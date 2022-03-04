A West Jordan man who said he was injured after being tackled from behind by an American Fork police officer running at him in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit against the department.
“You will now determine for yourself whether to use a facemask in all settings at the Provo MTC ... We encourage all to extend love and respect to others and their decisions.”
Although it might be the year of the Great Salt Lake in the legislature, two bills that lawmakers say will help Utah Lake have moved through the Utah House and are headed for the Senate.
Fueled by concerns over a development proposal, scenic Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon may be designated a state monument with a legislative committee’s endorsement of a resolution. The measure still needs full approval of the House and the Senate.
A pop-up Valentine’s Day museum in Provo encourages people to explore the idea of Valentine’s Day with an open mind and to try to create more love.
Provo man, 21, “began yelling at the restaurant staff causing a big scene” after being asked to put on a mask. After learning his identity, police said they discovered officers from other agencies have had recent similar encounters with the man, all of them in relation to disturbances at restaurants similar to the incident in American Fork.
Simply put, “it’s big,” says Jon Benson, president of Lake Restoration Solutions. “The problem is big.” But there’s increasing criticism coming from the public, Utah County towns and lawmakers.
Three women were in a Chevy Malibu making a left turn onto State Street when a Jeep Cherokee tried to speed through the intersection after the traffic light turned yellow and hit their car, according to police who testified at a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Hailee York and Ashlyn Hanzon, both passengers in the car that turned left, died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to autopsies that were presented at the hearing.
Why the deputy secretary of Interior says these federal funds are ‘coming at just the right time’ to help Utah drought
“To be able to actually get these projects across the finish line, couldn’t be more urgent or more critical,” says Tommy Beaudreau, Interior deputy secretary
The Utah County Fraternal Order of Police has issued a scathing open letter denouncing Utah County Attorney David Leavitt while encouraging the public not to reelect him.
Tax credits for electric cars, free public transit among the proposals
The heart of BYU professor Ben Abbott’s argument is that the lawsuit violates the First Amendment. Developers say public feedback is welcomed.
HB234, sponsored Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would have required all Utah public school teachers to post all learning materials and syllabi for each day of instruction for parents to review. The decision to scrap the bill comes after the bill prompted outcry in the education community.
Michael James Clay, 47, is now charged with seven counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, involving three students between 2017 and 2020. He had originally faced only two counts until the charges were amended earlier this month.
The Utah Lake Restoration Project is being touted as a solution to the toxic algal blooms, and invasive plants and fish contributing to the lake’s declining health. But the proposal has been met with stiff opposition.
The fight over the future of Utah Lake heats up as stakeholders meet to discuss island plans, development
For years, Utah Lake has been plagued by toxic algal blooms, invasive plants and fish and increasing demand for water from rapidly expanding Utah County.
In October, a woman called police to report she had found skeletal remains on a property she leases west of Geneva Road between Provo and Orem. An ID card was also found near the bones, both about 350 feet from Utah Lake, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
The charge Matt Frank Hoover, who is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Shinners on Jan. 5, 2019, was downgraded to a first-degree felony during the first day of a preliminary hearing.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Monday’s alert was the first time that the Wasatch Front had ever received such a warning because it is “a relatively new type of warning for the western United States,” the National Weather Service tweeted early Tuesday morning.
During Thursday’s ceremony, roof tiles from the building were ceremoniously smashed. The church was built in the 1920s and 1950s and is in need of a lot of renovation
A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of Central Utah, with eastern parts of the state in a hazardous weather outlook.
Heavy snow totals were reported across the state, especially in the mountains.
The Utah County Commission consolidated the two offices in 1989, reasoning that the workload at the time did not require paying two full-time elected officials to handle the duties of the two offices.
‘The secret’s out’: Utah is seeing ‘remarkable’ population growth. Here’s how much is because of migration
Fertility is falling, but Utah’s net migration is way up. New estimates by the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute released Wednesday indicate that the state added approximately 71,936 people since the 2020 census, reaching an estimated total of 3,343,552 Utahns.
Fred Ross will take over for John Geyerman who has served as interim chief since Rich Ferguson retired in July. Ross joined the Salt Lake City Police Department in 1995 and rose to the rank of deputy chief before retiring in 2015. At that time, he became the police chief of the Utah Transit Authority.
Driver honks horn to warn girl of driver ignoring sign at bus stop
Nathanael “Nate” Reid Holzapfel, 42, of Orem, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with two counts of theft by deception and communications fraud, second-degree felonies.
Survey shows Utahns who used ranked choice voting want to see it expanded. But should it?
School district investigating after Utah teacher turns Veterans Day speech into message against COVID-19 vaccine, socialism
While presenting as part of the district’s weeklong campaign to celebrate Veteran’s Day, Larry Law, a veteran and P.E. teacher at Dry Creek Elementary School in Lehi, detailed his military service before pivoting to denouncing the COVID-19 vaccine and socialism.
Students at the academy’s various locations in West Valley City, Draper and Salem, will thank veterans for their service through songs and speeches. Each veteran will receive a commemorative pin and handwritten thank-you letter from a student at the academy.
West Valley’s first female leader, a familiar face in Moab and a surprising write-in win: Meet Utah’s new mayors
As county clerks continue to update election results, we have a sense of what Utah municipalities will have a new leader at the helm.
It’s Election Day in Utah. Here’s where to see the results for municipal races across the Wasatch Front in Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Tooele and Summit counties.
Mayors in Park City, Bountiful, Syracuse, and Heber City are all trailing their challengers, while others in several cities are caught in real nail biters and could falter if races flip as more results are posted.
Ranked choice voting programs have been touted as a way to save cities money, increase voter participation, and create a more civil campaign process.
Steven Kelley Little, 48, of Provo, is charged in 4th District Court with three counts of lewdness involving a child and two counts of lewdness by a sex offender, both third-degree felonies.
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says ‘despicable’ claims of voter fraud made about the 2020 presidential election could hamper trust in Utah’s 2021 municipal elections, which for the first time will feature widespread ranked choice voting. Some key races to watch are the Sandy city mayoral race, Salt Lake City council race and more.
Entrepreneur who gained notoriety belt designed for Latter-day Saint missionaries and others has been charged with defrauding a woman out of nearly $200,000, causing her to lose her home that investigators say was built specifically to accommodate her disabled son.
Adam Durborow, 30, of Orem, pleaded guilty in 3rd District Court on Monday to aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, in Sherry Black’s 2010 death. Durborow is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2. At that time, he could either be sentenced to a term of 25 years to life in the Utah State Prison, or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
But if the former student, who is now in Texas, fails to continue with his counseling, he could spend a year in jail.