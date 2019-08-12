 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Investigators looking for person who started fire in Utah church

Elder Max Wells, a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks to police about a fire in a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at 1715 W. 1600 North in Layton on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
LAYTON — Police are looking for a person who investigators say snuck into a church on Monday and set curtains on fire.

Caution tape hangs in front of a meeting house of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1715 W 1600 N in Layton after a fire on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Missionaries wait at the scene of a fire at a meeting house of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1715 W 1600 N in Layton on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. The missionaries were playing kickball across the street and some of them discovered the fire when they came inside the meeting house to use the facilities.
A group of missionaries were playing football near a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1715 W. 1600 North, about 3 p.m. when several went inside to use the restroom, according to Layton Fire Battalion Chief Jason Cook. Inside, the missionaries noticed smoke and found curtains on fire in the gymnasium area.

The missionaries used a fire extinguisher on the flames. Meanwhile, members of the group who were outside the church saw a car fleeing from the back parking lot toward Layton's Main Street, Cook said.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set, as there were no other possible explanations for how it started, Cook said. A burned piece of paper was also found near the curtains, he said, and notices posted on a bulletin board in the building had been pulled off and strewn across the floor.

Cook said the church does not have security footage of the incident.

"Unfortunately, these things are not … uncommon," he said, noting that the Layton Fire Department has dealt with a handful of similar cases in recent years. "It is one of those things that pops up every little while."

