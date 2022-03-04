Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar tries to shoot on Los Angeles Kings goalie Garret Sparks at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Utah Grizzlies
Photo gallery: LA Kings beat Las Vegas Golden Knights in Utah ‘Frozen Fury’ exhibition
By Deseret News
Sept 30, 2021 10:54 p.m. MDT
Buffalo Sabres and Los Angeles Kings players battle for the puck during an NHL hockey game, Dec. 6, 2007, in Los Angeles.
Utah Grizzlies
Former NHL players will be holding hockey clinics in Utah
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 16, 2021 5 p.m. MDT
FILE - Kevin Carr, Utah Grizzlies goalie, keeps his eyes on the puck during the playoff game against the Idaho Steelheads at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Sports
All eyes on the Kelly Cup as the Utah Grizzlies prepare to open 2019-20 season
The Grizzlies believe they have the requisite talent and character to win the ECHL
By Trent Wood
Oct 8, 2019 6:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
At long last, Utah Grizzlies are the ECHL affiliate of NHL’s Colorado Avalanche
The Grizzlies and Avalanche officially announced their partnership, Thursday at the Maverik Center, with the Grizzlies becoming the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado club.
By Trent Wood
June 28, 2018 6:36 p.m. MDT
844e097507
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Grizzlies acquire Joey Ratelle to complete trade with Colorado
The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Joey Ratelle from the Colorado Eagles to complete future considerations on the Feb. 14 trade that also brought Jake Marchment and Gage Ausmus to Utah.
By Deseret News
June 13, 2018 5:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah wins before another big crowd
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Kansas City Mavericks, 6-5, in overtime Friday night before 8,035 fans.
By Deseret News
April 7, 2018 12:01 a.m. MDT
700556314.jpg
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah falls in Colorado to close road schedule
The Colorado Eagles added a late empty-net goal to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 5-2, on Wednesday night at Budweiser Events Center.
By Deseret News
April 4, 2018 11:50 p.m. MDT
700555260.jpg
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah closes regular season Friday and Saturday with Kansas City
The Grizzlies, averaging more than 7,500 fans in their last five weekend games and fifth in the 27-team ECHL overall in attendance at 5,463 fans per game, close the regular season Friday and Saturday with Kansas City for Fan Appreciation Weekend.
By Deseret News
April 2, 2018 5:14 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Idaho scores controversial goal late to beat Utah
The Idaho Steelheads scored a controversial power-play goal with 6:16 left in regulation and added an empty-net goal with less than four seconds left to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 4-2, on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.
By Deseret News
March 31, 2018 11:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Idaho takes series opener
The Idaho Steelheads broke open a 2-0 game with two goals in 69 seconds halfway through the third period and with a shorthanded empty-net goal late beat the Utah Grizzlies, 5-0, on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.
By Deseret News
March 30, 2018 11:12 p.m. MDT
700551585.jpg
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah beats Colorado after early 2-0 hole
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-2, on Saturday night at Maverik Center before 9,288 fans.
By Deseret News
March 25, 2018 12:18 a.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Worcester Railers breaks third period tie to beat Utah
The Worcester Railers broke a 2-2 third-period tie to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at DCU Center.
By Deseret News
March 18, 2018 7:22 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Grizzlies take another point, unbeaten in 12 of last 13 games
The Manchester Monarchs defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 3-2, in overtime Saturday night at SNHU Arena.
By Deseret News
March 17, 2018 8:31 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah takes overtime point to start trip
The Manchester Monarchs defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 5-4, in overtime Friday night at SNHU Arena.
By Deseret News
March 16, 2018 10:06 p.m. MDT
700546918.jpg
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Grizzlies look to stay hot headed back on the road
The Grizzlies return to action at 8-1-0-2 in their last 11 games after having their 10-game unbeaten streak snapped Saturday against Allen.
By Deseret News
March 12, 2018 5:35 p.m. MDT
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah’s 10-game unbeaten streak snapped by Allen
The Allen Americans added an empty-net goal with less than three seconds left to snap the Utah Grizzlies 10-game unbeaten streak at 8-0-1-1 with a 7-4 win.
By Deseret News
March 10, 2018 11:33 p.m. MST
700546212.jpg
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah falls in shootout, unbeaten in 10-straight games
The Allen Americans defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 5-4, in a shootout Friday night at Maverik Center before 7,028 fans.
By Deseret News
March 9, 2018 11:21 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah beats Indy, 4-1, to sweep weekend
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Indy Fuel, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum to run their unbeaten streak to nine-straight games at 8-0-0-1.
By Deseret News
March 4, 2018 9:06 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Grizzlies beat Indy, 5-2
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Indy Fuel, 5-2, on Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
By Deseret News
March 3, 2018 10:30 p.m. MST
700543318.jpg
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah drops 7-6 shootout to Quad City Mallards, unbeaten in seven straight
The Quad City Mallards defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 7-6, in a shootout Friday night at Taxslayer Center.
By Deseret News
March 2, 2018 10:40 p.m. MST
700542563.jpg
Sports
Utah Grizzlies win 5-2 for sixth straight victory
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Quad City Mallards, 5-2, on Wednesday night as they opened their road trip with a sixth-straight victory.
By Deseret News
Feb 28, 2018 11 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah takes five-game winning streak to Midwest
The Grizzlies take a five-game winning streak into their four games in five nights road trip to Quad City and Indianapolis that opens Wednesday.
By Deseret News
Feb 26, 2018 6:37 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah beats Wichita, 5-4, in Fight Cancer shootout
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder, 5-4, in a shootout Saturday night at Maverik Center before 8,594 fans to wrap up Grizzlies Fight Cancer Presented by Stadler.
By Deseret News
Feb 24, 2018 10:05 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah wins, 7-3, to open weekend
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder, 7-3, on Friday night at Maverik Center before 5,751 fans to kick off Grizzlies Fight Cancer presented by Stadler.
By Deseret News
Feb 23, 2018 11:49 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah takes second straight in Allen, 3-1
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Allen Americans, 3-1, on Saturday night at Allen Event Center to take both games on the weekend series.
By Deseret News
Feb 17, 2018 10:36 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: revamped Grizzlies beat Allen, 5-4
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Allen Americans, 5-4, on Friday night at Allen Event Center.
By Deseret News
Feb 17, 2018 12:05 a.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah makes trade with Colorado, adds three forwards
Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Thursday that the team has acquired defenseman Gage Ausmus from the Colorado Eagles. In addition, the Colorado Avalanche organization has assigned forward Jake Marchment.
By Deseret News
Feb 15, 2018 3:27 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah completes seven-game road stretch Friday, Saturday
The Grizzlies complete their seven-game road trip Friday and Saturday in Allen against the Americans.
By Deseret News
Feb 12, 2018 3:54 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Rapid City edges Utah, 2-1
The Rapid City Rush scored a third-period power-play goal and spent the final 4:52 of the game on the power play as they held on to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 2-1, on Saturday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
By Deseret News
Feb 10, 2018 10:22 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Grizzlies rally falls short in 6-5 final
The Utah Grizzlies cut a 6-1 Rapid City lead to 6-5, but they couldn’t get the equalizer late as they fell 6-5 to the Rush on Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
By Deseret News
Feb 9, 2018 11:04 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Rapid City breaks third-period tie to beat Utah
The Rapid City Rush scored off a late turnover and then added an empty-net goal to prevent the Grizzlies from tying the game for a fourth time in a 6-3 win Wednesday.
By Deseret News
Feb 7, 2018 4:11 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies beat Idaho, 5-3
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads, 5-3, on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.
By Deseret News
Feb 3, 2018 11:56 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Idaho scores late to beat Utah
The Idaho Steelheads scored with 3:26 left in regulation to break a 3-3 tie and held on for a 4-3 win over Utah on Friday night.
By Deseret News
Feb 2, 2018 11:10 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah begins week with Idaho on Wednesday at Maverik Center
Utah hosts Idaho on Wednesday before going to Boise on Friday and Saturday.
By Deseret News
Jan 29, 2018 5:35 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Tulsa beats Utah, 3-2, before sellout crowd for Guns N Hoses night
The Tulsa Oilers defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 3-2, on Saturday night at Maverik Center before a sellout crowd of 10,649 for Guns N Hoses night.
By Deseret News
Jan 28, 2018 12:10 p.m. MST
700531193.jpg
Sports
Utah Grizzlies beat Tulsa, 5-2, to open the weekend
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers, 5-2, on Friday night at Maverik Center before 6,843 fans.
By Deseret News
Jan 27, 2018 3:08 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Tulsa snaps third-period tie to beat Utah
The Tulsa Oilers broke a 1-1 third-period tie and added an empty-netter to defeat the Utah Grizzlies, 3-1, on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.
By Deseret News
Jan 25, 2018 7:46 a.m. MST
700527580.jpg
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Arizona Coyotes assign goaltender Sean Maguire to Utah
Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Wednesday that goaltender Sean Maguire has been assigned to the team by the Arizona Coyotes.
By Deseret News
Jan 17, 2018 6:57 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Ryan Kinasewich rejoins Grizzlies as assistant coach
Utah Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham announced Tuesday that Ryan Kinasewich has officially been named the team’s assistant coach following the approval of his United States immigration.
By Deseret News
Jan 16, 2018 5:30 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies beat Thunder 4-2 in Wichita
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder, 4-2, on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena as Captain Ryan Walters (13) added an empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining.
By Deseret News
Jan 12, 2018 11:02 p.m. MST
700524778.jpg
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah falls in Allen to open trip
The Allen Americans defeated the Utah Grizzlies, 6-3, on Wednesday night at Allen Event Center.
By Deseret News
Jan 10, 2018 10:39 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Grizzlies open trip in Dallas on Wednesday
Despite a very strange weekend at Maverik Center and a pair of setbacks, the Grizzlies are still 6-4-0-1 in their last 11 games as they open a stretch of seven of their next eight games on the road Wednesday in Dallas against the Allen Americans.
By Deseret News
Jan 8, 2018 6:40 p.m. MST
700523454.jpg
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Rapid City game postponed after one period, action to continue Saturday
The Utah Grizzlies game Friday night against Rapid City was postponed following a delay after the first intermission due to ice conditions.
By Deseret News
Jan 5, 2018 11:55 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Cliff Watson named ECHL All-Star
The ECHL on Thursday announced the rosters for the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, which will be hosted by the Indy Fuel on Monday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. MST, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
By Deseret News
Jan 4, 2018 4:32 p.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah beats Idaho, 6-3
The Utah Grizzlies scored three in the third period to defeat the Idaho Steelheads, 6-3, on Friday night.
By Deseret News
Dec 30, 2017 1:38 a.m. MST
Sports
Utah Grizzlies: Utah beats Colorado, 5-4, in overtime
The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Colorado Eagles, 5-4, in overtime Friday night at Budweiser Events Center.
By Deseret News
Dec 23, 2017 4:44 p.m. MST
Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall signals from the sideline during the first half an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Sports
Bronco Mendenhall horses around with recruits; fun footage of ’64 Utah-West Virginia game; goalie goal!
For the second year in a row at Virginia, the football coach showed his relationship with horses goes deeper than simply having an equestrian-friendly first name.
By Jody Genessy
Dec 22, 2017 8:22 a.m. MST
Load More