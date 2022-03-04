Utah Basketball
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
Now that it’s March, there’s a confluence of sports going on around the country, and around the University of Utah.
Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson combine for 38 points as No. 6 seed Utah advances to quarterfinals for second time in three years
Former Deseret News Ms. Basketball Kennady McQueen has emerged as a starter this season, and has helped the Utes to a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 and a probable NCAA Tournament berth.
Poeltl is the latest daily guessing game like Wordle, Mathler and Globle, but for NBA players. It is named after Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs, who used to play for the Utah Utes.
Utah basketball: Senior guard Marco Anthony has a decision to make: Return for another year of eligibility or turn pro?
Marreon Jackson’s driving layup with six seconds remaining lifts ASU to a 63-61 win over Utah at the Huntsman Center Saturday night
The Arizona State Sun Devils beat the Utah Runnin’ Utes in Salt Lake City.
The Oregon Ducks beat the Utah Utes in Pac-12 basketball action in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday.
Led by Kerr Kriisa’s triple-double, the first for Arizona since Andre Iguodala in 2004, Wildcats pummel Utes to clinch at least a piece of the Pac-12 championship
Arizona showed again Thursday night why many believe the No. 2-ranked Wildcats can win it all this year.
With their best team since they joined the Pac-12 11 years ago, the Utes play their regular-season finale Saturday at the Huntsman Center against No. 25 Oregon.
Coming off a rare Pac-12 road sweep in California, Utah appears to be making strides heading into tonight’s home game against No. 2 Arizona.
Best team to visit Salt Lake City in quite some time brings new coach Tommy Lloyd of Gonzaga fame, a lofty national ranking, and an eight-game winning streak to Salt Lake City.
Texas’ Timmy Allen, Arizona’s Pelle Larsson and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer among transfers who are playing for better teams, likely bound for NCAA Tournament.
Star center Branden Carlson missed the first game against the Wildcats due to appendicitis, and could sit out again if he can’t recover from rolling his ankle in the 60-58 win over Cal last Saturday.
Utah basketball: Why first-year coach Craig Smith compared the second half of Saturday’s 60-58 win over Cal to a root canal
The Utah Runnin’ Utes beat the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday in Berkeley for their first Pac-12 road sweep since 2019, even as Branden Carlson left with injury.
Why Utah’s basketball team could be a tough out when the Pac-12 tournament begins next month in Las Vegas.
Utah heated up in the second half after a miserable first half on offense and claimed its first true road win of the season.
Former Utah safety Eric Weddle capped a brief but remarkable return to the field on Sunday by helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in his final NFL game.
Former Bingham High star scored a career-high 25 points in Utah’s heartbreaking loss to Colorado last week, looks ahead to games at Stanford and Cal this week.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
The Utes (15-8) were picked to finish second to last in the Pac-12, but are in fifth place with four games remaining before the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas. They also have a NET ranking of 23.
Coach Craig Smith started two freshmen and a sophomore and rode them to the bitter end in 81-76 loss at Colorado on Saturday night
Utah has now lost 12 of its last 13 games, and a majority have been by six points or fewer.
The Colorado Buffaloes beat the Utah Runnin’ Utes on Saturday in Boulder, Colorado.
Having lost 11 of its last 12 games, Utah remains positive heading into Saturday’s Pac-12 contest at Colorado.
After finding the win column vs. Oregon State and playing well against a solid Oregon team, Utah is showing ‘a lot of spirit’ says coach Craig Smith.
The fourth-leading scorer in Minnesota prep basketball history has already won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors four times.
Having lost an 80-77 heartbreaker to Oregon, Utah doesn’t play again until Saturday at Pac-12 rival Colorado.
Brynna Maxwell scored 11 points, Gianna Kneepkens had 10 and Kelsey Rees grabbed 11 rebounds in the Utes’ 72-66 win over Washington State.
Utah trimmed a 14-point deficit to one point two times in the final minute, but Ducks hang on to take an 80-77 win at the Huntsman Center
A furious Utah comeback attempt fell just short, as the Utes cut the deficit to three a couple times in the final 1:30 and to one with 21 seconds left, but couldn’t quite pull off the upset.
Having snapped its 10-game losing streak with a resounding 74-59 win over Oregon State, improving Utah eyes one of the Pac-12’s best teams Saturday when Oregon visits.
Smiles returned to the Huntsman Center Thursday night as Utah made 15 3-pointers and routed the Beavers to end their 10-game losing streak.
Utah put together one of its best efforts of the season and snapped a school-record 10-game losing streak.
Former Utah star Eric Weddle — one of three former Utes on the Rams’ roster — is among the best storylines of the Super Bowl when Los Angeles faces Cincinnati on Feb. 13.
First-year coach Craig Smith says Utah has been galvanized by their 10-straight losses and myriad of setbacks off the court.
Utah had leads late in regulation and the first overtime, but couldn’t hold on and fell 77-73 to the surging Huskies in Seattle on Saturday afternoon
The Runnin’ Utes put together one of their best all-around performances in a road game this season, but still couldn’t snap their lengthy losing skid, which now stands at a program-record 10 games.
First-year Utah coach Craig Smith says Serbian big man violated team rules
Fans who have attended Runnin’ Utes’ basketball games have probably noticed that fewer and fewer people are showing up at the Huntsman Center for games this season.
The high-spirited guard has given Runnin’ Utes a lift the past few games with his energy, enthusiasm and positive attitude through nine-game losing streak.
Utah fell to 1-10 in Pac-12 play, 8-13 overall, and has now tied the longest losing streak in program history, nine games. Can they regroup in time for Saturday’s game against Washington?
Attendance is down at college basketball venues across the country, and the University of Utah’s 15,000-seat Huntsman Center is no exception.