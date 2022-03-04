Utah State Football

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Z.jpg
College Football
Will there be a genuine Heisman Trophy candidate out of Utah?
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 3:12 p.m. MST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd leads a group of five Utah ties participating in the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
NFL
How to watch Devin Lloyd, Tyler Allgeier and other Utah ties in the NFL scouting combine
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rames defensive back Eric Weddle stands on the sidelines during the first half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
‘I’m a world champ now’: Eric Weddle cements his legacy by adding Super Bowl title
Three former University of Utah stars earned a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, including Eric Weddle, Matt Gay and Terrell Burgess.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:13 p.m. MST
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, rolls out of the pocket against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of Super Bowl 56.
NFL
Rams rally to beat Bengals for franchise’s second Super Bowl title
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from today’s Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 13, 2022 8:02 p.m. MST
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, wearing black, walks onto the field
College Football
2022 recruiting class highest rated ever for Utah, Utah State
Utah and Utah State’s 2022 recruiting classes are complete, and they are the best ever for the two schools, according to 247 Sports’ rankings.
By Joe Coles
Feb 2, 2022 9:51 p.m. MST
Utah State coach Blake Anderson stands looks on during LA Bowl game against Oregon State in Inglewood, Calif., Dec. 18, 2021.
Utah State Football
Aggies provide glimpse of what future Utah State recruiting classes will look like
Utah State lands 14 instate players as program attempts to ‘build the fronts’
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 2, 2022 3 p.m. MST
AP21248657646553.jpg
Utah State Football
Utah State Aggies football: 2022 recruiting class (+live updates, video)
By Ryan McDonald and Brandon Judd
Feb 2, 2022 11:53 a.m. MST
Utah State coach Blake Anderson taps QB Logan Bonner on the head during game against San Jose State, Nov. 13, 2021.
Utah State Football
Aggies will use 2022 recruiting class to replace stellar group of departing seniors
Second-year coach Blake Anderson has holes to fill heading into signing day on Wednesday.
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 1, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Gay (8) kicks a field goal during the second half of the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Eric Weddle, Matt Gay lead 6 Utah ties who are headed to Super Bowl LVI
There will be plenty of widespread Utah representation at Super Bowl LVI, led by Utah, with Utah State, Weber State, Orem High and Timpview High also represented.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 30, 2022 8:09 p.m. MST
Utah State running back Elelyon Noa is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Utah State Football
One of Utah State’s top running backs enters the transfer portal
Elelyon Noa, Utah State’s second-leading rusher during the 2021 season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 27, 2022 2:53 p.m. MST
Utah State Aggies football players run onto the field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.
Utah State Football
Utah State is losing this assistant football coach to a Power Five program
Ray Brown, who coached the Aggies’ cornerbacks this past season, is reportedly joining Jake Dickert’s Washington State coaching staff.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 27, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during game against Oklahoma State, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.
College Football
The transfer portal: Too much of a good thing?
One FBS football coach likens the portal to the Wild West. How big of threat is it to the game’s competitive balance?
By Doug Robinson
Jan 24, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart celebrates a touchdown against Arizona State on Nov. 6, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz.
College Football
Jaxson Dart, Baylor Romney and the new game of QB dominoes
Better not blink or you might miss which high-profile college quarterback is on the move.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 22, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Utah State Aggies football players run onto the field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.
Utah State Football
Utah State gets commitment from JUCO wide receiver Terrell Vaughn
Utah State, fresh off a Mountain West Conference championship, picked up a commitment from junior college wide receiver Terrell Vaughn.
By Joe Coles
Jan 20, 2022 5:22 p.m. MST
Fans stand by statues at Playoff Fan Central, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis.
College Football
College football state of the union: It’s a mess
Expanding the College Football Playoff is only one of the issues the game faces moving forward.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 19, 2022 2:23 p.m. MST
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.
NFL
Star Lotulelei makes first career playoff sack in Bills’ wild-card game against Patriots
Former University of Utah standout Star Lotulelei is no stranger to the playoffs, but he had a postseason first with his first playoff sack for the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 15, 2022 7:56 p.m. MST
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss, wearing jersey No. 20, walks out of the locker room before an NFL football game.
NFL
How to watch NFL wild-card weekend: Key storylines and names to know
There are six wild-card round games this weekend, and one of the top Utah storylines to follow is a matchup that involves players from BYU, Utah and Weber State.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 14, 2022 7:43 p.m. MST
The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&amp;T Stadium before the Rose Bowl between Notre Dame and Alabama.
College Football
Why does the Pac-12 want playoff expansion? (duh!)
It’s little wonder that league officials are still lobbying for change, but that doesn’t mean they’re wrong.
By Doug Robinson
Jan 13, 2022 12:55 p.m. MST
Utah, BYU and Utah State all finished the 2021 college football season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings.
College Football
Utah, BYU, Utah State all ranked in final AP Top 25 for first time in same season
The state of Utah’s three Football Bowl Subdivision programs all ended the 2021 season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings — Utah at No. 12, BYU at No. 19 and Utah State at No. 24.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 11, 2022 12:22 a.m. MST
San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner is one of 34 Utah ties in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
Which Utah ties are headed to the NFL playoffs this year? Here’s a look at all 34 players
There are plenty of Utah ties in this year’s NFL playoffs, with BYU, Utah, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah and several Utah high schools represented in the postseason.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 9, 2022 10:32 p.m. MST
Maryland wide receiver Brian Cobbs catches a touchdown pass against Rutgers.
Utah State Football
Utah State football gets another Power Five transfer WR commitment
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 8, 2022 6:04 p.m. MST
Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate follows a play during game against Alabama, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
College Football
Will Utah, BYU, USU transfer portal additions turn into gold?
The transfer portal is heating up, “getting crazy” and Utah’s local schools are right in the thick of it.
By Dick Harmon
Jan 8, 2022 4:02 p.m. MST
AP21012131130044.jpg
Utah State Football
Utah State football gets commitments from 2 transfers
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 5, 2022 11:04 a.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
NFL Network analyst Mike Giardi, right, interviews New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
NFL
Kyle Van Noy among Utah ties who helped their teams qualify for NFL playoffs in Week 17
Plus, a roundup of how Utah ties performed during the penultimate week of the regular season.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 3, 2022 9:33 p.m. MST
Former Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams announced he is transferring to Utah State.
Utah State Football
Utah State adds transfer QB from another Mountain West school
Former Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams announced on social media he’s committed to Blake Anderson’s Utah State program.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 30, 2021 1:18 p.m. MST
FILE —&nbsp;Utah coach Urban Meyer conducts practice at the Utes’ practice facility in Salt Lake City, Utah Thursday Dec. 16, 2004.
College Football
What would have been had Urban Meyer got a mulligan and remained at Utah?
The former Utah football coach enjoyed great success after leaving the Utes, but at a price. Could things have been better — for everyone — had he stayed?
By Doug Robinson
Dec 28, 2021 9:15 p.m. MST
BYU quarterback Robbie Bosco prepares to take a snap during the 1984 Holiday Bowl vs. Michigan. The Cougars prevailed, 24-17.
College Football
Where Utah’s Rose Bowl date ranks among state’s biggest bowl games ever
Cougars’ win over Michigan in the 1984 Holiday Bowl ranks No. 1, but here are nine other significant bowl games that featured Utah teams.
By Doug Robinson
Dec 27, 2021 2:33 p.m. MST
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) rushes for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
Zach Wilson’s record-breaking run highlights Utah ties performances during NFL’s Week 16
Zach Wilson beat fellow rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, but it was Wilson’s running ability that stood out from the matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 draft picks.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 27, 2021 2:03 p.m. MST
Utah State head coach Blake Anderson runs onto the field with his players before an NCAA college football game against Washington State.
Utah State Football
Utah State, head football coach Blake Anderson agree to contract extension
The extension comes after a bowl victory and conference championship on the field and some controversy off it.
By Ryan McDonald
Dec 24, 2021 10:22 a.m. MST
Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins, wearing white, runs to the end zone
Utah State Football
Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins declares for the NFL draft
After one of the best seasons by a wide receiver this year, Utah State’s Deven Thompkins is ready for the next level
By Joe Coles
Dec 23, 2021 6:08 p.m. MST
Utah State Aggies quarterback Andrew Peasley sets to pass against the New Mexico Lobos defense.
Utah State Football
Report: Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley enters transfer portal
Peasley threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, completing 55% of his passes.
By Joe Coles
Dec 23, 2021 5:40 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans.
NFL
These players with Utah ties have made the NFL Pro Bowl
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner and Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.
By Ryan McDonald
Dec 22, 2021 8:29 p.m. MST
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, middle right, is tackled at the goal line by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens, middle, and middle linebacker Fred Warner, right, during an NFL game.
NFL
Tyler Huntley had a big game, so did Fred Warner. What other Utah ties shined during NFL’s Week 15?
Several Utah ties made a significant impact during Week 15 of the NFL season. Here’s a look at how local ties performed.
By Brandon Judd
Dec 21, 2021 4:23 p.m. MST
Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) holds a championship belt after they beat Oregon State.
Utah State Football
Utah State’s sudden, unexpected program turnaround has laid the foundation for the future
The Aggies wrapped up an 11-win season with a convincing victory over the Pac-12’s Oregon State in the LA Bowl.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 19, 2021 8:51 p.m. MST
Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas drops back to throw
Utah State Football
Utah State football report card: Positive marks for Aggies as they cap off season to remember with LA Bowl win
Here are the grades from the Aggies’ LA Bowl win over the Beavers.
By Joe Coles
Dec 19, 2021 3:39 p.m. MST
AP21353166791948.jpg
Utah State Football
‘An unbelievable ride’: Utah State finishes 11-win season as first LA Bowl champions
The Utah State Aggies beat the Oregon State Beavers in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 19, 2021 12:27 a.m. MST
Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas is hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates.
Utah State Football
3 takeaways from Utah State’s 24-13 win over Oregon State in the LA Bowl
Utah State defeated Oregon State in the LA Bowl to put the finishing touches on a special season.
By Joe Coles
Dec 18, 2021 10:03 p.m. MST
Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins, wearing white, runs
Utah State Football
Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s 24-13 win over Oregon State in the LA Bowl
After winning the first Mountain West conference championship in school history, the Aggies’ defense dominated in the LA Bowl, holding the Beavers to just 13 points.
By Joe Coles
Dec 18, 2021 5 p.m. MST
Utah State’s Derek Wright, left, celebrates with Deven Thompkins after scoring a touchdown vs. New Mexico on Nov. 26, 2021.
Utah State
Victory in LA Bowl would further solidify ‘unbelievable legacy’ for USU seniors
Veterans on both sides of the ball bought into new coach Blake Anderson’s system. The results speak for themselves.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 17, 2021 5:50 p.m. MST
General view of SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams.
Utah State Football
Utah State vs. Oregon State: How to watch, listen to or stream the LA Bowl
Here’s how to watch the LA Bowl matchup between Utah State and Oregon State, plus a preview.
By Joe Coles
Dec 17, 2021 5:30 p.m. MST
Utah State University football coach Blake Anderson talks with a referee during a game in Logan on Friday Oct 1, 2021.
Utah State Football
Utah State football coach Blake Anderson apologizes for comments made about sexual assault victims
Anderson apologized Friday for telling his players it “has never been more glamorized to be a victim” of sexual assault during an August team meeting.
By Ryan McDonald
Dec 17, 2021 1:11 p.m. MST
Utah State wide receiver Derek Wright is congratulated by coach Blake Anderson during game against New Mexico, Nov. 26, 2021.
Utah State Football
How fresh start for a coach and a team resulted in something remarkable
On the heels of a drama-filled 2020 season, the Utah State football team accomplished the unthinkable this season.
By Doug Robinson
Dec 17, 2021 10:14 a.m. MST
Utah State players celebrate after defeating San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference championship game.
Utah State Football
How Aggies overcame long odds — and late deficits — to earn league title, bowl berth
Utah State finished the season a perfect 7-0 away from home, and could make it 8-0 with a victory over Oregon State in the LA Bowl Saturday.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 16, 2021 4:37 p.m. MST
BYU and Utah State line up during a game in Logan on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Both teams can hit the 11-win mark with bowl wins.
College Football
Bowl victories would put bow on statement seasons for Aggies, Cougars
Both offenses need to be clicking Saturday when they take to the field against Oregon State and UAB.
By Dick Harmon
Dec 16, 2021 2:45 p.m. MST
Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson talks with Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner.
Utah State Football
Utah State’s early signing day class gives Aggies ‘a great foundation’
After hitting the recruiting trail hard last week, head coach Blake Anderson and his staff welcomed a portion of their 2022 signing class on the first day of the NCAA early signing period.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 15, 2021 5:41 p.m. MST
merlin_2843557.jpg
Utah State Football
Get up to speed on the Utah State Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class
By Trent Wood
Dec 14, 2021 8:37 a.m. MST
merlin_2892554.jpg
Utah State Football
Utah State football gets commitment from Lehi OL Teague Andersen
By Trent Wood
Dec 13, 2021 6:49 p.m. MST
Load More