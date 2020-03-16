Share All sharing options for: Coronavirus: Utah responds to the pandemic

Utah has seen 342,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,620 total deaths as of Thursday, according to the Utah Department of Health. That’s an increase of 1,761 cases from Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.

Here are the latest numbers.

Total number of COVID-19 cases: 342,445

342,445 Total reported people tested: 2,000,023

2,000,023 Vaccines administered: 267,027

267,027 Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 13,279

13,279 Current COVID-19 hospitalizations : 444

: 444 Total COVID-19 deaths: 1,620

1,620 Single-day high for reported cases: 4,672 (Dec. 31)

4,672 (Dec. 31) Single-day high for reported deaths: 30 (Dec. 17 and Jan. 21)

Recently

Worldwide

Globally, the novel coronavirus pandemic has now infected 100,200,107 and killed 2,158,761 people as of Thursday, according to the World Health Organization.

Read more of our coronavirus coverage.