Utah school district seeks investigation of its handling of bullying after 10-year-old’s suicide death
How is Davis School District responding to the suicide death of a 10-year-old student ‘Izzy’ Tichenor? The school district will seek an independent investigation into its handling of critical issues, officials said Friday.
