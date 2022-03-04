Utah Legislature
HB476 would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or other rules that prohibit the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of a working animal. Governments would instead only be able to enforce state and federal laws.
Opponents worry the bill doesn’t provide adequate incentives for cities to “step up,” and would still leave the burden of homelessness mitigation largely in the hands of Salt Lake City.
After a tense meeting that began with some community members being removed by troopers, the Utah Senate moved a bill forward that will prohibit businesses and government from requiring vaccine passports for entry.
The bill would incentivize more cities to provide overflow shelter space, but some leaders say, “Not in my backyard.”
Lawmakers seem poised to fund only half of the $128 million initially requested to set up a homeless services grant program.
In past years, Utah Capitol credentialed journalists have been able to access the House floor to interview lawmakers immediately after adjournment, but HR2 requires media members to seek and receive permission from the House speaker or the speaker’s media designee before gaining access to the House floor.
A House legislative leader who accused Union Pacific of being an uncooperative partner in air quality efforts and fast-tracked a bill to force the company to move to cleaner switchers by 2028 is now pushing pause. Here’s why.
Under the new Canyons School District policy, parents, guardians, school administrators and members of the board of education can request local reviews of books.
Despite significant changes to HB331 that the sponsor said would hold public education financially harmless and extend the scholarship to families whose children had experienced documented instances of bullying, the Utah House of Representatives voted 22-53 to defeat the bill.
In solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Spencer Cox ordered the Ukrainian flag be flown over the Utah Capitol. “I had no idea that it would take us all becoming Ukrainians to remind us what it means to be Americans,” Cox said.
Although it might be the year of the Great Salt Lake in the legislature, two bills that lawmakers say will help Utah Lake have moved through the Utah House and are headed for the Senate.
How the Utah Legislature plans to spend an extra $2 billion — part of the ‘largest budget in state history’
The Utah Legislature had over $2 billion extra money to spend this year after new revenue estimates added an extra $432 million in one-time revenue and $384 million in ongoing funds.
A bill to study the use of psychedelics to treat some mental illnesses passed both the House and Senate.
$12.2 million in funding won’t support programs statewide but it will keep the effort moving for expanding full-day kindergarten options, Senate leader says.
New Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll says local school boards should have the primary role in approving curriculum in K-12 schools
Thanks to a strong economy (but also inflation), the Utah Legislature has about $2 billion in additional revenue available to dole out. Here’s how Utahns want it to be spent.
Resolution encourages schools and universities to allow religious clothing or headwear and accommodate athletes’ concerns for modesty.
Although it’s taking place thousands of miles away, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits differently for those who have family members fleeing the violence.
SB69 would ban the practice in Utah on cats and dogs, and instead require shelters to use euthanasia by injection in most cases. Utah is one of just three states where gas chambers are still used, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
After a hearing that was at times interrupted by outbursts, a bill to end Utah’s default mail-in voting system was stopped in its tracks with election officials saying there is no evidence voting by mail isn’t safe.
A heavily negotiated bill to make changes to the Utah Inland Port Authority has won unanimous approval from a House committee. It now goes to the House floor.
A top legislative boss, House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, is pushing the bill, accusing Union Pacific of being an unwilling and uncooperative parter in efforts to clear the state’s troublesome air pollution.
The Utah House passed HB60 to ban the use of vaccine passports by employers or government entities.
Plan for constitutional amendment could also end sales tax on food
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has endorsed a pair of bills to address election security and integrity in Utah. Here’s what that could mean for how votes are cast and counted.
Utah Legislature approves bill to “crack down” on telemarketers who violate the Do Not Call Registry
A bill, HB399, to exempt police Garrity statements from public records requests is heading to the Utah House of Representatives after it won committee approval.
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says new information has surfaced in the shooting death of 19-year-old Zane James in 2018 by former Cottonwood Heights officer Casey Davies.
A committee of Utah lawmakers hope an infusion of $40 million into trust to be managed by an eligible conservation organization will galvanize solutions to help the dwindling Great Salt Lake.
One measure will allow unlicensed home child care providers to take care of up to six children instead of up to four. The other requires those who perform child welfare interviews to establish the comfort of a child. If the child is not comfortable being alone with the interviewer, the interview would need to ask the child if they want another adult there to support them.
The Utah Legislature passes a bill to change the way drivers merge when a lane ends.
Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters during his monthly PBS Utah news conference that even though he supports a school choice voucher system, he would veto HB331, the Hope Scholarship bill — saying now is not the time.
A bill to designate June 19 a state holiday overwhelmingly passed the Utah House.
Bill would limit press access to certain areas at the Capitol without permission
Fueled by concerns over a development proposal, scenic Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon may be designated a state monument with a legislative committee’s endorsement of a resolution. The measure still needs full approval of the House and the Senate.
Utah lawmakers advance bill to exempt recently infected people from vaccine mandates
The bill would “give people a dignified way to end suffering on their terms,” Rep. Jen Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City, said.
HB60 would make “immunity status” a protected class and prohibit government entities or private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.
Sponsor of Hope Scholarship bill says state funding would follow the student but opponents say it may run afoul of Utah Constitution.
‘It really hit home how bad it is’: Utah lawmakers get aerial tour of Great Salt Lake. Here’s what they learned
A Blackhawk helicopter tour of Great Salt Lake showed Utah lawmakers the terrible condition of Utah’s iconic but drought-stricken lake
Health care worker protections, a ban on car ‘selfies,’ film tax incentives: These Utah bills are closer to becoming laws
The Utah Legislature gave final approval for a bill to expand protections for healthcare workers, and the Senate adopted a rule to limit press access at Capitol. Lawmakers also moved forward on an incentive program bring future Kevin Costner films back to Utah.
The effort to repeal and replace Utah’s death penalty faltered at its first legislative hurdle on Monday following nearly three hours of emotional, tearful and at times brutally graphic testimony.
“I don’t really want to go anywhere else with these five movies. The beauty and power of the land in Utah is something I will never forget,” Costner says. But his decision to film in the Beehive State hinges on a change by lawmakers.
Bill to limit media access appears ready to sail through the Senate
Under the new version of the bill, a transgender athlete would upload their birth certificate and select the sport they want to play. If the gender on their birth certificate does not match the sport they want to play, a commission with a doctor, sports physiologist, university level athletic trainer, coach and other experts would decide whether they can play on that team.
In wake of calls from a now-resigned Utah lawmaker for a “forensic,” Arizona-style audit of the red state of Utah’s 2020 election, state lawmakers took a different step and approved a legislative audit of the state’s elections process. A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll reveals what Utahns think about whether Utah should audit its elections and if they trust their state’s elections officials.
Both options — an 8-mile gondola that would take the public to Snowbird or Alta, or an enhanced bus system with a widened road — don’t currently fit Sen. Jake Anderegg’s criteria.