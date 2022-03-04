Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Utah Basketball

merlin_2904392.jpg
Utah Basketball
Senior Night carries intrigue for Runnin’ Utes
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:20 p.m. MST
Utah players jump and celebrate a victory
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball rolls past Wazzu 70-59, advances to Pac-12 semifinals for first time ever
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:04 a.m. MST
Utah’s Dru Gylten passes around California’s Leilani McIntosh during Pac-12 women’s tournament in Las Vegas.
Utah Utes
March’s forecast features full slate for Utah Utes
Now that it’s March, there’s a confluence of sports going on around the country, and around the University of Utah.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
AP22062199281182.jpg
Utah Basketball
Freshmen stars lead Utah past Cal in Pac-12 women’s tournament first-round game
Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson combine for 38 points as No. 6 seed Utah advances to quarterfinals for second time in three years
By Jay Drew
March 3, 2022 12:25 a.m. MST
Utah’s Kennady McQueen, right, passes the ball past Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel Feb. 11, 2022, in Stanford, Calif.
Utah Utes
Henefer’s Kennady ‘Lightning’ McQueen has hit the big time
Former Deseret News Ms. Basketball Kennady McQueen has emerged as a starter this season, and has helped the Utes to a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 and a probable NCAA Tournament berth.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 4:37 p.m. MST
merlin_2868515.jpg
Utah Basketball
What is Poeltl? New daily guessing game named after former Utah Runnin’ Ute
Poeltl is the latest daily guessing game like Wordle, Mathler and Globle, but for NBA players. It is named after Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs, who used to play for the Utah Utes.
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 28, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
Utah senior guard Marco Anthony has been a bright spot in a dim men’s basketball season for the Utah Runnin’ Utes.
Utah Basketball
‘No regrets’: Utah guard Marco Anthony thriving with new team
Utah basketball: Senior guard Marco Anthony has a decision to make: Return for another year of eligibility or turn pro?
By Jay Drew
Feb 27, 2022 6:14 p.m. MST
merlin_2911358.jpg
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes suffer another heartbreaking loss in a season full of them
Marreon Jackson’s driving layup with six seconds remaining lifts ASU to a 63-61 win over Utah at the Huntsman Center Saturday night
By Jay Drew
Feb 26, 2022 11:47 p.m. MST
merlin_2911168.jpg
Utah Basketball
3 keys to Arizona State’s 63-61 win over Utah
The Arizona State Sun Devils beat the Utah Runnin’ Utes in Salt Lake City.
By Jay Drew
Feb 26, 2022 10:11 p.m. MST
Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson begins a drive into the lane with Oregon Ducks forward Sedona Prince defending during an NCAA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Sports
Utah women’s basketball rallies but falls short in regular season finale to Oregon
The Oregon Ducks beat the Utah Utes in Pac-12 basketball action in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday.
By Bruce Smith
Feb 26, 2022 6:32 p.m. MST
Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis, wearing white, dunks over Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes no match for mighty Arizona Wildcats
Led by Kerr Kriisa’s triple-double, the first for Arizona since Andre Iguodala in 2004, Wildcats pummel Utes to clinch at least a piece of the Pac-12 championship
By Jay Drew
Feb 25, 2022 12:54 a.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony. wearing grey, tries to shoot over Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo
Utah Basketball
3 keys to No. 2 Arizona’s 97-77 win over Utah as Kerr Kriisa posts first career triple-double
Arizona showed again Thursday night why many believe the No. 2-ranked Wildcats can win it all this year.
By Jay Drew
Feb 24, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
merlin_2910408.jpg
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball continues to roll
With their best team since they joined the Pac-12 11 years ago, the Utes play their regular-season finale Saturday at the Huntsman Center against No. 25 Oregon.
By Jay Drew
Feb 24, 2022 9:28 p.m. MST
Utah guard Gabe Madsen drives against California guard Jordan Shepherd during game in Berkeley, Calif., Feb. 19, 2022.
Utah Utes
Have Runnin’ Utes flipped the script?
Coming off a rare Pac-12 road sweep in California, Utah appears to be making strides heading into tonight’s home game against No. 2 Arizona.
By Jeff Call
Feb 24, 2022 2:35 p.m. MST
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd points from the sideline during game against Oregon, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.
Utah Basketball
Can Runnin’ Utes hang with No. 2 Arizona on Thursday?
Best team to visit Salt Lake City in quite some time brings new coach Tommy Lloyd of Gonzaga fame, a lofty national ranking, and an eight-game winning streak to Salt Lake City.
By Jay Drew
Feb 23, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) celebrates during game against Kansas, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Utah Basketball
Former Runnin’ Utes finding success, and wins, at new schools
Texas’ Timmy Allen, Arizona’s Pelle Larsson and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer among transfers who are playing for better teams, likely bound for NCAA Tournament.
By Jay Drew
Feb 22, 2022 3:28 p.m. MST
Utah guard Marco Anthony (10) celebrates with guard Rollie Worster (25) and guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) after Utah defeated California.
Utah Basketball
Branden Carlson’s condition in question as Runnin’ Utes turn attention to No. 3 Arizona
Star center Branden Carlson missed the first game against the Wildcats due to appendicitis, and could sit out again if he can’t recover from rolling his ankle in the 60-58 win over Cal last Saturday.
By Jay Drew
Feb 20, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Utah center Branden Carlson (35) shoots over California forward Lars Thiemann (21)
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes finding a way to win close games
Utah basketball: Why first-year coach Craig Smith compared the second half of Saturday’s 60-58 win over Cal to a root canal
By Jay Drew
Feb 19, 2022 8:56 p.m. MST
merlin_2904752.jpg
Utah Basketball
3 keys to Utah’s 60-58 win over Cal for its 1st Pac-12 road sweep since 2019
The Utah Runnin’ Utes beat the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday in Berkeley for their first Pac-12 road sweep since 2019, even as Branden Carlson left with injury.
By Jay Drew
Feb 19, 2022 6:27 p.m. MST
Utah players celebrate after defeating Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes might be hitting their stride
Why Utah’s basketball team could be a tough out when the Pac-12 tournament begins next month in Las Vegas.
By Jay Drew
Feb 18, 2022 3:35 p.m. MST
AP22049167354200.jpg
Utah Basketball
3 keys to the Runnin’ Utes 60-56 win against Stanford
Utah heated up in the second half after a miserable first half on offense and claimed its first true road win of the season.
By Jay Drew
Feb 17, 2022 10:58 p.m. MST
Utah’s Eric Weddle rushes the ball during 38-7 victory over San Diego onSaturday Sept. 23, 2006, in San Diego.
Utah Football
What a way for one of Utes’ favorite sons to button up a career
Former Utah safety Eric Weddle capped a brief but remarkable return to the field on Sunday by helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in his final NFL game.
By Jeff Call
Feb 17, 2022 5:23 p.m. MST
merlin_2895609.jpg
Utah Basketball
How Branden Carlson is dealing with season of adversity
Former Bingham High star scored a career-high 25 points in Utah’s heartbreaking loss to Colorado last week, looks ahead to games at Stanford and Cal this week.
By Jay Drew
Feb 16, 2022 3:59 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) cheers on teammates against the Washington State Cougars in Salt Lake City.
Utah Utes
Could this Utah women’s basketball team make some postseason noise?
The Utes (15-8) were picked to finish second to last in the Pac-12, but are in fifth place with four games remaining before the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas. They also have a NET ranking of 23.
By Jay Drew
Feb 16, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
AP22044120589144.jpg
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes men’s basketball clearly in rebuilding mode
Coach Craig Smith started two freshmen and a sophomore and rode them to the bitter end in 81-76 loss at Colorado on Saturday night
By Jay Drew
Feb 13, 2022 3:25 p.m. MST
AP22044121708164.jpg
Utah Basketball
Another Pac-12 game, another heartbreaker for Runnin’ Utes
Utah has now lost 12 of its last 13 games, and a majority have been by six points or fewer.
By Jay Drew
Feb 12, 2022 10:47 p.m. MST
Colorado forward Jabari Walker, left, fights for control of a rebound with Utah guard Marco Anthony in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game.
Utah Basketball
3 keys in Colorado’s 81-76 win over Utah
The Colorado Buffaloes beat the Utah Runnin’ Utes on Saturday in Boulder, Colorado.
By Jay Drew
Feb 12, 2022 8:27 p.m. MST
Utah Utes forward Dusan Mahorcic drives into USC Trojans forward Chevez Goodwin during the game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City
Utah Basketball
Dusan Mahorcic no longer with Utah basketball team
By Ryan McDonald
Feb 12, 2022 5:30 p.m. MST
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson looks to score against Oregon State at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Feb. 3, 2022.
Utah Basketball
Why struggling Runnin’ Utes say they are going to be OK
Having lost 11 of its last 12 games, Utah remains positive heading into Saturday’s Pac-12 contest at Colorado.
By Jay Drew
Feb 11, 2022 11:28 a.m. MST
A Runnin’ Utes fan watches game between Utah and Oregon State at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Utah Utes
Snapping losing streak was a relief for Runnin’ Utes. Are better days ahead?
After finding the win column vs. Oregon State and playing well against a solid Oregon team, Utah is showing ‘a lot of spirit’ says coach Craig Smith.
By Jeff Call
Feb 10, 2022 12:13 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens dribbles up court against the Washington State Cougars in Salt Lake City, Feb. 6, 2022.
Utah Utes
For Utah freshman Gianna Kneepkens ‘sky is truly the limit’
The fourth-leading scorer in Minnesota prep basketball history has already won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors four times.
By Jay Drew
Feb 8, 2022 2:27 p.m. MST
Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) reaches through the legs of guard Jacob Young (42) as Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) scoops up the ball.
Utah Basketball
‘Something really good is happening’: Utes’ optimism unfazed after another narrow Pac-12 defeat
Having lost an 80-77 heartbreaker to Oregon, Utah doesn’t play again until Saturday at Pac-12 rival Colorado.
By Jay Drew
Feb 6, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Brynna Maxwell and Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens celebrate the win over the Washington State Cougars.
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball keeps NCAA hopes going with solid victory over Washington State
Brynna Maxwell scored 11 points, Gianna Kneepkens had 10 and Kelsey Rees grabbed 11 rebounds in the Utes’ 72-66 win over Washington State.
By Bruce Smith
Feb 6, 2022 5:30 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen shoot a shot over an Oregon player.
Utah Basketball
Oregon holds off Utah’s second-half comeback
Utah trimmed a 14-point deficit to one point two times in the final minute, but Ducks hang on to take an 80-77 win at the Huntsman Center
By Jay Drew
Feb 5, 2022 11:04 p.m. MST
Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr., wearing green, and Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony, wearing white, compete for a rebound
Utah Basketball
3 keys to Oregon’s 80-77 win over upset-minded Runnin’ Utes
A furious Utah comeback attempt fell just short, as the Utes cut the deficit to three a couple times in the final 1:30 and to one with 21 seconds left, but couldn’t quite pull off the upset.
By Jay Drew
Feb 5, 2022 8:55 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster gives a thumbs-up during game against Oregon State at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Utah Basketball
Why the Runnin’ Utes are bullish on second half of the season
Having snapped its 10-game losing streak with a resounding 74-59 win over Oregon State, improving Utah eyes one of the Pac-12’s best teams Saturday when Oregon visits.
By Jay Drew
Feb 4, 2022 4:07 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic celebrates the Utes’ win over Oregon State Beavers.
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes bury historic losing streak with a momentum-turning drubbing of woeful Oregon State
Smiles returned to the Huntsman Center Thursday night as Utah made 15 3-pointers and routed the Beavers to end their 10-game losing streak.
By Jay Drew
Feb 3, 2022 10:37 p.m. MST
AP22035112051180.jpg
Utah Basketball
3 keys to the Runnin’ Utes’ 84-59 win over Oregon State
Utah put together one of its best efforts of the season and snapped a school-record 10-game losing streak.
By Jay Drew
Feb 3, 2022 9:05 p.m. MST
Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle warms up before wild-card game against Arizona, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Utah Football
One of the best storylines of the 2022 Super Bowl
Former Utah star Eric Weddle — one of three former Utes on the Rams’ roster — is among the best storylines of the Super Bowl when Los Angeles faces Cincinnati on Feb. 13.
By Jeff Call
Feb 3, 2022 2:07 p.m. MST
merlin_2904776.jpg
Utah Basketball
Can Runnin’ Utes avoid school record for consecutive home losses Thursday?
First-year coach Craig Smith says Utah has been galvanized by their 10-straight losses and myriad of setbacks off the court.
By Jay Drew
Feb 2, 2022 6:45 p.m. MST
Washington guard Jamal Bey, right, blocks a shot by Utah guard Marco Anthony during game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Seattle.
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes’ 10th straight loss was the most painful yet
Utah had leads late in regulation and the first overtime, but couldn’t hold on and fell 77-73 to the surging Huskies in Seattle on Saturday afternoon
By Jay Drew
Jan 29, 2022 7:45 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony, wearing white, goes for a shot
Utah Basketball
3 keys to Utah’s heartbreaking 77-73 loss in double overtime to the Washington Huskies
The Runnin’ Utes put together one of their best all-around performances in a road game this season, but still couldn’t snap their lengthy losing skid, which now stands at a program-record 10 games.
By Jay Drew
Jan 29, 2022 5:49 p.m. MST
Utah Utes forward Dusan Mahorcic (21) shoots during a men’s basketball game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City
Utah Basketball
Utah basketball suspends Dusan Mahorcic ahead of Washington game
First-year Utah coach Craig Smith says Serbian big man violated team rules
By Jay Drew
Jan 29, 2022 2:26 p.m. MST
Utah head coach Craig Smith watches the game against Manhattan at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 11, 2021.
University of Utah
What can be done to get fans back in the seats at Runnin’ Utes games?
Fans who have attended Runnin’ Utes’ basketball games have probably noticed that fewer and fewer people are showing up at the Huntsman Center for games this season.
By Jeff Call
Jan 28, 2022 4:56 p.m. MST
Utah guard Jaxon Brenchleybrings the ball up court during game against BYU Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Basketball
Cache Valley product Jaxon Brenchley unfazed by Runnin’ Utes’ struggles
The high-spirited guard has given Runnin’ Utes a lift the past few games with his energy, enthusiasm and positive attitude through nine-game losing streak.
By Jay Drew
Jan 28, 2022 3:59 p.m. MST
Utah head coach Craig Smith, left, speaks with guard Marco Anthony during game against Washington State, Jan. 26, 2022.
Utah Basketball
Difficult Pac-12 schedule roughing up Runnin’ Utes
Utah fell to 1-10 in Pac-12 play, 8-13 overall, and has now tied the longest losing streak in program history, nine games. Can they regroup in time for Saturday’s game against Washington?
By Jay Drew
Jan 27, 2022 3:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2902764.jpg
Utah Basketball
Why so many empty red seats at Runnin’ Utes games? Fans and experts weigh in
Attendance is down at college basketball venues across the country, and the University of Utah’s 15,000-seat Huntsman Center is no exception.
By Jay Drew
Jan 27, 2022 9:55 a.m. MST
Load More