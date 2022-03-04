Utah State Football

Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.
Utah and Utah State’s 2022 recruiting classes are complete, and they are the best ever for the two schools, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.
Utah State lands 14 instate players as program attempts to ‘build the fronts’
Second-year coach Blake Anderson has holes to fill heading into signing day on Wednesday.
There will be plenty of widespread Utah representation at Super Bowl LVI, led by Utah, with Utah State, Weber State, Orem High and Timpview High also represented.
Elelyon Noa, Utah State’s second-leading rusher during the 2021 season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Ray Brown, who coached the Aggies’ cornerbacks this past season, is reportedly joining Jake Dickert’s Washington State coaching staff.
One FBS football coach likens the portal to the Wild West. How big of threat is it to the game’s competitive balance?
Better not blink or you might miss which high-profile college quarterback is on the move.
Utah State, fresh off a Mountain West Conference championship, picked up a commitment from junior college wide receiver Terrell Vaughn.
Expanding the College Football Playoff is only one of the issues the game faces moving forward.
Former University of Utah standout Star Lotulelei is no stranger to the playoffs, but he had a postseason first with his first playoff sack for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
There are six wild-card round games this weekend, and one of the top Utah storylines to follow is a matchup that involves players from BYU, Utah and Weber State.
It’s little wonder that league officials are still lobbying for change, but that doesn’t mean they’re wrong.
The state of Utah’s three Football Bowl Subdivision programs all ended the 2021 season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings — Utah at No. 12, BYU at No. 19 and Utah State at No. 24.
There are plenty of Utah ties in this year’s NFL playoffs, with BYU, Utah, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah and several Utah high schools represented in the postseason.
The transfer portal is heating up, “getting crazy” and Utah’s local schools are right in the thick of it.
Plus, a roundup of how Utah ties performed during the penultimate week of the regular season.
Former Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams announced on social media he’s committed to Blake Anderson’s Utah State program.
The former Utah football coach enjoyed great success after leaving the Utes, but at a price. Could things have been better — for everyone — had he stayed?
Cougars’ win over Michigan in the 1984 Holiday Bowl ranks No. 1, but here are nine other significant bowl games that featured Utah teams.
Zach Wilson beat fellow rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, but it was Wilson’s running ability that stood out from the matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 draft picks.
The extension comes after a bowl victory and conference championship on the field and some controversy off it.
After one of the best seasons by a wide receiver this year, Utah State’s Deven Thompkins is ready for the next level
Peasley threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, completing 55% of his passes.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.
Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 15 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed.
The Aggies wrapped up an 11-win season with a convincing victory over the Pac-12’s Oregon State in the LA Bowl.
Utah State football report card: Positive marks for Aggies as they cap off season to remember with LA Bowl win
Here are the grades from the Aggies’ LA Bowl win over the Beavers.
The Utah State Aggies beat the Oregon State Beavers in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Utah State defeated Oregon State in the LA Bowl to put the finishing touches on a special season.
After winning the first Mountain West conference championship in school history, the Aggies’ defense dominated in the LA Bowl, holding the Beavers to just 13 points.
Veterans on both sides of the ball bought into new coach Blake Anderson’s system. The results speak for themselves.
Here’s how to watch the LA Bowl matchup between Utah State and Oregon State, plus a preview.
Anderson apologized Friday for telling his players it “has never been more glamorized to be a victim” of sexual assault during an August team meeting.
On the heels of a drama-filled 2020 season, the Utah State football team accomplished the unthinkable this season.
Utah State finished the season a perfect 7-0 away from home, and could make it 8-0 with a victory over Oregon State in the LA Bowl Saturday.
Both offenses need to be clicking Saturday when they take to the field against Oregon State and UAB.
After hitting the recruiting trail hard last week, head coach Blake Anderson and his staff welcomed a portion of their 2022 signing class on the first day of the NCAA early signing period.