Editor’s note: On Dec. 16, 2022, prosecutors filed a motion to have the case dismissed “in the interest of justice.” A judge formally dismissed the case without prejudice on Dec. 19, 2022. A statement by Fullmer’s attorneys said “she had been falsely accused of the assaults by disgruntled employees who had been reprimanded by (Fullmer) for their behavior and job performances.”

SPANISH FORK — A special education teacher in the Nebo School District has been accused of sexually abusing a student on two occasions.

Kiersa Marin Fullmer, 26, of Provo, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Spanish Fork police received a report on Dec. 1 that Fullmer, who teaches special education at Canyon Elementary, “had inappropriately touched one of her students, an 8-year-old nonverbal male,” according to charging documents.

Two people told police they saw Fullmer pull down the child’s pants and inappropriately touch him on Halloween, the charges state. On another occasion, someone was in the bathroom with the same student and asked for Fullmer’s help, saying the boy was “throwing a fit and grabbing his groin.” The teacher then inappropriately touched the child over his clothing, according to the charges.

The Nebo School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Deseret News. While the charges identify Fullmer as a special education teacher, the school’s website says she teaches essential elements.