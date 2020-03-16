 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Coronavirus: Utah responds to the pandemic

Utah has seen 342,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,620 total deaths as of Thursday, according to the Utah Department of Health. That’s an increase of 1,761 cases from Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.

Here are the latest numbers.

  • Total number of COVID-19 cases: 342,445
  • Total reported people tested: 2,000,023
  • Vaccines administered: 267,027
  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 13,279
  • Current COVID-19 hospitalizations: 444
  • Total COVID-19 deaths: 1,620
  • Single-day high for reported cases: 4,672 (Dec. 31)
  • Single-day high for reported deaths: 30 (Dec. 17 and Jan. 21)

Recently

Worldwide

Globally, the novel coronavirus pandemic has now infected 100,200,107 and killed 2,158,761 people as of Thursday, according to the World Health Organization.

