, 2022 2:10 p.m. MST
merlin_2903300.jpg
Utah
The fight over the future of Utah Lake heats up as stakeholders meet to discuss island plans, development
For years, Utah Lake has been plagued by toxic algal blooms, invasive plants and fish and increasing demand for water from rapidly expanding Utah County.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 14, 2022 8:57 a.m. MST
Police in Scotland secure an area during a protest in 2020.
Utah
Test of old Utah rape kit leads to man’s arrest in Scotland
By Pat Reavy
Jan 13, 2022 11:10 a.m. MST
Utah Valley Pediatrics recently released top list of baby names.
Family
These are the top baby names in Utah County
Utah County’s baby name list is here.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 10, 2022 7:10 p.m. MST
Family members of a man believed to have died more than two decades ago have come forward after police asked for help identifying the remains found in Utah County in October.
Utah
Family found after Utah County asked for help in identifying decades-old remains
In October, a woman called police to report she had found skeletal remains on a property she leases west of Geneva Road between Provo and Orem. An ID card was also found near the bones, both about 350 feet from Utah Lake, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
By Pat Reavy
Jan 7, 2022 12:13 p.m. MST
Flowers and other items cover slain Provo police officer Joseph Shinners’ patrol car at Provo Police Department headquarters.
Utah
Man accused of killing Provo police officer in 2019 no longer faces death penalty
The charge Matt Frank Hoover, who is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Shinners on Jan. 5, 2019, was downgraded to a first-degree felony during the first day of a preliminary hearing.
By Emily Ashcraft
Jan 6, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
A Utah Transit Authority TRAX rail car’s light shines through a snow squall in downtown Salt Lake City early Monday evening.
Utah
What’s a snow squall? This storm produced a new type of warning for Utah
Monday’s alert was the first time that the Wasatch Front had ever received such a warning because it is “a relatively new type of warning for the western United States,” the National Weather Service tweeted early Tuesday morning.
By Carter Williams
Dec 28, 2021 12:08 p.m. MST
A prayer is given as the Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ kicks off a restoration project.
Utah
‘Roof breaking’ ceremony marks beginning of restoration project for Provo church
During Thursday’s ceremony, roof tiles from the building were ceremoniously smashed. The church was built in the 1920s and 1950s and is in need of a lot of renovation
By Emily Ashcraft
Dec 18, 2021 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2900273.jpg
Utah
Winter storm blankets Utah’s Wasatch Front. Here’s how much snow fell
A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of Central Utah, with eastern parts of the state in a hazardous weather outlook.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 15, 2021 9:30 a.m. MST
merlin_2899735.jpg
Utah
Winter storm blankets Utah. Here’s how much snow got dumped
Heavy snow totals were reported across the state, especially in the mountains.
By Carter Williams
Dec 10, 2021 5:59 p.m. MST
Utah County commissioners voted to separate the previously joined clerk and auditor office for the first time in 32 years.
Utah
Why Utah County split its clerk and auditor offices for first time in 32 years
The Utah County Commission consolidated the two offices in 1989, reasoning that the workload at the time did not require paying two full-time elected officials to handle the duties of the two offices.
By Ashley Fredde
Dec 9, 2021 1:06 p.m. MST
Apartments and town houses on Traverse Mountain Boulevard in Lehi are pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. The influx of new apartments and condos in Utah County has fueled population growth in comparison to Salt Lake County.
Utah
‘The secret’s out’: Utah is seeing ‘remarkable’ population growth. Here’s how much is because of migration
Fertility is falling, but Utah’s net migration is way up. New estimates by the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute released Wednesday indicate that the state added approximately 71,936 people since the 2020 census, reaching an estimated total of 3,343,552 Utahns.
By Logan Stefanich
Dec 8, 2021 1:49 p.m. MST
Fred Ross and his family listen during an event where Ross was named Provo’s new police chief on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Utah
Provo picks veteran Utah law enforcer as its next police chief
Fred Ross will take over for John Geyerman who has served as interim chief since Rich Ferguson retired in July. Ross joined the Salt Lake City Police Department in 1995 and rose to the rank of deputy chief before retiring in 2015. At that time, he became the police chief of the Utah Transit Authority.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 30, 2021 2:47 p.m. MST
Nebo School District bus driver Curtis Going.
Utah
Nebo School District bus driver credited with saving girl’s life
Driver honks horn to warn girl of driver ignoring sign at bus stop
By Alex Cabrero
Nov 26, 2021 12:30 p.m. MST
An Orem man has been charged with defrauding a widow in September, just weeks after he was charged with defrauding another woman.
Utah
Utah entrepreneur who appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ now accused of defrauding 2nd victim
Nathanael “Nate” Reid Holzapfel, 42, of Orem, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with two counts of theft by deception and communications fraud, second-degree felonies.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 17, 2021 5:02 p.m. MST
Leo Romero and Yohanes Frezgi, both of Salt Lake City, vote at the Salt Lake County Government Center on Nov. 2, 2021.
Utah
Did Utahns like ranked choice voting? A new poll has answers
Survey shows Utahns who used ranked choice voting want to see it expanded. But should it?
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 15, 2021 3:57 p.m. MST
Dry Creek Elementary School is pictured on the Alpine School District website.
Utah
School district investigating after Utah teacher turns Veterans Day speech into message against COVID-19 vaccine, socialism
While presenting as part of the district’s weeklong campaign to celebrate Veteran’s Day, Larry Law, a veteran and P.E. teacher at Dry Creek Elementary School in Lehi, detailed his military service before pivoting to denouncing the COVID-19 vaccine and socialism.
By Kyle Dunphey and Marjorie Cortez
Nov 9, 2021 7:40 p.m. MST
U.S. Army veteran Dave Isom wipes during the first of six Veterans Day events in West Valley City, Utah.
Utah
Photo of the day: American Preparatory students spending the week thanking vets
Students at the academy’s various locations in West Valley City, Draper and Salem, will thank veterans for their service through songs and speeches. Each veteran will receive a commemorative pin and handwritten thank-you letter from a student at the academy.
By Deseret News Photographers
Nov 8, 2021 4:14 p.m. MST
Deborah Hinton, of Salt Lake City, drops off her ballot at the Salt Lake County Government Center on Election Day.
Utah
West Valley’s first female leader, a familiar face in Moab and a surprising write-in win: Meet Utah’s new mayors
As county clerks continue to update election results, we have a sense of what Utah municipalities will have a new leader at the helm.
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 4, 2021 6:23 p.m. MDT
Tommy Thompson reaches out of a car to drop off his parents’ ballots outside of the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Updated Utah election results: Here’s how local races are shaping up
It’s Election Day in Utah. Here’s where to see the results for municipal races across the Wasatch Front in Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Tooele and Summit counties.
By Deseret News staff and KSL.com staff
Nov 4, 2021 5:52 p.m. MDT
Bountiful Mayor Randy Lewis speaks at the Boy Scouts of America Crossroads of the West Council event.
Utah
These Utah mayors are in danger of losing reelection
Mayors in Park City, Bountiful, Syracuse, and Heber City are all trailing their challengers, while others in several cities are caught in real nail biters and could falter if races flip as more results are posted.
By Katie McKellar
Nov 4, 2021 12:50 p.m. MDT
A voter drops a ballot into a box at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Utah
21 municipalities debuted ranked choice voting programs — how did it go?
Ranked choice voting programs have been touted as a way to save cities money, increase voter participation, and create a more civil campaign process.
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 3, 2021 6:11 p.m. MDT
A convicted sex offender was charged with answering the door of his Provo home naked Saturday and inviting trick-or-treaters inside.
Utah
Provo man charged with greeting trick-or-treaters naked
Steven Kelley Little, 48, of Provo, is charged in 4th District Court with three counts of lewdness involving a child and two counts of lewdness by a sex offender, both third-degree felonies.
By Pat Reavy
Nov 3, 2021 5:08 p.m. MDT
25704355.jpg
Utah
Police: Registered sex offender opens door nude, invites trick-or-treaters inside
By Ashley Fredde
Oct 31, 2021 12:02 p.m. MDT
Marjorie Stolhand deposits her ballot in a drop box at the Salt Lake City Public Library in Salt Lake City on Oct. 18, 2021.
Utah
It’s Election Day in Utah. Here’s what you need to know
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says ‘despicable’ claims of voter fraud made about the 2020 presidential election could hamper trust in Utah’s 2021 municipal elections, which for the first time will feature widespread ranked choice voting. Some key races to watch are the Sandy city mayoral race, Salt Lake City council race and more.
By Kyle Dunphey
Oct 26, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
28274269.jpeg
Utah
BYU student charged in sex extortion case; police identify second victim
By Pat Reavy
Oct 26, 2021 4:02 p.m. MDT
28448637.png
Utah
‘Shark Tank’ contestant from Provo, Utah, charged with defrauding woman
Entrepreneur who gained notoriety belt designed for Latter-day Saint missionaries and others has been charged with defrauding a woman out of nearly $200,000, causing her to lose her home that investigators say was built specifically to accommodate her disabled son.
By Pat Reavy
Oct 6, 2021 4:18 p.m. MDT
Dominique Elder prepares a mannequin to practice nasal continuous positive airway pressure therapy.
Utah
Front-line fatigue: Unseen and unappreciated, some respiratory therapists hit mental breaking point
By Jenny Rollins
Oct 4, 2021 8:48 p.m. MDT
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, left, announces aggravated murder charges against Adam Antonio Spencer Durborow.
Utah
Orem man admits murdering bookstore owner Sherry Black in 2010
Adam Durborow, 30, of Orem, pleaded guilty in 3rd District Court on Monday to aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, in Sherry Black’s 2010 death. Durborow is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2. At that time, he could either be sentenced to a term of 25 years to life in the Utah State Prison, or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
By Pat Reavy
Oct 4, 2021 5:21 p.m. MDT
Former BYU student Jacob Scott Hansen was ordered to serve three years of probation after groping at least three women.
Utah
Man convicted of groping women at BYU sentenced to probation
But if the former student, who is now in Texas, fails to continue with his counseling, he could spend a year in jail.
By Pat Reavy
Oct 4, 2021 1:18 p.m. MDT
Load More