Crews fight 4 large wildfires in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews spent Saturday working to contain four growing wildfires in Utah, but rain helped control them.

A blaze ignited Saturday afternoon at Promontory Point in Box Elder County. It was estimated at 1,000 acres as of Saturday evening.

A Doppler radar station in the area was originally threatened by the fire, officials said, but by late evening crews had protected it. High winds, however, made a planned air attack on the fire Saturday night impossible.

The Elberta Fire, which ignited southwest of Goshen in Utah County Friday night, had spread to about 2,000 acres by Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening, rain had helped crews reach 50% containment of the fire and most fire crews were released.

Meanwhile, the Old Pinery Fire — which also ignited Friday evening southeast of Nephi in Juab County — grew to 200 acres before it was contained, thanks to firefighters and “significant rainfall.” Though structures were originally threatened, crews were able to successfully protect them.

Another fire started late Friday on Stansbury Island dubbed the Broad Canyon Fire. It grew overnight to an estimated 650 acres, officials said. Crews have achieved 55% containment on the blaze Saturday.

Investigators have been unable to determine a cause for any of the four fires.