Answers in suspected homicide: Police locate body believed to be missing Tooele man

TOOELE — Police believe they have located the body of a man officers suspected was killed in a shooting Tuesday.

Tooele police posted on Facebook that detectives located the man’s body Friday night southwest of Delle on Thursday. Police believe the man is 24-year-old Devin Perryman, a person officers believed to be the victim of a homicide that set off a complicated investigation.

After several days of extensive work, our Investigations division was able to learn the location of missing person,... Posted by Tooele City Police Department on Friday, June 5, 2020

The investigation, which began Monday at about 1:40 a.m., has been complex. Police were dispatched to the area of Main Street and Utah Avenue on a call of shots fired but did not find anything, according to Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a residence on Garden Street near the previous location in response to a man having a psychiatric problem.

Hansen said police interviewed people in the house trying to find out what was going on and learned someone may have been shot inside. Tooele police have been conducting an extensive investigation into the incident since Tuesday afternoon as there was no body on site despite “strong evidence” a shooting and homicide took place at the house, according to Hansen.

After several days of investigation, Tooele police said they believe 23-year-old Austin Strehle and Perryman entered the Garden Street residence to commit a robbery; however, shots were exchanged inside resulting in Perryman’s death.

Strehle was booked into the Tooele County Jail Thursday for investigation of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.