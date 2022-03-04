Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Utah Legislature

28665725.jpeg
Utah
Will Utah bill bring more puppy mills to the state?
HB476 would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or other rules that prohibit the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of a working animal. Governments would instead only be able to enforce state and federal laws.
By Ashley Imlay
March 3, 2022 7:16 p.m. MST
Lacey Kapsimalis and Stoner Sturgis, who have been homeless for five and nine years, respectively, walk through Salt Lake City.
Utah
Controversial homeless shelter bill advances despite concerns it would strain existing resources
Opponents worry the bill doesn’t provide adequate incentives for cities to “step up,” and would still leave the burden of homelessness mitigation largely in the hands of Salt Lake City.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
March 3, 2022 5:14 p.m. MST
28662252.jpeg
Utah
Utah bill to ban vaccine passports given committee OK after tense meeting
After a tense meeting that began with some community members being removed by troopers, the Utah Senate moved a bill forward that will prohibit businesses and government from requiring vaccine passports for entry.
By Ashley Imlay
March 1, 2022 8:01 p.m. MST
Lacey Kapsimalis and Stoner Sturgis, who have been homeless for five and nine years, respectively, walk through Salt Lake City.
Utah
Should Utah cities do more to shelter the homeless during winter months?
The bill would incentivize more cities to provide overflow shelter space, but some leaders say, “Not in my backyard.”
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
March 1, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Steve Erickson, with the Utah chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, speaks about the need for affordable housing.
Utah
Homeless advocates ask for more affordable housing as Legislature slashes funding bill
Lawmakers seem poised to fund only half of the $128 million initially requested to set up a homeless services grant program.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
March 1, 2022 3:40 p.m. MST
merlin_2911832.jpg
Utah
Utah House OKs rule limiting media access to floor
In past years, Utah Capitol credentialed journalists have been able to access the House floor to interview lawmakers immediately after adjournment, but HR2 requires media members to seek and receive permission from the House speaker or the speaker’s media designee before gaining access to the House floor.
By Katie McKellar
March 1, 2022 2:52 p.m. MST
merlin_2909722.jpg
Utah
Utah lawmakers, Union Pacific make nice: Bill to force clean switchers put on hold
A House legislative leader who accused Union Pacific of being an uncooperative partner in air quality efforts and fast-tracked a bill to force the company to move to cleaner switchers by 2028 is now pushing pause. Here’s why.
By Katie McKellar
March 1, 2022 12:29 p.m. MST
The Canyons School District offices are pictured in Sandy on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Utah
Amid outcry over ‘pornographic material,’ Canyons School District revamps its book review policy
Under the new Canyons School District policy, parents, guardians, school administrators and members of the board of education can request local reviews of books.
By Logan Stefanich
Feb 28, 2022 10:54 p.m. MST
Nikki Ward, principal of St. John the Baptist Elementary School, places an ash cross on student Ada Harlan’s forehead.
Utah
Utah lawmakers vote down school choice proposal
Despite significant changes to HB331 that the sponsor said would hold public education financially harmless and extend the scholarship to families whose children had experienced documented instances of bullying, the Utah House of Representatives voted 22-53 to defeat the bill.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 28, 2022 6 p.m. MST
merlin_2911666.jpg
Utah
Ukraine’s flag is flying over the Utah Capitol in ‘solidarity’
In solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Spencer Cox ordered the Ukrainian flag be flown over the Utah Capitol. “I had no idea that it would take us all becoming Ukrainians to remind us what it means to be Americans,” Cox said.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Katie McKellar
Feb 28, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
A snow-covered dock at the Saratoga Springs Marina at Utah Lake is pictured&nbsp;on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Utah
2 bills lawmakers say will steer Utah Lake toward a cleaner future gaining steam in legislature
Although it might be the year of the Great Salt Lake in the legislature, two bills that lawmakers say will help Utah Lake have moved through the Utah House and are headed for the Senate.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 26, 2022 5:20 p.m. MST
28656180.jpeg
Utah
How the Utah Legislature plans to spend an extra $2 billion — part of the ‘largest budget in state history’
The Utah Legislature had over $2 billion extra money to spend this year after new revenue estimates added an extra $432 million in one-time revenue and $384 million in ongoing funds.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 25, 2022 9:48 p.m. MST
Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, is pictured in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Utah
‘Magic mushrooms’ task force, a ‘desire’ to host future Winter Games move ahead at Legislature
A bill to study the use of psychedelics to treat some mental illnesses passed both the House and Senate.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 25, 2022 6:18 p.m. MST
merlin_2910608.jpg
Utah
Will lawmakers expand full-day kindergarten options for kids across the state?
$12.2 million in funding won’t support programs statewide but it will keep the effort moving for expanding full-day kindergarten options, Senate leader says.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 25, 2022 4:53 p.m. MST
Eighth grade students at Mount Jordan Middle School in Sandy work in their dual language class on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Utah
Who should approve K-12 curriculum? State lawmakers, federal officials rank last, poll says
New Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll says local school boards should have the primary role in approving curriculum in K-12 schools
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 25, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
First graders at South Clearfield Elementary in Clearfield listen to teacher Tiffany Hatch during class.
Utah
Poll: How Utahns want state lawmakers to spend $2B budget surplus
Thanks to a strong economy (but also inflation), the Utah Legislature has about $2 billion in additional revenue available to dole out. Here’s how Utahns want it to be spent.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 24, 2022 5:23 p.m. MST
merlin_2910266.jpg
Utah
Do schools respect student-athletes’ modesty and religious freedom?
Resolution encourages schools and universities to allow religious clothing or headwear and accommodate athletes’ concerns for modesty.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 24, 2022 3:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2910262.jpg
U.S. & World
The ‘shocking’ invasion of Ukraine is personal for many
Although it’s taking place thousands of miles away, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits differently for those who have family members fleeing the violence.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 24, 2022 2:59 p.m. MST
A kitten peers out of its cage at the Utah animal hospital on Sept. 12, 2011.
Utah
Utah bill to end animal gas chamber deaths stalls, frustrating director
SB69 would ban the practice in Utah on cats and dogs, and instead require shelters to use euthanasia by injection in most cases. Utah is one of just three states where gas chambers are still used, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 24, 2022 1:17 p.m. MST
Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, testifies about his bill that would have returned Utah to in-person voting.
Utah
Utah bill to end default mail-in voting fails in raucous hearing
After a hearing that was at times interrupted by outbursts, a bill to end Utah’s default mail-in voting system was stopped in its tracks with election officials saying there is no evidence voting by mail isn’t safe.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 23, 2022 9:26 p.m. MST
Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, laughs while speaking about HB443 during hearing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Why Salt Lake leaders support this Utah Inland Port bill despite losing voting power
A heavily negotiated bill to make changes to the Utah Inland Port Authority has won unanimous approval from a House committee. It now goes to the House floor.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 23, 2022 3:28 p.m. MST
An engine pulls cars at the Union Pacific Roper yard in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Utah
Is Union Pacific a poor corporate citizen? Why Utah House fast-tracked a bill to force cleaner tech
A top legislative boss, House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, is pushing the bill, accusing Union Pacific of being an unwilling and uncooperative parter in efforts to clear the state’s troublesome air pollution.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 22, 2022 6:59 p.m. MST
People watch as votes are counted for HB60 in the House chamber gallery at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Utah
A vaccine passport ban is making its way through the Utah Legislature. Here’s what’s happening
The Utah House passed HB60 to ban the use of vaccine passports by employers or government entities.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 22, 2022 5:27 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Second grade students are pictured through the window of their classroom at Nibley Park School.
Utah
Why Utah GOP House leaders propose dropping income tax earmark for public education
Plan for constitutional amendment could also end sales tax on food
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 22, 2022 3:26 p.m. MST
A worker carries a bin of ballots to a rolling cart as election workers process ballots at the Salt Lake County Clerk’s Office in Salt Lake City
Utah
How elections in Utah could look different this year
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has endorsed a pair of bills to address election security and integrity in Utah. Here’s what that could mean for how votes are cast and counted.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 22, 2022 1:54 p.m. MST
AP3001535509576895.jpeg
Utah
Scams, robots and telemarketers: What’s the best way to stop unwanted callers?
Utah Legislature approves bill to “crack down” on telemarketers who violate the Do Not Call Registry
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 18, 2022 3:13 p.m. MST
merlin_2909118.jpg
Utah
Should Garrity statements of officer-involved shootings be protected records? Utah bill advances
A bill, HB399, to exempt police Garrity statements from public records requests is heading to the Utah House of Representatives after it won committee approval.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 18, 2022 2:52 p.m. MST
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill confirmed prosecutors are reopening an investigation into a 2018 police shooting.
Utah
Criminal investigation reopened for ex-Cottonwood Heights officer in 2018 shooting
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says new information has surfaced in the shooting death of 19-year-old Zane James in 2018 by former Cottonwood Heights officer Casey Davies.
By Annie Knox and Matt Rascon
Feb 18, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
The Great Salt Lake’s low water levels are visible from the air on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.
Utah
Will a $40M trust save the Great Salt Lake? Lawmakers hope so
A committee of Utah lawmakers hope an infusion of $40 million into trust to be managed by an eligible conservation organization will galvanize solutions to help the dwindling Great Salt Lake.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 18, 2022 1:15 p.m. MST
Jason Matterfis and Vladik Talker race trucks at the Wee Care Center at Utah Valley University.
Utah
Utah lawmakers pass bill allowing home daycare providers to take more children
One measure will allow unlicensed home child care providers to take care of up to six children instead of up to four. The other requires those who perform child welfare interviews to establish the comfort of a child. If the child is not comfortable being alone with the interviewer, the interview would need to ask the child if they want another adult there to support them.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 18, 2022 12:22 p.m. MST
Cars drive on I-15 in Lehi.
Utah
Do you use the zipper method when you merge? If not, it’s time to learn
The Utah Legislature passes a bill to change the way drivers merge when a lane ends.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 17, 2022 5:10 p.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during his monthly news conference at PBS Utah at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Utah governor says he’ll veto controversial school choice voucher bill. Here’s why
Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters during his monthly PBS Utah news conference that even though he supports a school choice voucher system, he would veto HB331, the Hope Scholarship bill — saying now is not the time.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 17, 2022 2:23 p.m. MST
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall hugs Betty Sawyer after a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony.
Utah
Juneteenth could become Utah’s newest state holiday
A bill to designate June 19 a state holiday overwhelmingly passed the Utah House.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 16, 2022 5:23 p.m. MST
Rep. Timothy Hawkes, R-Centerville, and Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, talk on the House floor at the Capitol.
Utah
Utah House joins Senate in limiting media access at state Capitol
Bill would limit press access to certain areas at the Capitol without permission
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 16, 2022 2:54 p.m. MST
Ice climbers check out frozen waterfalls near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.
Utah
Should Bridal Veil falls in Provo Canyon become a state monument?
Fueled by concerns over a development proposal, scenic Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon may be designated a state monument with a legislative committee’s endorsement of a resolution. The measure still needs full approval of the House and the Senate.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 16, 2022 1:56 p.m. MST
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at the Legacy Center Indoor Arena in Farmington.
Utah
Should someone with ‘natural immunity’ after COVID-19 infection be exempt from vaccine mandates?
Utah lawmakers advance bill to exempt recently infected people from vaccine mandates
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 16, 2022 11:54 a.m. MST
Gerry Allred listens as his wife, Tammy Allred, talks about the death of their daughter, Kylie Kaplanis.
Utah
Utah lawmakers nix bill to allow physician-assisted death for those with terminal illness
The bill would “give people a dignified way to end suffering on their terms,” Rep. Jen Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City, said.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 16, 2022 10:26 a.m. MST
A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Jackson Memorial hospital on April 15, 2021, in Miami.
Utah
Vaccine passports draw ire of lawmakers as House committee advances bill to prohibit them
HB60 would make “immunity status” a protected class and prohibit government entities or private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 15, 2022 8:44 p.m. MST
Ethna Reid helps students with their cursive handwriting during class at the Reid School in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Utah school choice moves ahead as opponents question state money going to faith-based schools
Sponsor of Hope Scholarship bill says state funding would follow the student but opponents say it may run afoul of Utah Constitution.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 15, 2022 3:50 p.m. MST
merlin_2908442.jpg
Utah
‘It really hit home how bad it is’: Utah lawmakers get aerial tour of Great Salt Lake. Here’s what they learned
A Blackhawk helicopter tour of Great Salt Lake showed Utah lawmakers the terrible condition of Utah’s iconic but drought-stricken lake
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 15, 2022 2:59 p.m. MST
merlin_2905934.jpg
Utah
Health care worker protections, a ban on car ‘selfies,’ film tax incentives: These Utah bills are closer to becoming laws
The Utah Legislature gave final approval for a bill to expand protections for healthcare workers, and the Senate adopted a rule to limit press access at Capitol. Lawmakers also moved forward on an incentive program bring future Kevin Costner films back to Utah.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 15, 2022 1:36 p.m. MST
merlin_2908402.jpg
Utah
Gruesome murders relived before Utah committee axes death penalty repeal
The effort to repeal and replace Utah’s death penalty faltered at its first legislative hurdle on Monday following nearly three hours of emotional, tearful and at times brutally graphic testimony.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 14, 2022 10:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2853267.jpg
Entertainment
Kevin Costner wants to film 5 movies in Utah. But only if the Legislature does this first
“I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies. The beauty and power of the land in Utah is something I will never forget,” Costner says. But his decision to film in the Beehive State hinges on a change by lawmakers.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 14, 2022 9:47 p.m. MST
Cameras line the committee room as Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, speaks during Utah Senate hearing.
Utah
Utah Senate poised to pass rule limiting media access during legislative session
Bill to limit media access appears ready to sail through the Senate
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 14, 2022 5:23 p.m. MST
merlin_2908324.jpg
Utah
The debate about transgender kids sports is back before Utah lawmakers. Here’s the latest bill
Under the new version of the bill, a transgender athlete would upload their birth certificate and select the sport they want to play. If the gender on their birth certificate does not match the sport they want to play, a commission with a doctor, sports physiologist, university level athletic trainer, coach and other experts would decide whether they can play on that team.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 14, 2022 11:53 a.m. MST
Amy Skalla votes at Draper City Hall in Draper, Utah.
Utah
Should Utah audit its elections? Here’s what Utahns think
In wake of calls from a now-resigned Utah lawmaker for a “forensic,” Arizona-style audit of the red state of Utah’s 2020 election, state lawmakers took a different step and approved a legislative audit of the state’s elections process. A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll reveals what Utahns think about whether Utah should audit its elections and if they trust their state’s elections officials.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 14, 2022 9:59 a.m. MST
The potential site for the base station of a proposed gondola, in the bottom center of the image between North Little Cottonwood Road and a private drive, is pictured at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Utah
Will a new senate resolution sway UDOT’s Little Cottonwood traffic recommendation?
Both options — an 8-mile gondola that would take the public to Snowbird or Alta, or an enhanced bus system with a widened road — don’t currently fit Sen. Jake Anderegg’s criteria.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 13, 2022 4 p.m. MST
