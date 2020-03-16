Utah has seen 342,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,620 total deaths as of Thursday, according to the Utah Department of Health. That’s an increase of 1,761 cases from Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.
Here are the latest numbers.
- Total number of COVID-19 cases: 342,445
- Total reported people tested: 2,000,023
- Vaccines administered: 267,027
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 13,279
- Current COVID-19 hospitalizations: 444
- Total COVID-19 deaths: 1,620
- Single-day high for reported cases: 4,672 (Dec. 31)
- Single-day high for reported deaths: 30 (Dec. 17 and Jan. 21)
Recently
- Medical workers administered the Moderna vaccine to 79 inmates at the prison’s Draper site starting Monday and will continue through the week.
- On Saturday, the Utah Department of health reported that 15,148 more people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.
- A doctor on Friday warned that Utahns must continue to follow health precautions even after receiving both vaccine doses, or risk another surge in COVID-19 cases.
- Nearly 26,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are sitting on shelves at federally contracted pharmacies throughout Utah as the state matched its deadliest day of the pandemic Thursday.
- Utah Rep. Cory Maloy, R-Lehi, has introduced a bill to regulate health departments from being able to force churches to close and prohibit visitors at long-term care facilities.
Worldwide
Globally, the novel coronavirus pandemic has now infected 100,200,107 and killed 2,158,761 people as of Thursday, according to the World Health Organization.
Read more of our coronavirus coverage.