Friday, March 4, 2022 
Utah Police/Courts

Disgruntled Herriman employee arrested over bomb threat, police say

Pat Reavy By Pat Reavy
 Dec 31, 2019 10:01 a.m. MST
Tolman__Kurt_Marlo_SO_420130Mug2019.jpg

Kurt Marlo Tolman

Salt Lake County Jail

Editor’s note: No criminal charges were ever filed as a result of this incident, per defense attorney Greg Skordas.

HERRIMAN — Police say a city employee who had been placed on administrative leave was behind a bomb threat at Herriman City Hall over the weekend.

Kurt Marlo Tolman, 60, of Herriman, was arrested Saturday for investigation of disorderly conduct and making a threat of terrorism. Tolman is listed on the city’s website as the “development engineering coordinator” for the engineering department.

On Saturday, police say Tolman went to a gas station near his home and “caused a disturbance” by “being disruptive to customers and employees,” according to a Salt Lake County Jail booking affidavit.

Store employees called police. While officers were en route, Tolman drove his car to City Hall, 5355 W. Main, “and left packages at the front of the building,” the affidavit states.

Police noted in their affidavit that while Tolman has been on administration leave, he has been “calling employees of the city making threats over the phones.”

After leaving the packages, “he called employees and made threats again causing the police department to contact the bomb squad to investigate the packages,” according to the affidavit.

The area around City Hall was shut down for about 2 12 hours as a bomb squad dealt with the packages, which were eventually determined not to contain any explosive devices.

Police found Tolman at his home and arrested him.

