Road Home picked as new operator of Gail Miller Resource Center

SALT LAKE CITY — The owner of Utah’s homeless resource centers has picked a new operator for the Gail Miller Resource Center, the 200-bed mixed gender homeless center in Salt Lake City.

The Road Home, which operated Salt Lake City’s downtown homeless shelter before it shuttered last year and now operates the 300-bed Men’s Resource Center in South Salt Lake and the Midvale Family Shelter, will now operate the Gail Miller Resource Center, 242 Paramount Ave. The contract with the Road Home begins Sunday, the owner and nonprofit Shelter the Homeless announced in a news release Friday.

“The Gail Miller Resource Center has been a critical piece in helping those who are experiencing homelessness,” said Harris Simmons, chairman of the Shelter the Homeless board in a prepared statement. “We look forward to partnering with the Road Home to provide broad support and fully implement best practices on all services provided at the facility.”

The announcement comes after Shelter the Homeless board members needed to find a new operator for the Gail Miller Resource Center, after Catholic Community Services, which contracted to run the facility for the first year, chose not to renew its contract, opting instead to focus on daily services and meals it has provided for Utah’s homeless for decades. A Shelter the Homeless official in February also cited cost as an issue.

“We are honored by this invitation from community leaders at Shelter the Homeless, and look forward to operating the Gail Miller Resource Center,” said Michelle Flynn, executive director of the Road Home. “Our goal has always been to ensure people move out of homelessness and into housing, by providing excellence in service delivery, leveraging our team’s experience, making data-driven decisions, and developing innovative housing programs. With this in mind, we feel well-positioned to now provide exceptional service at the Gail Miller Resource Center.”

Catholic Community Services continues to operate the Weigand Homeless Resource Center, a daytime only homeless services center located at 210 S. Rio Grande St., and the St. Vincent De Paul Dining Hall next door, which provides meals and functions as a winter overflow shelter on a seasonal basis.

The Gail Miller Resource Center includes on-site supportive services and aims to help those experiencing homelessness rapidly return to more stable housing.

“The Road Home has been and remains a valuable partner and will play a critical role in the safe operation of the Gail Miller Resource Center,” said Gail Miller, former owner of the Utah Jazz and Shelter the Homeless board member, whom the resource center was named after.

“We appreciate their commitment to serve the women, men and children in our community who are experiencing homelessness, not only at this resource center, but across Salt Lake County. The months ahead are some of the most challenging for our homeless population and knowing we have professional and qualified teams in place to help meet our clients’ needs is essential.”