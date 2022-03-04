The Grizzlies believe they have the requisite talent and character to win the ECHL
The Grizzlies and Avalanche officially announced their partnership, Thursday at the Maverik Center, with the Grizzlies becoming the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado club.
The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Joey Ratelle from the Colorado Eagles to complete future considerations on the Feb. 14 trade that also brought Jake Marchment and Gage Ausmus to Utah.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Kansas City Mavericks, 6-5, in overtime Friday night before 8,035 fans.
The Colorado Eagles added a late empty-net goal to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 5-2, on Wednesday night at Budweiser Events Center.
The Grizzlies, averaging more than 7,500 fans in their last five weekend games and fifth in the 27-team ECHL overall in attendance at 5,463 fans per game, close the regular season Friday and Saturday with Kansas City for Fan Appreciation Weekend.
The Idaho Steelheads scored a controversial power-play goal with 6:16 left in regulation and added an empty-net goal with less than four seconds left to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 4-2, on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.
The Idaho Steelheads broke open a 2-0 game with two goals in 69 seconds halfway through the third period and with a shorthanded empty-net goal late beat the Utah Grizzlies, 5-0, on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-2, on Saturday night at Maverik Center before 9,288 fans.
The Worcester Railers broke a 2-2 third-period tie to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at DCU Center.
The Manchester Monarchs defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 3-2, in overtime Saturday night at SNHU Arena.
The Manchester Monarchs defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 5-4, in overtime Friday night at SNHU Arena.
The Grizzlies return to action at 8-1-0-2 in their last 11 games after having their 10-game unbeaten streak snapped Saturday against Allen.
The Allen Americans added an empty-net goal with less than three seconds left to snap the Utah Grizzlies 10-game unbeaten streak at 8-0-1-1 with a 7-4 win.
The Allen Americans defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 5-4, in a shootout Friday night at Maverik Center before 7,028 fans.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Indy Fuel, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum to run their unbeaten streak to nine-straight games at 8-0-0-1.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Indy Fuel, 5-2, on Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
The Quad City Mallards defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 7-6, in a shootout Friday night at Taxslayer Center.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Quad City Mallards, 5-2, on Wednesday night as they opened their road trip with a sixth-straight victory.
The Grizzlies take a five-game winning streak into their four games in five nights road trip to Quad City and Indianapolis that opens Wednesday.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder, 5-4, in a shootout Saturday night at Maverik Center before 8,594 fans to wrap up Grizzlies Fight Cancer Presented by Stadler.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder, 7-3, on Friday night at Maverik Center before 5,751 fans to kick off Grizzlies Fight Cancer presented by Stadler.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Allen Americans, 3-1, on Saturday night at Allen Event Center to take both games on the weekend series.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Allen Americans, 5-4, on Friday night at Allen Event Center.
Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Thursday that the team has acquired defenseman Gage Ausmus from the Colorado Eagles. In addition, the Colorado Avalanche organization has assigned forward Jake Marchment.
The Grizzlies complete their seven-game road trip Friday and Saturday in Allen against the Americans.
The Rapid City Rush scored a third-period power-play goal and spent the final 4:52 of the game on the power play as they held on to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 2-1, on Saturday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Utah Grizzlies cut a 6-1 Rapid City lead to 6-5, but they couldn’t get the equalizer late as they fell 6-5 to the Rush on Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Rapid City Rush scored off a late turnover and then added an empty-net goal to prevent the Grizzlies from tying the game for a fourth time in a 6-3 win Wednesday.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads, 5-3, on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.
The Idaho Steelheads scored with 3:26 left in regulation to break a 3-3 tie and held on for a 4-3 win over Utah on Friday night.
Utah hosts Idaho on Wednesday before going to Boise on Friday and Saturday.
The Tulsa Oilers defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 3-2, on Saturday night at Maverik Center before a sellout crowd of 10,649 for Guns N Hoses night.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers, 5-2, on Friday night at Maverik Center before 6,843 fans.
The Tulsa Oilers broke a 1-1 third-period tie and added an empty-netter to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 3-1, on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.
Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Wednesday that goaltender Sean Maguire has been assigned to the team by the Arizona Coyotes.
Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Tuesday that Ryan Kinasewich has officially been named the team’s assistant coach following the approval of his United States immigration.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder, 4-2, on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena as Captain Ryan Walters (13) added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining.
The Allen Americans defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 6-3, on Wednesday night at Allen Event Center.
Despite a very strange weekend at Maverik Center and a pair of setbacks, the Grizzlies are still 6-4-0-1 in their last 11 games as they open a stretch of seven of their next eight games on the road Wednesday in Dallas against the Allen Americans.
The Utah Grizzlies game Friday night against Rapid City was postponed following a delay after the first intermission due to ice conditions.
The ECHL on Thursday announced the rosters for the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, which will be hosted by the Indy Fuel on Monday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. MST, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
The Utah Grizzlies scored three in the third period to defeat the Idaho Steelheads, 6-3, on Friday night.
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Colorado Eagles, 5-4, in overtime Friday night at Budweiser Events Center.
