Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
AP22058188258700.jpg
Utah State Basketball
Utah State falls to Colorado State on Senior Night
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 27, 2022 12:37 a.m. MST
AP22058178126241.jpg
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s 66-55 loss to Colorado State
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 26, 2022 10:51 p.m. MST
Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) celebrates during game against Kansas, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Utah Basketball
Former Runnin’ Utes finding success, and wins, at new schools
Texas’ Timmy Allen, Arizona’s Pelle Larsson and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer among transfers who are playing for better teams, likely bound for NCAA Tournament.
By Jay Drew
Feb 22, 2022 3:28 p.m. MST
Utah State forward Justin Bean points to his swollen eye after a victory.
Utah State Basketball
Utah State Aggies falter down the stretch again, lose to Boise State Broncos
By Associated Press
Feb 19, 2022 7:26 p.m. MST
San Diego State guard Matt Bradley brings the ball up court
Sports
Matt Bradley carries San Diego State past Utah State 75-56
Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Utah State 75-56 on Tuesday night.
By Associated Press
Feb 15, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Rylan Jones, wearing white, draws a charge against Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4)
Utah State
How Nevada turned the tables to beat Utah State
Utah State (15-11 overall 6-7 in the Mountain West) has now lost two straight games after reeling off five wins in a row, while Nevada (10-13, 3-8) tasted victory for the first time since beating Fresno State at home on Jan. 21.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 11, 2022 11:33 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Sean Bairstow, wearing white, dribbles the ball as Nevada forward Tre Coleman defends
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s loss to Nevada
Nevada stunned the Aggies, 85-72, Friday night at the Spectrum.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 11, 2022 9:29 p.m. MST
South Florida forward Jalyn McCreary guards Wyoming forward Graham Ike, wearing yellow.
Utah State Basketball
Graham Ike lifts Wyoming over Utah State 78-76 in OT
Graham Ike had 28 points and 12 rebounds and scored the game winner as Wyoming narrowly beat Utah State 78-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.
By Associated Press
Feb 8, 2022 10:41 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth and forward Justin Bean, wearing white, wave to the crowd
Utah State Basketball
Utah State’s win streak stretches to 5 with emphatic victory over UNLV
The Aggies put together a pristine second-half stretch to wrap up a perfect week at home in the Spectrum.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 5, 2022 7:59 p.m. MST
&nbsp;Utah State forward Brandon Horvath, wearing grey, celebrates
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s win over UNLV
Utah State notched its fourth straight victory Saturday with a 90-75 victory over the Rebels at the Spectrum.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 5, 2022 6:12 p.m. MST
Utah State forward Brandon Horvath celebrates after making a basket against San Jose State.
Utah State Basketball
Aggies extend their win streak, but it wasn’t easy
Utah State had its hands full with the last place San Jose State Spartans before pulling away in the second half for a fourth straight victory.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 3, 2022 10:50 p.m. MST
AP22035139687339.jpg
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to the Aggies’ 78-62 win over San Jose State
Utah State recorded its fourth straight victory Thursday night, improving to 14-9 overall.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 3, 2022 8:57 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth, wearing white, takes a shot as Air Force guard Joseph Octave, wearing blue, defends.
Utah State Basketball
How Utah State flipped the script to blow out Air Force
The Aggies blew away Air Force, 73-46, on the strength of their best shooting effort of the year.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 1, 2022 11:02 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Sean Bairstow goes up to dunk the ball as Air Force guard Camden Vander Zwaag defends.
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s win over Air Force
Utah State stretched its winning streak to three games with a dominating 73-46 win over the Falcons Tuesday night at the Spectrum.
By Jeff Hunter
Feb 1, 2022 9:05 p.m. MST
Utah State forward Justin Bean goes to the basket
Utah State
Justin Bean, RJ Eytle-Rock lead Utah State past Nevada 78-49
Justin Bean and RJ Eytle-Rock scored 12 points apiece as Utah State romped past Nevada 78-49 on Saturday night.
By Associated Press
Jan 29, 2022 10:51 p.m. MST
AP22027165043754.jpg
Utah State Basketball
Aggies feel sense of relief after handling San Diego State, ending losing streak
The Aggies had lost four straight games prior to the win over the defending Mountain West Conference champion Aztecs.
By Jeff Hunter
Jan 27, 2022 12:15 a.m. MST
Utah State guard Max Shulga celebrates making a basket as San Diego State forward Tahirou Diabate reacts.
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to the Utah State’s 75-57 win over San Diego State
The Aggies ended their four-game losing streak, thanks in part to strong outings by Justin Bean and Steven Ashworth.
By Jeff Hunter
Jan 26, 2022 10:54 p.m. MST
Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr. and forward Naje Smith smile and celebrate
Utah State Basketball
Boise State’s Marcus Shaver Jr. nails last-second shot to sink Utah State
The Aggies have now lost four straight games and six of their last eight contests, almost all of them by a narrow margin.
By Jeff Hunter
Jan 20, 2022 10:51 p.m. MST
Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr., wearing black, dribbles the ball as Utah State forward Brandon Horvath defends.
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s loss to Boise State
Utah State came up just short of ending Boise State’s 10-game winning streak Tuesday at the Spectrum.
By Jeff Hunter
Jan 20, 2022 9:21 p.m. MST
AP22013124985070.jpg
Utah State Basketball
Utah State falls short against Fresno State, drops third straight contest
By Associated Press
Jan 18, 2022 11:29 p.m. MST
Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) dribbles the ball as Utah State guard Sean Bairstow (2) defends
Utah State Basketball
Utah State loses another close game, this time to Wyoming
By Jeff Hunter
Jan 15, 2022 11:01 p.m. MST
AP22016108123183.jpg
Utah State Basketball
3 keys in the Utah State Aggies’ 71-69 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys
By Jeff Hunter
Jan 15, 2022 9:14 p.m. MST
merlin_701478.jpg
Utah State Basketball
Utah State beats New Mexico in comeback overtime thriller
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 8, 2022 9:39 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Utah State forward Brandon Horvath and guard Brock Miller put pressure on Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder (3).
Utah State Basketball
Utah State drops conference opener against Air Force
A.J. Walker scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and Air Force narrowly beat Utah State 49-47 on Wednesday in a Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.
By Associated Press
Dec 29, 2021 6:35 p.m. MST
Utah State forward Justin Bean, wearing grey, takes a shot as Portland State guard Ian Burke defends
Utah State Basketball
How Justin Bean lifted Aggies to win over Portland State
After being held out of practice sessions since injuring an ankle on Dec. 15, the senior forward had a big night for USU.
By Jeff Hunter
Dec 21, 2021 10:49 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Sean Bairstow, wearing grey, goes up to dunk the ball as Portland State guard Michael Carter III and guard Ian Burke defend.
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s win over Portland State
Utah State beat Portland State 81-62 Tuesday night in the Spectrum its final home game of 2021.
By Jeff Hunter
Dec 21, 2021 9:02 p.m. MST
AP21342534022452.jpg
Utah State Basketball
Murray twins lead Iowa to 94-75 romp over Utah State
By Associated Press
Dec 18, 2021 10:46 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth, wearing white, looks to pass the ball
Utah State Basketball
Steven Ashworth carries Utah State over Weber State 95-80
Steven Ashworth had a career-high 27 points as Utah State beat Weber State 95-80 on Wednesday night.
By Associated Press
Dec 15, 2021 10:33 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Rylan Jones, left, dribbles as New Orleans forward Tyson Jackson (5) defends.
Utah State Basketball
Utah State’s quick start spurred a blowout of New Orleans as Aggies snap losing skid
Utah State opened its game against New Orleans with a 15-2 burst, led by 31 points at halftime and cruised to an 82-50 victory to bring an abrupt end its two-game losing streak.
By Jeff Hunter
Dec 11, 2021 11:03 p.m. MST
Utah State forward Brandon Horvath (4) shoots as New Orleans forward Tyson Jackson (5) defends.
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s 82-50 win over New Orleans
Utah State bounced back from tough losses to Saint Mary’s and BYU with an 82-50 rout of New Orleans Saturday night at the Spectrum.
By Jeff Hunter
Dec 11, 2021 9:10 p.m. MST
merlin_2899535.jpg
Utah State Basketball
The Aggies showed fight against BYU, but struggles against the Cougars continue
The Aggies haven’t won at the Marriott Center since 2004, and have now dropped 13 of their last 15 overall games against the rival Cougars.
By Jeff Hunter
Dec 8, 2021 11:20 p.m. MST
AP21337173118985.jpg
Utah State Basketball
How Saint Mary’s escaped with a 60-58 win over Utah State
Visiting mid-major powerhouse Saint Mary’s managed to pull out a 60-58 victory on the strength of two free throws by junior forward Alex Ducas with just under a second left.
By Jeff Hunter
Dec 2, 2021 11:37 p.m. MST
St. Mary’s guard Logan Johnson, center, shoots as Utah State guard Brock Miller and forward Justin Bean defend.
Utah State
3 keys to Utah State’s 60-58 loss to Saint Mary’s
The Aggies’ six-game winning streak came to an end with a 60-58 loss to St. Mary’s Thursday night at the Spectrum in Logan.
By Jeff Hunter
Dec 2, 2021 9:29 p.m. MST
Utah State forward Zee Hamoda, wearing white, takes a shot as Carroll College guard Shamrock Campbell, wearing purple, defends
Utah State Basketball
How Zee Hamoda’s breakout game led Utah State to win over Carroll College
The Aggies were good from the “A” to Zee Monday night at the Spectrum against Carroll College.
By Jeff Hunter
Nov 29, 2021 10:49 p.m. MST
AP21334126158487.jpg
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to the Utah State Aggies’ win over Carroll College
The Aggies increased their winning streak to six games with a 93-63 win over NAIA Carroll College Monday night at the Spectrum in Logan.
By Jeff Hunter
Nov 29, 2021 8:53 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Brock Miller celebrates after a teammate made a basket.
Utah State Basketball
Utah State keeps road magic in return to the Spectrum
By Jeff Hunter
Nov 27, 2021 11:20 p.m. MST
AP21332142636766.jpg
Utah State Basketball
3 keys to Utah State’s 80-61 win over UT Arlington
By Jeff Hunter
Nov 27, 2021 10:03 p.m. MST
AP21078653959936.jpg
Utah State Basketball
Justin Bean, Brock Miller lead Utah State to Myrtle Beach championship
The Utah State Aggies beat the Oklahoma Sooners to win the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
By Associated Press
Nov 21, 2021 5:30 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Rylan Jones (15) tries to foul UC Davis guard Ezra Manjon.
Utah State Basketball
Rylan Jones shines as Utah State blitzes New Mexico State at Myrtle Beach Invitational
Rylan Jones posted 19 points as Utah State defeated New Mexico State 85-58 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
By Associated Press
Nov 19, 2021 1:28 p.m. MST
Utah State’s Justin Bean (34) plays against UNLV in an NCAA college basketball game.
Utah State Basketball
Justin Bean’s career-best performance carries Utah State to a double-OT win over Penn
Justin Bean had a career-high 33 points plus 16 rebounds to carry Utah State to an 87-79 double overtime win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
By Associated Press
Nov 18, 2021 4:12 p.m. MST
merlin_1769547.jpg
Utah State Basketball
This Utah basketball signee is now headed to Utah State
A highly touted three-star recruit, Mason Falslev originally signed with Utah, but is now headed to Utah State
By Trent Wood
Nov 16, 2021 4:45 p.m. MST
merlin_701478.jpg
Utah State Basketball
Justin Bean scores 30, Utah State beats Richmond for Ryan Odom’s 1st Aggie win
By Associated Press
Nov 12, 2021 8:48 p.m. MST
Utah State coach Ryan Odom yells
Utah State Basketball
In Ryan Odom’s debut, Utah State Aggies unable to get defensive stops down the stretch in loss to UC Davis
After opening up Tuesday night’s contest against UC Davis with a 17-5 burst, USU struggled offensively much of the remainder of the game and ended up losing 72-69 in Ryan Odom’s debut.
By Jeff Hunter
Nov 9, 2021 11:22 p.m. MST
Utah State center Trevin Dorius jumps and blocks the shot of UC Davis guard Kane Milling.
Utah State Basketball
3 keys in the Utah State Aggies’ 72-69 loss to UC Davis
Ryan Odom’s first game as head coach of the Aggies ended in a 72-69 loss to UC Davis Tuesday night at the Spectrum in Logan.
By Jeff Hunter
Nov 9, 2021 9:54 p.m. MST
New USU head coach Ryan Odom, right, brought along nearly his entire staff from UMBC, including assistant coaches.
Utah State Basketball
Why new Utah State basketball coach finds opportunity ‘absolutely humbling’
Here’s what you need to know about 2021-22 Aggies team that officially begins start of new era at home Tuesday night against UC Davis
By Jeff Hunter
Nov 8, 2021 12:04 p.m. MST
Former Utah Runnin’ Utes guard Rylan Jones takes the court for the first time as an Aggie Wednesday night at the Spectrum.
Utah State Basketball
Early takeaways and observations of this new-look Aggies team
The Ryan Odom Era began in earnest Wednesday night at the Spectrum. Both Utah State’s new coach and the 6,000-plus fans in attendance seemed to like what they saw.
By Jeff Hunter
Oct 28, 2021 2:24 p.m. MDT
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth gets the Aggies into their offense during a win over Wyoming on March 4, 2021, in Logan.
Utah State Basketball
Not even coaching changes and a scholarship offer from Duke could prompt this Utah State Aggie to stray
After his stellar career at Lone Peak High and a church mission to Indiana, Steven Ashworth held true to his commitment to play for Utah State, even though circumstances had changed
By Jeff Hunter
Oct 27, 2021 2:09 p.m. MDT
Load More