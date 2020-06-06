 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Salt Lake parking structure ceiling collapses on 8 cars, blows insulation across street

By Ashley Imlay
A parking garage collapsed in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 6, 2020, causing property damage but no injuries.
SALT LAKE CITY — Wind in Salt Lake City on Saturday caused a parking structure ceiling to collapse, causing property damage.

About 5 p.m., a burst of wind overpressurized the ceiling of the parking structure in the area of 2200 S. 700 East, causing it to collapse, Salt Lake Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Mellor said.

No one was in the garage at the time.

“It was very lucky no one was hurt,” Mellor said.

“Buried it looks like about eight cars, as near as we can tell right now. And no injuries, but it dumped a lot of fluffy, pink insulation” that would be “a bear to clean up,” according to the battalion chief.

Crews were cleaning up the insulation, and Mellor said he expected firefighters would remain there into the evening to make sure the area was safe.

A parking garage collapsed in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 6, 2020, causing property damage but no injuries.
Correction: An earlier version of photo captions said the incident occurred May 6 instead of June 6.

