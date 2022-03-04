Utah State Basketball

Texas’ Timmy Allen, Arizona’s Pelle Larsson and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer among transfers who are playing for better teams, likely bound for NCAA Tournament.
Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Utah State 75-56 on Tuesday night.
Utah State (15-11 overall 6-7 in the Mountain West) has now lost two straight games after reeling off five wins in a row, while Nevada (10-13, 3-8) tasted victory for the first time since beating Fresno State at home on Jan. 21.
Nevada stunned the Aggies, 85-72, Friday night at the Spectrum.
Graham Ike had 28 points and 12 rebounds and scored the game winner as Wyoming narrowly beat Utah State 78-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.
The Aggies put together a pristine second-half stretch to wrap up a perfect week at home in the Spectrum.
Utah State notched its fourth straight victory Saturday with a 90-75 victory over the Rebels at the Spectrum.
Utah State had its hands full with the last place San Jose State Spartans before pulling away in the second half for a fourth straight victory.
Utah State recorded its fourth straight victory Thursday night, improving to 14-9 overall.
The Aggies blew away Air Force, 73-46, on the strength of their best shooting effort of the year.
Utah State stretched its winning streak to three games with a dominating 73-46 win over the Falcons Tuesday night at the Spectrum.
Justin Bean and RJ Eytle-Rock scored 12 points apiece as Utah State romped past Nevada 78-49 on Saturday night.
The Aggies had lost four straight games prior to the win over the defending Mountain West Conference champion Aztecs.
The Aggies ended their four-game losing streak, thanks in part to strong outings by Justin Bean and Steven Ashworth.
The Aggies have now lost four straight games and six of their last eight contests, almost all of them by a narrow margin.
Utah State came up just short of ending Boise State’s 10-game winning streak Tuesday at the Spectrum.
A.J. Walker scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and Air Force narrowly beat Utah State 49-47 on Wednesday in a Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.
After being held out of practice sessions since injuring an ankle on Dec. 15, the senior forward had a big night for USU.
Utah State beat Portland State 81-62 Tuesday night in the Spectrum its final home game of 2021.
Steven Ashworth had a career-high 27 points as Utah State beat Weber State 95-80 on Wednesday night.
Utah State opened its game against New Orleans with a 15-2 burst, led by 31 points at halftime and cruised to an 82-50 victory to bring an abrupt end its two-game losing streak.
Utah State bounced back from tough losses to Saint Mary’s and BYU with an 82-50 rout of New Orleans Saturday night at the Spectrum.
The Aggies haven’t won at the Marriott Center since 2004, and have now dropped 13 of their last 15 overall games against the rival Cougars.
Visiting mid-major powerhouse Saint Mary’s managed to pull out a 60-58 victory on the strength of two free throws by junior forward Alex Ducas with just under a second left.
The Aggies’ six-game winning streak came to an end with a 60-58 loss to St. Mary’s Thursday night at the Spectrum in Logan.
The Aggies were good from the “A” to Zee Monday night at the Spectrum against Carroll College.
The Aggies increased their winning streak to six games with a 93-63 win over NAIA Carroll College Monday night at the Spectrum in Logan.
The Utah State Aggies beat the Oklahoma Sooners to win the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Rylan Jones posted 19 points as Utah State defeated New Mexico State 85-58 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Justin Bean had a career-high 33 points plus 16 rebounds to carry Utah State to an 87-79 double overtime win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
A highly touted three-star recruit, Mason Falslev originally signed with Utah, but is now headed to Utah State
In Ryan Odom’s debut, Utah State Aggies unable to get defensive stops down the stretch in loss to UC Davis
After opening up Tuesday night’s contest against UC Davis with a 17-5 burst, USU struggled offensively much of the remainder of the game and ended up losing 72-69 in Ryan Odom’s debut.
Ryan Odom’s first game as head coach of the Aggies ended in a 72-69 loss to UC Davis Tuesday night at the Spectrum in Logan.
Here’s what you need to know about 2021-22 Aggies team that officially begins start of new era at home Tuesday night against UC Davis
The Ryan Odom Era began in earnest Wednesday night at the Spectrum. Both Utah State’s new coach and the 6,000-plus fans in attendance seemed to like what they saw.
Not even coaching changes and a scholarship offer from Duke could prompt this Utah State Aggie to stray
After his stellar career at Lone Peak High and a church mission to Indiana, Steven Ashworth held true to his commitment to play for Utah State, even though circumstances had changed